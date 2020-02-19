Toronto, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO is proud to announce that TVO Original documentaries have been nominated in two of the most prestigious categories at the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards (CSAs): the Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program for The Invisible Heart, and the Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary for Prey.

These documentaries are moving explorations of important issues—a sexual abuse survivor’s legal fight against the Catholic Church in Ontario (Prey), and Social Impact Bonds, which are one of the fastest growing social innovations in modern history (The Invisible Heart).

“I’m delighted to see these impactful documentaries singled out,” says John Ferri, vice president of current affairs and documentaries at TVO. “To be recognized in this way is a testament to the commitment of our team at TVO and to the passion and talent of our production partners who worked so hard to bring these stories to light.”

In children’s programming, TVOkids’ productions and TVOkids Originals Big Top Academy, It’s My Party!, Raven’s Quest, Super Mighty Makers, Dino Dana, PAW Patrol and Wild Kratts are nominated for 18 awards. These nominations are in major categories such as Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series, Best Pre-School Program or Series Best Animated Program or Series, and Best Performance (Children’s or Youth).

“The TVOkids team is so proud of our nominated producing partners,” says Marney Malabar, director of TVOkids. “We’re privileged to work with people who are committed to our vision for high-quality, educational programming that helps kids succeed in school and life.”

Among TVO and TVOkids’ nominations are two in digital categories—Best Production (Interactive) and Best Immersive Experience (Non-fiction). These nominations are exciting for TVO, as they speak to our position as a leader in digital learning.

All of TVO’s nominated programs can be streamed anytime on TVO.org or TVOkids.com.

Full List of TVO and TVOkids’ Canadian Screen Awards Nominations

TVO ORIGINALS NOMINATIONS

Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program

The Invisible Heart

Best Writing, Documentary

The Invisible Heart

Best Writing, Factual

Political Blind Date – “Indigenous Rights”

Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary

Prey

Best Editing in a Feature Length Documentary

Prey

Best Production – Interactive

KENK: The Interactive Graphic Novel



Best Editing in a Feature Length Documentary

Propaganda: The Art of Selling Lies

TVOKIDS NOMINATIONS

Best Animated Program or Series

Wild Kratts





Best Pre-School Program or Series

Dino Dana

PAW Patrol

Best Children's or Youth Fiction Program or Series

Big Top Academy

Best Children's or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series

It's My Party!

Raven’s Quest

Super Mighty Makers

Best Direction, Children's or Youth

Dino Dana – “Dino Zone”

It's My Party! – “Winter Solstice”

Best Direction, Animation

PAW Patrol – “Mighty Pups Super Paws: When Super Kitties Attack”

Wild Kratts – “The Real Ant Farm”

Best Writing, Children's or Youth

Dino Dana – “Dino Prints”

Best Sound, Animation

PAW Patrol – “Mighty Pups Super Paws: When Super Kitties Attack”

Wild Kratts – “The Real Ant Farm”





Best Visual Effects

Dino Dana – “Dino Territory / Prehistoric Predator”

Best Original Music, Animation

PAW Patrol – “Mighty Pups Super Paws: When Super Kitties Attack”





Best Performance, Children’s or Youth

Dino Dana

Best Immersive Experience (Non-fiction)

Dino Quest

ABOUT TVO

