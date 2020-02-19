NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CGS to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the MSP Elite 150 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with innovative approaches to managed services. These services help customers improve operational efficiencies, maximize return on IT investments, and continuously help them navigate the complexities of IT solutions.



The MSP 500 list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. Companies are recognized for working tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.

CGS was recognized among the MSP Elite 150, which identifies large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services.

“MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN’s 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward.”

With a comprehensive range of IT services, CGS empowers midsize companies to embark on digital transformation journeys, migrate to the cloud, work from anywhere and enhance infrastructure and cybersecurity strategies.

“It is a great privilege for CGS to again be named to the Elite 150 for our managed services,” said President and CEO Phil Friedman, CGS. “Partnering with our clients, CGS enhances their business objectives, offering solutions through next-generation technology and best-in-class service delivery. Our global customers rely on us for our established operational excellence, efficiency and best practices as they migrate to the cloud while helping them significantly reduce risk and improve business outcomes.”

With custom IT support solutions, CGS offers a flexible approach fit each client’s unique business objectives, technology stack and systems: Whether an end-to-end solution, extra help to complete a big IT project, execute a major technology migration or monitor cybersecurity threats. By tapping into the CGS IT services, companies can free up budget and resources to do more rewarding projects by reducing operations and maintenance costs and optimizing their existing infrastructure.

The MSP500 list is featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at https://www.crn.com/news/managed-services/the-2020-managed-service-provider-500 .

