ST. PETERSBURG, FL, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylios Corp (OTC Pink: UNGS), a holding corporation, which through its subsidiaries, has operations engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, purchase of royalty and working interest units in producing properties (oil and natural gas) and alternative land development projects is pleased to inform shareholders that it has launched its new ecommerce site for the sale of the Squeezee Soap Filled Scrubber.

The domains for the ecommerce site are www.squeezeescrubber.com and www.thesuperscrubbingsponge.com .

About the Squeezee Scrubber:

The Innovative Squeezee sponge has concentrated dishwashing liquid inside the sponge with grease cutting formula and Aloe for soft hands. The Squeezee scrubber makes dishwashing both more convenient and economical. No more need for purchasing separate detergents and sponges. The soft antibacterial non-scratch double-sided scrubber has a unique shape allowing it to reach those hard to get places for multi-purpose use.

EACH SCRUBBER HAS THE CAPACITY TO WASH UP TO 1,000 DISHES!

SAVES 70% ANNUALLY ON DISH DETERGENT

CONVENIENT - JUST WET, SQUEEZE AND CLEAN!

SUPER SHINE CLEAN WITH GREASE CUTTING FORMULA

MILD ON HANDS WITH ALOE

LEMON FRESH SCENT

RETAINS ITS SHAPE AND EFFECTIVENESS OVER TIME

ANTIMICROBIAL - PROHIBITS GROWTH OF BACTERIA & MOLD

SOFT SCRUBBING MATERIAL – NON-SCRATCHING

HYDROPHOBIC - DRIES QUICKLY

FLEXIBLE ALLOWING STRETCH AND SHRINK

ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY

The company also wishes to remind all shareholders and persons of interest that Sylios Corp will be making announcements and updates via social media. Updates can be found at our social media channel on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Sylios_Corp .

About Sylios Corp

Sylios Corp, based in St. Petersburg, FL, is a holding corporation, which through its subsidiaries, has operations engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, purchase of royalty and working interest units in producing properties (oil and natural gas) and alternative land development projects. The Company maintains equity investments in our two spin-offs (The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. and AMDAQ Corp) catering to the medical and recreational marijuana industry and blockchain technology. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.sylios.com.

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

Contact:

Sylios Corp

(727) 482-1505

info@sylios.com

Attachment