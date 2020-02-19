BOSTON, MA, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Zelgor Inc announced today the expansion of the Noobs Universe with their newest game in development: Noobs in Space. A hyper-casual game, Noobs in Space will be the world’s first introduction to the Noobs, a race of fun-loving, ambitious, and rambunctious aliens exploring the Universe in search of a new place to live. Players receive orders directly from their genius leader, Major Noob, as they fly around space exploring new planets and collecting new Noobs for their squad.



In order to bring Noobs in Space to life, Zelgor Inc is partnering with Disruptor Beam. Based in Framingham, MA, Disruptor Beam is best known for working with major media franchises such as Game of Thrones and Star Trek, in order to make highly successful games. The Noobs will utilize the company’s Disruptor Engine, a platform consisting of UI tools, services, and best practices that will enable the Noobs to compete in an increasingly demanding and evolving Universe. Disruptor Engine will enable the Noobs to speed up production in a quality fashion that scales efficiently.

“We are thrilled to be working with Disruptor Beam, which has built an abundance of institutional knowledge around the development and live operations of free-to-play games,” said John Fanning, CEO of Zelgor Inc. “This is a major step forward for us, and access to Disruptor Engine will enable the Noobs to expand their operations across the Universe.”

“Zelgor is building an exciting portfolio of games, and we are delighted to be working with them on the launch of their latest mobile offering, Noobs in Space,” said Trapper Markelz Chief Product Officer of Disruptor Beam. “Together we will propel Zelgor to the next level.”

About Zelgor

Zelgor is building mobile games that enable Noobs to control the Universe! Whether it’s utilizing cutting edge location technology, or building simple and sleek hyper-casual games, Zelgor aims to build an entire galaxy of interconnected games and content. To learn more about Zelgor, visit www.zelgor.com

About Disruptor Beam

Disruptor Beam, located just outside Boston, MA, turns the world’s greatest entertainment brands, such as Game of Thrones and Star Trek, into hugely successful games loved by highly connected customers. Disruptor Beam has built an abundance of institutional knowledge around the development and live operations of F2P games. This knowledge is captured in Disruptor Engine, a set of UI tools, services, and best practices that deliver high value and high velocity in an increasingly demanding and evolving F2P marketplace. To learn more about Disruptor Beam, visit www.disruptorbeam.com

