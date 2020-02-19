BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company continues its efforts to support youth across the country by kicking off the year with its annual Grants for Growing campaign. The fundraiser, which will coincide with National FFA Week, supports hundreds of unique and sustainable agricultural projects implemented by FFA chapters nationwide.



From February 19 to March 1, donations can be made in store or online at TractorSupply.com . Each grant will fund projects within the same state the funds were donated in.

“We are committed to the FFA mission of making a positive difference in the lives of our students,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply. “Thanks to the passion our team members and customers have for supporting their communities, Tractor Supply will continue to invest in the next generation of agricultural leaders.”

Grants for Growing first launched in 2016 by Tractor Supply, and its ability to fund FFA projects has increased each year. Last year, Tractor Supply’s campaign raised a record $970,121, which funded 259 grants and impacted more than 24,000 students across the country. To date, the program has raised more than $3.2 million for the National FFA Organization and has funded 1,258 grants supporting agricultural projects.

FFA chapters will submit applications later this spring with detailed proposals. Each application will include how the chapter would start, maintain or expand on a project that will benefit their local areas as well as both current and future FFA students. In the past, funds have been requested to purchase vegetation, trees, seed, chickens, feed, mulch and tools for projects ranging from livestock shelters, beekeeping and aquaculture labs.

Grants can be up to $5,000 and will be awarded to chapters on August 1, 2020. For more details about the program, visit FFA.org/GrantsforGrowing.

