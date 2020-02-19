Deerfield Beach, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 22nd consecutive year, Great Place to Work and Fortune have honored JM Family Enterprises as one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. JM Family took the No. 26 spot, one of three South Florida-based companies to make the list.

“Our founder Jim Moran always believed associates were our most important asset and this recognition reinforces our ongoing commitment to the culture he created,” said Brent Burns, president and CEO of JM Family. “We are honored to have been recognized by Fortune for the past 22 years, but knowing that our associates feel appreciated, heard and motivated is the greatest acknowledgement we could receive.”

JM Family continues to reinvest in the company and its associates with unique programs like the Doing It Better Showcase (DIBS), an opportunity for associates to highlight their innovations in the workplace; nextGRAD, higher education for JM Family associates; and transformational investments in our workplace and technology capabilities.

To determine the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Great Place to Work® analyzed responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations across the country. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

“The 100 Best show the way forward,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies have created Great Places to Work For All—for everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organization. As a result, they have built a path to realize the promise of artificial intelligence, gain strength from a diversity of perspectives, and thrive during downturns.”

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. During 2019, JM Family Enterprises was ranked as a Best Workplace for Millennials [No. 15], Manufacturing & Production [No. 2], Women [No. 23], Parents [No. 31] and Diversity [No. 72].

About JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

JM Family Enterprises, Inc., founded by Jim Moran in 1968, is a $17.75 billion diversified automotive company ranked No. 20 on Forbes’ list of America’s Largest Private Companies. It is also ranked No. 26 by FORTUNE® as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For®, its 22nd consecutive year on the list. JM Family has more than 4,300 associates and its primary subsidiaries include: Southeast Toyota Distributors, the world’s largest independent distributor of Toyota vehicles; JM&A Group, one of the leading independent providers of finance and insurance (F&I) products in the automotive industry; Southeast Toyota Finance and DataScan, both part of World Omni Financial Corp., a diversified financial services company; JM Lexus, South Florida’s only Lexus Plus dealer; and Home Franchise Concepts, a franchise network of home improvement products and services consisting of Budget Blinds, Tailored Living, Concrete Craft and AdvantaClean. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fla., JM Family has major U.S. operations in Jacksonville and Margate, Fla.; Commerce and Alpharetta, Ga.; Mobile, Ala.; St. Louis, Mo.; and Irvine, Calif. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read “A Great Place to Work for All.” Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

