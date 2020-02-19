PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet , the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, today announced the winners of its Channel Partners of the Year Awards. The awards honor key partners who have delivered customer excellence and innovative solutions for and around DevOps automation.



“The partners who were recognized today demonstrate a true dedication to delivering customer value safely and at scale in an increasingly multi-cloud world,” said Yvonne Wassenaar, CEO of Puppet. “We thank our partners for their work with Puppet and continued commitment to excellence.”



Puppet recognized nine partners globally in five categories. The Channel Partners of the Year include:

David Newton, Infrastructure Development Consultant, Metsi Technologies , was awarded Puppet’s 2019 Engineer of the Year for exemplifying excellence in engineering and solving customer challenges using Puppet technology.

If you are curious to learn more about Puppet’s partners or become a partner of Puppet, please head here .

