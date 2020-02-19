Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Projections for European Facility Management Market, Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European facility management (FM) market is worth almost a quarter of a trillion dollars today. Although overall market growth is fairly flat, it will provide exciting opportunities in specific geographies, segments, and delivery models in the period to 2025.
In spite of the significant revenue opportunity for outsourced FM, services are commoditizing across Europe and organic growth is hard to find. The industry will move towards service integration and sophisticated advisory services focused on productivity, user experience, and sustainability.
The countries of Europe are at various stages of market development, but there are several common themes. As markets mature, suppliers need a sharp focus on detailed segmentation and industry trends to identify growth opportunities. For example, growth in integrated facility management (IFM) will outstrip all other delivery models. Meanwhile, the private sector will account for the most demand (approximately two-thirds of the total revenue) throughout the forecast period, although the public sector will show faster growth.
In terms of geography, the United Kingdom and northern Europe are the best established and most sophisticated markets, but growth here is limited. The fastest growth will be seen in Spain, Germany, and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). Soft services account for over 65% of the market but have lower growth expectations than hard/technical services and additional services (including energy management and environmental services).
This study provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the European FM market to 2025, including revenue forecasts, competitive analysis, and detailed segmentation by delivery model, service type, customer sector, and country.
FM suppliers across Europe are facing low growth and margin pressure as well as fierce price pressure from competition. Companies must focus on the right customer sectors, service segments, delivery models, and regions to align themselves with future growth opportunities.
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Executive Dashboard
3. Growth Environment-Market Definitions and Overview
4. Growth Environment-Market Forecasts
5. Growth Environment-Competitive Analysis
6. Vision and Strategy-Growth Opportunities
7. Appendix
