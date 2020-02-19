HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INSTANDA, developer of a cloud-based, configurable environment for product design, rating, policy administration, digital payments and analytics for property and casualty (P&C) insurance organizations, is pleased to announce that Covenant Underwriters (Covenant) has successfully implemented the INSTANDA platform to handle the company’s policy administration and billing.



Texas-based Covenant, an insurance program administrator offering multiline coverages for hotels and motels, and developing e-commerce products for other underserved, niche markets, needed a solution which would not only handle core administration functionality, but which would also allow rapid integration with third-party data providers and toolsets. Following selection, INSTANDA was able to complete an on-time, on-budget implementation in a matter of months.

"In addition to developing a custom environment which handles all of Covenant’s policy administration, INSTANDA delivered automated billing functionality and real-time access for all of Covenant’s stakeholders, including brokers, insurers, partners, and policyholders,” said Tim Hardcastle, INSTANDA CEO. “Because INSTANDA’s configurable, no code solution can be customized easily and is designed to work within any existing IT infrastructure and data warehouses, Covenant was able to select only the most needed functionality instead of paying for unnecessary bells and whistles.”

Utilizing INSTANDA’s technology, Covenant can now low-touch underwrite and rapidly approve quotes through a quick, user-friendly online application. INSTANDA offers the ability to pull in data points, such as a hotel’s distance to the coast or roof condition, through APIs in just seconds given only an address. Additionally, INSTANDA allows Covenant to directly bill the insured, leading to automated ACH transactions and creating more efficient cash flow.

“We see INSTANDA as our iPhone, and the insurtech community as a rapidly expanding app store,” said Wes Murray, partner at Covenant. “We use proprietary databases and technology, third-party data and service providers, electronic signature software, and even outside rating engines for some products, all of which we integrate with to keep our brokers’ journey as simplified as possible. We will constantly update, swap out, and improve our data and processes through access to a marketplace teeming with disruptive technology.“

About INSTANDA

INSTANDA’s cloud-based, insurance ecosystem for the U.S. P&C industry includes a configurable, integrated environment for product design, rating, policy administration, digital payments, analytics, and services, which can be rapidly implemented or upgraded using agile methodologies to deliver the capabilities and results P&C insurers need to compete in a digital-first world. Learn more at https://instanda.com/.