Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurointerventional Devices Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type Type; Technique; End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Neurointerventional Devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,524.34 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,323.02 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019-2027.



Driving factors of the neurointerventional devices are increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the rising the prevalence of the cerebral aneurysm are anticipated to drive the market. Also, progressive aging population is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Besides, rising healthcare expenditure, and advancements in neurological techniques is likely to have a positive effect on the growth of the market in the forecast years.



Products widely used in neurological surgeries include neurovascular embolization & coiling assist devices, such as embolic coils, flow diversion devices, and liquid embolic agents. In neurological procedures, embolic coils are used to isolate an aneurysm from the healthy circulation without blocking off any small arteries nearby or narrowing the main vessel. Coil embolization is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat an aneurysm by filling it with the material used for closing off the sac and reducing the risk of bleeding.



The global Neurointerventional Devices market is segmented by type, technique and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into neurovascular thrombectomy devices, neurovascular stents, embolic protection devices, intrasaccular devices, embolic coils, flow diverters, liquid embolics, balloons, and stent retrievers. The neurovascular thrombectomy devices segment is expected to dominate the type segment market due to increasing use of these devices to treat neurological diseases. Based on the end user, the market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals. Hospitals segment held the largest share of the end user segment during the forecast period.



Some of the important primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Regional Office For Healthcare Services, Brain Science Institute, So Paulo Research Foundation and others.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the neurointerventional devices market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global neurointerventional devices market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Neurointerventional Devices Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Neurointerventional Devices - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Global Neurointerventional Devices Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rise In The Prevalence Of The Cerebral Aneurysm

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Neurointerventional Devices

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Progressive Aging Population

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development of New Treatment Methods of Stroke

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Neurointerventional Devices Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Neurointerventional Devices Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Neurointerventional Devices Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning Of Key Players



7. Neurointerventional Devices Market - Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Neurointerventional Devices Market, by Type , 2018 & 2027 (% Share)

7.3 Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices

7.4 Neurovascular Stents

7.5 Embolic Protection Devices

7.6 Intrasaccular Devices

7.7 Embolic Coils

7.8 Flow Diverters

7.9 Liquid Embolics

7.10 Balloons

7.11 Stent Retrievers



8. Neurointerventional Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Technique

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Neurointerventional Devices Market, by Technique, 2018 & 2027 (% Share)

8.3 Cerebral Angiography

8.4 Neurothrombectomy

8.5 Stenting

8.6 Flow Disruption

8.7 Coiling Procedure



9. Neurointerventional Devices Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Neurointerventional Devices Market Share by End User 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.4 Hospitals



10. Neurointerventional Devices Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10.1 North America Neurointerventional Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

10.2 Europe Neurointerventional Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

10.3 APAC Neurointerventional Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.4 MEA Neurointerventional Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.5 South and Central America Neurointerventional Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027



11. Global Neurointerventional Devices Market to 2027 - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies In The Neurointerventional Devices Market, 2017-2019

11.3 Organic Growth Strategies

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Recent Organic Developments By Players In The Neurointerventional Devices Market

11.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Recent Inorganic Developments By Players In The Neurointerventional Devices Market



12. Neurointerventional Devices Market - Key Company Profiles

12.1 Merit Medical Systems

12.2 Penumbra, Inc.

12.3 Rapid Medical

12.4 Microport Scientific Corporation

12.5 InspireMD, Inc.

12.6 Medtronic

12.7 Stryker Corporation

12.8 iVascular S.L.U.

12.9 Terumo Corporation

12.10 Boston Scientific Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzk2sp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900