Company Cited for High Customer Satisfaction and Industrial-Strength Capabilities that Enable Transparent, Scalable and Collaborative Environments

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the industry-leading open data science platform, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a “Visionary” in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms * report. Domino was recognized for its collaboration, machine learning, flexibility and openness. This is the third time that Domino has been recognized as a Visionary in the same report.

“We are pleased to have been recognized for the third time as a Visionary by Gartner, and believe our positioning validates our laser focus on being the industry's most flexible and powerful platform for end-to-end DSML in the cloud or on-premises,” said Nick Elprin, CEO and co-founder of Domino. “We have always been focused on improving the outcomes of data science professionals working on large teams, and we're extremely proud that this came through in our high customer experience ratings in this year's Magic Quadrant."

The 17 data science vendors selected for the 2020 Gartner report had to meet revenue and customer count thresholds (by region and industry) and were scored on 15 critical capabilities across four use-case scenarios.

