NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AposTherapy® and GoMo Health launched the AposTherapy® Concierge Care Program, a virtual care coordinator that guides patients through their healthcare journey. The pilot program is expected to improve patient activation and outcomes while reducing the cost of healthcare delivery.

AposTherapy® Personal Concierge Care Program is using GoMo Health's BehavioralRx™ patient engagement system to provide a seamless patient experience. The system provides patients with an easy and intuitive way to learn about their condition, how AposTherapy® can help them, and schedule their AposTherapy® initial evaluation within selected providers.

"As an at-home, functional treatment program, we realize that patients appreciate receiving guidance, tips and encouragement timed precisely according to their stage of the treatment process," said Dr. Cliff Bleustein, CEO and President of AposTherapy®. "BehavioralRx makes it possible to personalize the patient engagement experience within a HIPAA compliant ecosystem."

Bob Gold, CEO of GoMo Health commented, "AposTherapy's patient-centric system of care, using the GoMo Health BehavioralRx™ science, increases patient activation and resiliency by personalizing the experience based on their physical, behavioral, and lifestyle preferences and challenges. This patient-partnered approach to health is exactly what consumers, providers and plans are looking for to reduce costs and improve health outcomes."

About AposTherapy®

AposTherapy® is an innovative, FDA cleared treatment for knee osteoarthritis and qualifies as a wellness device for use with other musculoskeletal conditions such as lower back pain. AposTherapy® works on biomechanical and neuromuscular levels. Using a foot-worn patented medical device as part of a daily treatment program, the treatment addresses the underlying causes of pain by shifting pressure away from painful areas and providing a long-lasting neuromuscular effect by re-educating muscles to a healthier walking pattern, even when not actively wearing the device.

By improving body mechanics and muscular coordination, AposTherapy® has shown in extensive clinical research that patients can achieve significant pain relief as well as an improvement to their daily function and quality of life.

For more information, visit AposTherapy.com.

About GoMo Health

GoMo Health is a leader in designing, implementing, and marketing award-winning, personalized patient engagement solutions that support the continuum of care. Its product, BehavioralRx™, increases resiliency in patients and clinicians by combining evidence-based motivational and activation techniques to engage people in their daily life, at home, at work, and at play.

For more information, visit GoMoHealth.com.

