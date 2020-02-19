PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



Key Financial Highlights:

Revenues for Q4 2019 were $78.3 million compared to $69.7 million for Q4 2018. Full year 2019 revenues totaled $263.5 million versus $266.4 million in 2018.

Continued strong profitability: Q4 2019 GAAP operating income increased to $9.2 million from $7.5 million in Q4 2018. Non-GAAP operating income in Q4 2019 totaled $9.9 million, compared to $7.9 million in Q4 2018. Full year 2019 GAAP operating income totaled $25.6 million versus $21.3 million for 2018. Non-GAAP operating income for full year 2019 of increased to $29.2 million from $25.1 million in 2018. Q4 2019 GAAP net income totaled $24.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, including a tax benefit of $15.5 million due to the first-time recording of deferred tax assets on NOLs mainly in Israel. GAAP net income was $5.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in Q4 2018. Non-GAAP Q4 2019 net income increased to $9.1 million, from $5.7 million in Q4 2018. Full year 2019 GAAP net income totaled $36.5 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, including the Q4 tax benefit. Non-GAAP net income for full year 2019 increased to $24.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared with $18.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share in 2018. Q4 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was $13.1 million, compared to $10.5 million in Q4 2018. Full Year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was $40.2 million versus $35.2 million for full year 2018. Gilat's tail-mount Ku-band antenna project, previously announced on August 5 th , 2019, was discontinued. Gilat will refocus on other opportunities that the significant growth in the IFC terminal market offers.



In light of the merger agreement between Comtech and Gilat and as previously announced, Gilat will not hold a fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 year-end conference call and webcast.

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, re-organization costs, merger and acquisition costs, expenses for tax contingencies to be paid under an amnesty program and initial recognition of deferred tax asset with respect to carry-forward losses.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when we discuss the benefits of the pending acquisition of Gilat by Comtech Telecommunications Corp., we are using forward-looking statements. In addition, announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to year-end audit adjustment. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the pending acquisition of Gilat by Comtech Telecommunications Corp., changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Twelve months ended

Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited

Audited Unaudited Revenues $ 263,492 $ 266,391 $ 78,314 $ 69,729 Cost of revenues 167,615 172,354 51,246 43,715 Gross profit 95,877 94,037 27,068 26,014 Research and development expenses 32,208 34,449 8,120 9,169 Less - grants 2,024 1,426 414 222 Research and development expenses, net 30,184 33,023 7,706 8,947 Selling and marketing expenses 21,488 22,706 5,156 5,497 General and administrative expenses 18,633 17,024 4,967 4,061 Total operating expenses 70,305 72,753 17,829 18,505 Operating income 25,572 21,284 9,239 7,509 Financial expenses, net 2,617 4,298 677 1,132 Income before taxes on income 22,955 16,986 8,562 6,377 Taxes on income (tax benefit) (13,583 ) (1,423 ) (15,459 ) 1,082 Net income $ 36,538 $ 18,409 $ 24,021 $ 5,295 Basic earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.34 $ 0.43 $ 0.10 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.33 $ 0.43 $ 0.09 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 55,368,703 54,927,272 55,485,961 55,134,977 Diluted 56,030,976 55,752,642 56,034,744 55,962,447







GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP Unaudited Unaudited Gross profit $ 27,068 70 $ 27,138 $ 26,014 269 $ 26,283 Operating expenses 17,829 (550 ) 17,279 18,505 (91 ) 18,414 Operating income 9,239 620 9,859 7,509 360 7,869 Income before taxes on income 8,562 620 9,182 6,377 360 6,737 Net income $ 24,021 (14,908 ) $ 9,113 $ 5,295 360 $ 5,655 Basic earnings per share $ 0.43 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.10 $ - $ 0.10 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.43 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.09 $ 0.01 $ 0.10 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 55,485,961 55,485,961 55,134,977 55,134,977 Diluted 56,034,744 56,122,960 55,962,447 56,160,425 (1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions, trade secrets and other litigation expenses, re-organiztion costs, merger and acquisition costs and initial recogniztion of deferred tax asset with respect to carry forward losses.

Three months ended



Three months ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income $ 24,021 $ 5,295 Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 58 37 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 12 232 70 269 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 347 239 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 49 52 Trade secrets and other litigation expenses (income) 36 (200 ) Merger and acquisition costs 118 - 550 91 Tax benefit (15,528 ) - Non-GAAP net income $ 9,113 $ 5,655







GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Twelve months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP Unaudited Audited Unaudited Gross profit $ 95,877 776 $ 96,653 $ 94,037 2,967 $ 97,004 Operating expenses 70,305 (2,890 ) 67,415 72,753 (896 ) 71,857 Operating income 25,572 3,666 29,238 21,284 3,863 25,147 Income before taxes on income 22,955 3,666 26,621 16,986 3,863 20,849 Net income $ 36,538 (11,862 ) $ 24,676 $ 18,409 (248 ) $ 18,161 Basic earnings per share $ 0.66 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.45 $ 0.34 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.33 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.65 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.44 $ 0.33 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.32 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 55,368,703 55,368,703 54,927,272 54,927,272 Diluted 56,030,976 56,165,945 55,752,642 55,962,811 (1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions, trade secrets and other litigation expenses, re-organiztion costs, merger and acquisition costs and initial recogniztion of deferred tax asset with respect to carry forward losses. Twelve months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income $ 36,538 $ 18,409 Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 257 114 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 490 2,853 Re-organization costs 29 - 776 2,967 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 1,878 892 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 203 204 Trade secrets and other litigation expenses (income) 136 (200 ) Merger and acquisition costs 118 - Re-organization costs 555 - 2,890 896 Tax benefit (15,528 ) (4,111 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 24,676 $ 18,161





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION U.S. dollars in thousands ADJUSTED EBITDA: Twelve months ended Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP operating income $ 25,572 $ 21,284 $ 9,239 $ 7,509 Add (deduct): Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 2,135 1,006 405 276 Re-organization costs 584 - - - Trade secrets and other litigation expenses (income) 136 (200) 36 (200) Merger and acquisition costs 118 - 118 - Depreciation and amortization (*) 11,676 13,149 3,263 2,944 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,221 $ 35,239 $ 13,061 $ 10,529 (*) includng amortization of lease incentive SEGMENT REVENUE: Twelve months ended Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Fixed Networks $ 127,265 $ 144,208 $ 33,161 $ 35,421 Mobility Solutions 104,665 97,180 34,050 29,555 Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects 31,562 25,003 11,103 4,753 Total revenue $ 263,492 $ 266,391 $ 78,314 $ 69,729







GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,778 $ 67,381 Restricted cash 27,067 32,305 Restricted cash held by trustees - 4,372 Trade receivables, net 47,731 47,164 Contract assets 23,698 47,760 Inventories 27,203 21,109 Other current assets 23,007 26,022 Total current assets 223,484 246,113 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term restricted cash 124 146 Severance pay funds 6,831 6,780 Deferred taxes 18,455 4,127 Operating lease right-of-use asset 5,211 - Other long term receivables 10,156 7,276 Total long-term assets 40,777 18,329 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 82,584 84,403 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 1,523 2,434 GOODWILL 43,468 43,468 TOTAL ASSETS $ 391,836 $ 394,747 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.) U.S. dollars in thousands December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term loans $ 4,096 $ 4,458 Trade payables 20,725 24,636 Accrued expenses 54,676 67,533 Advances from customers and deferred revenues 27,220 29,133 Operating lease liability 1,977 - Other current liabilities 12,261 14,588 Total current liabilities 120,955 140,348 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 4,000 8,098 Accrued severance pay 7,061 6,649 Long-term advances from customers 2,866 - Operating lease liability 3,258 - Other long-term liabilities 108 580 Total long-term liabilities 17,293 15,327 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value 2,643 2,625 Additional paid-in capital 927,348 924,856 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,048 ) (5,380 ) Accumulated deficit (671,355 ) (683,029 ) Total shareholders' equity 253,588 239,072 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 391,836 $ 394,747





