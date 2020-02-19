New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Active Protection System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797765/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.9 Billion by the year 2025, Defense will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$75.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$76 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Defense will reach a market size of US$228.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$282.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797765/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Active Protection System - An Overview
Advanced Automation Technology Driving Growth in Military Sector
Global Competitor Market Shares
Active Protection System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Active Protection System Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Active Protection System Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Active Protection System Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Defense (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Defense (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Homeland Security (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Homeland Security (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Homeland Security (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Land (Platform) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Land (Platform) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Land (Platform) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Naval (Platform) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Naval (Platform) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Naval (Platform) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Airborne (Platform) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Airborne (Platform) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Airborne (Platform) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Soft Kill System (Kill System Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Soft Kill System (Kill System Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Soft Kill System (Kill System Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Hard Kill System (Kill System Type) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Hard Kill System (Kill System Type) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Hard Kill System (Kill System Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Reactive Armor (Kill System Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Reactive Armor (Kill System Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Reactive Armor (Kill System Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Active Protection System Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Active Protection System Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Active Protection System Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Active Protection System Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Active Protection System Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 32: United States Active Protection System Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Active Protection System Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Active Protection System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Kill System Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 35: Active Protection System Market in the United States
by Kill System Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 36: United States Active Protection System Market Share
Breakdown by Kill System Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Active Protection System Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Active Protection System Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Active Protection System Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Active Protection System Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 41: Active Protection System Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Active Protection System Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Canadian Active Protection System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Kill System Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Active Protection System Historic Market
Review by Kill System Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Active Protection System Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Kill System Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Active
Protection System in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Active Protection System Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Active Protection System Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Active
Protection System Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 50: Active Protection System Market in Japan in US$
Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Active Protection System Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Active Protection System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Kill System
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Active Protection System Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Kill System Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Active Protection System Market Share
Analysis by Kill System Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Active Protection System in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Active Protection System Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Active Protection System Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Active Protection System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 59: Chinese Active Protection System Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 60: Active Protection System Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Active Protection System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Kill System Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Active Protection System Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Kill System Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Active Protection System Market by Kill
System Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Active Protection System Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Active Protection System Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 65: Active Protection System Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Active Protection System Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Active Protection System Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 68: Active Protection System Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Active Protection System Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Active Protection System Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 71: European Active Protection System Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 72: Active Protection System Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: European Active Protection System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Kill System Type: 2018-2025
Table 74: Active Protection System Market in Europe in US$
Million by Kill System Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: European Active Protection System Market Share
Breakdown by Kill System Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 76: Active Protection System Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 77: French Active Protection System Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Active Protection System Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 79: French Active Protection System Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 80: French Active Protection System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Active Protection System Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Active Protection System Market in France by Kill
System Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French Active Protection System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Kill System Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Active Protection System Market Share Analysis
by Kill System Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 85: Active Protection System Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German Active Protection System Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Active Protection System Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: German Active Protection System Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 89: Active Protection System Market in Germany: A
Historic Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: German Active Protection System Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Active Protection System Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Kill System
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Active Protection System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Kill System Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Active Protection System Market Share
Breakdown by Kill System Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 94: Italian Demand for Active Protection System in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Active Protection System Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Italian Active Protection System Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Active Protection System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 98: Italian Active Protection System Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 99: Active Protection System Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Active Protection System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Kill System Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Active Protection System Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Kill System Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Active Protection System Market by Kill
System Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Active Protection System in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 104: United Kingdom Active Protection System Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Active Protection System Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Active
Protection System Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 107: Active Protection System Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Active Protection System Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Active Protection System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Kill
System Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Active Protection System Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Kill System
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Active Protection System Market Share
Analysis by Kill System Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 112: Rest of Europe Active Protection System Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 113: Active Protection System Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Europe Active Protection System Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Rest of Europe Active Protection System Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 116: Rest of Europe Active Protection System Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 117: Active Protection System Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 118: Rest of Europe Active Protection System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Kill System Type:
2018-2025
Table 119: Active Protection System Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Kill System Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Europe Active Protection System Market Share
Breakdown by Kill System Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Active Protection System Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Active Protection System Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Active Protection System Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 124: Asia-Pacific Active Protection System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Active Protection System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Active Protection System Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Active Protection System Market in Asia-Pacific by
Kill System Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Active Protection System Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Kill System Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Active Protection System Market Share
Analysis by Kill System Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 130: Rest of World Active Protection System Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 131: Active Protection System Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of World Active Protection System Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Active Protection System Market Analysis in Rest of
World in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 134: Active Protection System Market in Rest of World:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Platform for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of World Active Protection System Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of World Active Protection System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Kill System Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of World Active Protection System Historic
Market Review by Kill System Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 138: Active Protection System Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Kill System Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ARTIS, LLC.
ASELSAN A.S.
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (IAI)
IMI SYSTEMS
JSC RPC KBM
KONSTRUKTORSKOYE BYURO MASHYNOSTROYENIYA
KRAUSS-MAFFEI WEGMANN GMBH & CO. KG
LEONARDO SPA
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS
RAYTHEON COMPANY
RHEINMETALL AG
SAAB AB
SAFRAN ELECTRONICS & DEFENSE
MISTRAL INC.
TACTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
UNIFIED BUSINESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797765/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: