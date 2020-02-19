CORONA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Utility Installation, Inc. (PUI), a dry utility, general engineering and high voltage electrical contractor, today announced the expansion of its leadership team, with the addition of David Pettersen as Director of Distribution Services. Pettersen will lead the company’s municipality utility focus, expanding relationships with government agencies and industrial organizations.



“David is well known in our industry and we are thrilled to have him join our team,” said Daniel Mole, Co-Founder and President of Pacific Utility Installation, Inc. “As we continue to grow and expand our services for organizations in Southern California and other regions in the West, David’s experience combined with our commitment to the utility infrastructure industry will be instrumental in advancing our work with new customers.”

PUI is a trusted and reliable dry utility partner that delivers an increasingly wide range of high voltage electrical services for government agencies, municipalities, and owners of private infrastructure. PUI provides construction, engineering and design support services that include 24-hour utility operations, engineering and management support, as well as substation and interconnection.

David’s deep industry experience and oversight management skills will support the advancement of PUI’s new services and its work with government agencies. He will also contribute to the overall leadership of the growing company.

“I have worked alongside PUI for many years and have always been impressed with their quality of work and ability to deliver client satisfaction in a cost-effective manner,” said Pettersen. “I am excited to join the PUI organization and to support the project teams serving cities, towns and utility companies with additional services.”

Over the course of his career, David has successfully completed hundreds of projects through the design, engineering and construction phases. Prior to joining PUI, David was with Butsko Utility Design Inc., an NV5 Company for 20 years, where he was Senior Vice President. Earlier he was a Manager for San Diego Gas & Electric. David holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Redlands, a Certificate of Substation Design and Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, and a Certificate in Facilities Electrical Systems from Mt. San Jacinto College in California. He has also completed numerous advanced training courses and has several industry association affiliations.

About Pacific Utility, Inc.

Pacific Utility Installation, Inc. (PUI) is an established full-service dry utility contractor, providing high voltage electrical services for land developers, residential and commercial builders as well as municipalities and government agencies in Southern California and across the West. Construction and installation services include underground construction, electrical, cable, gas and telecommunications. PUI prides itself on its safety, reliability and customer service. For more information, visit www.pacificutility.com.

Media Contact:

Christy Kemp

Dahlia Public Relations

303-898-3390

ckemp@dahliapr.com



