ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CaterTrax, a leading catering management software company, has announced the launch of their new assistive technology - CaterTrax Assist. The solution will offer users a fully automated artificial intelligence (AI) solution for web accessibility and ADA compliance.



“CaterTrax is committed to providing inclusive technology that reflects the core values of our team, and our clients. We believe in the mission of accessibility, and, also recognize the complexity in navigating the evolving regulatory landscape across multiple technology stacks,” shared CaterTrax Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Luchetti. “Our collaboration with accessiBe provides the ideal solution for our clients.”

Once installed, CaterTrax Assist performs an initial scan of the website and activates an on-screen accessibility interface that allows users with disabilities to adjust the site to meet their needs. Every twenty-four hours, the site is rescanned and leverages machine learning technology to make continuous improvements. This new service provides a comprehensive solution for providers adapting to ADA regulations.

The solution is powered by accessiBe, an industry leader in accessibility innovation. Gale Vizel, CMO and co-founder of accessiBe, shares, “We are proud to partner with CaterTrax, a company with whom we truly see eye-to-eye on our goal of making the internet accessible to all by 2025. We appreciate their dedication to enabling those living with disabilities and are glad to welcome them to our network. We look forward to supporting them with making the food service industry more accessible to all.”

About CaterTrax

CaterTrax Inc., a business unit of Volaris Group, is an industry-leading catering management software company that was built by caterers for caterers. Primarily serving the non-commercial foodservice industry, CaterTrax Inc. provides flexible solutions to multi-unit contractors across the United States and Canada, streamlining enterprise management for the largest managed hospitality providers in the country. Affectionately referred to as TRAXERS, over 20,000 operators, across multiple lines of business, use CaterTrax’s TRAX Platform to manage their business. https://catertrax.com/

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at http://www.volarisgroup.com .

About accessiBe

accessiBe is the 1st company to develop a full-fledged AI-powered web accessibility solution. We help website owners make their websites fully accessible to people with disabilities and compliant with the ADA, and the WCAG 2.1. Our solution is focused on automation, simplicity and affordability, and trusted to protect more than 20,000 industry leaders, enterprises and small businesses alike.



