Effective Inventory Management is a vital element of Supply Chain management and effectively underpins both financial revenue streams for the organisation as well as ensuring that projects are completed on time. Additionally, effective inventory management determines organisational cash flow. Too much or obsolete inventory consumes cash resources that could be put to better use by the organisation operationally or to fund strategic initiatives. Too little and project delays and customer service levels suffer.



This advanced course leads delegates through the key methodologies to ensure that inventory levels are optimised both financially and operationally. The course expands to incorporate safety stock level system management, the management of slow moving and obsolete inventory and provides delegates with a soft copy inventory management model to enable delegates to swiftly and confidently implement their learn-ing upon their return to the workplace.



ACSIM provides the understanding, framework, tools, and principles that allow organisations to build, embed and develop world-class Inventory Management. On completion of this five-day training course you will receive your certificate which is certified, through independent assessment and accreditation, by the International Federation of Purchasing and Supply Management (IFPSM) PAS Standard.



By attending this interactive course, you will be equipped with the skills to:

Understand the role and impact of inventory

Deliver optimal inventory levels

Identify & Manage Drag Inventory

Understand safety stock

Control & Custody of Inventory

Use key performance indicators (KPI'S) and service levels

Identify the future of inventory management

Explore new and emerging technologies

