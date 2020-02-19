19.02.2020: Borregaard ASA ("Borregaard", OSE ticker: BRG)

On 19 February 2020 primary insider Dag Arthur Aasbø, Senior Vice President Organisation and Public Affairs, exercised 24,646 stock options at a strike price of NOK 42.24 per share.

In a related transaction, Borregaard repurchased 22,646 own shares from Dag Arthur Aasbø at an average price of NOK 108.83 per share. The repurchase is conducted in accordance with a proxy given at the Ordinary General Meeting held on 11 April 2019.

As a result of this transaction, Dag Arthur Aasbø has increased his share ownership by 2,000 shares to 53,309 and has 60,354 stock options in Borregaard.

The total number of outstanding Borregaard stock options following this transaction is 1,654,354. Borregaard owns 354,383 treasury shares, representing 0.35% of the total number of shares outstanding.

