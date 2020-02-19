February 19, 2020 11:30 ET

Valmet Oyj NOTIFICATION

19.02.2020 at 18:30

VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 19.02.2020

Date 19.02.2020 Exchange transaction Buy Share class VALMT Amount 27,000 Average price/share 24.0056 EUR Highest price/share 24.0800 EUR Lowest price/share 23.9000 EUR Total price 648,151.20 EUR

The shares held by Valmet Oyj on 19.02.2020:

VALMT 459,596

On behalf of Valmet Oyj





Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Mikko Virtanen

Tuomas Kivimäki, Vice President, Treasurer, Valmet, tel. +358 50 403 2403

