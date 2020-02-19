Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MediXall Group Inc., (OTCQB: MDXL), creator of MediXall.com, a technology and innovation-driven business focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience, is pleased to announce that it will be showcasing its new functionality throughout HIMSS20 March 10–12, 2020 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.



MediXall’s core functionality will allow users to integrate their existing healthcare benefits with the MediXall platform to enable the consumer to make confident financial decisions based on their insurance plan and coverage. This new functionality, launching in mid-2020, will join MediXall Group’s flagship product, MediXall.com, giving the Company the ability to provide MediXall users comprehensive support throughout their entire healthcare journey.

Patients are understandably confused about what their healthcare will cost - they regularly can’t understand their medical bills, have difficulty finding out how much out-of-pocket charges will be or what payment options are available. Like it or not, the average consumer does not understand the basic language of healthcare and health insurance. It's a complex process that has left many feeling unsure of their potential costs for treatments, products, & services. This makes it difficult, and in many cases impossible, for patients to know upfront how much they will have to pay out-of-pocket. This adds stress & hesitancy to healthcare buying decisions.

“This problem is running rampant throughout the nation, with unsupported consumers still navigating the confounding, expensive maze of healthcare,” said Michael Swartz, President of MediXall. “Over the past two years, we have been laser focused on filling this void by building and applying technology that we are excited to showcase at HIMSS20.”

MediXall.com has been built from the ground up to make shopping for medical, dental & wellness services just as easy as booking a flight or hotel on Priceline & Expedia or a dinner reservation on OpenTable. Through our online marketplace, patients can connect with doctors while bypassing almost all of the insurance headaches. Since inception, MediXall has built the MediXall.com platform, connected to over 25,000 providers and have tested it on consumers through a controlled launch.

Through extensive user feedback during this controlled launch, MediXall has identified common pain points experienced during the healthcare journey for not only these users, but the average American patient/consumer as a whole:

Consumers aren’t sure about the network status of their doctors, which conflicts with the need to see an in-network doctor to avoid very expensive medical bills

Insurance networks are confusing – the same type of doctor in the same hospital could be in-network or out-of-network

Consumers do not know or understand their health plan coverage details

Lack of understanding about how much is owed for medical services and if the amount is a fair price

Lack of understanding about the amount covered by their health insurance

Financial and emotional pressure, often at a difficult time, leaving patients poorly positioned to make smart decisions

The 2020 HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition is the leading health information and technology conference, bringing together 45,000+ health information and technology professionals, clinicians, executives and vendors from 90+ countries for the education, innovation, and collaboration they need to transform health through information and technology. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the MediXall team one-on-one to learn more about the Company's business. MediXall.com will be located at Startup - Booth 8200-67 throughout HIMSS20 March 10–12, 2020 at the Orange County Convention Center (West Building) in Orlando, FL.

MediXall’s product experts will be on-hand to provide insight into the functionality and adaptability of its new products. Be sure to pay a visit to booth 8200-67 located within the Innovation Live pavilion and see for yourself how MediXall represents the future of digital health. For further information regarding this event, please visit https://www.himssconference.org/ . To schedule a one-on-one meeting with a MediXall team member during HIMSS, please visit https://calendly.com/ctodd-medixall/connect-at-himss .

About MediXall.com

MediXall.com is a new generation healthcare marketplace designed to address the growing need of self-pay and high deductible consumers for greater transparency and price competition in their healthcare costs. The MediXall.com platform makes shopping for medical services just as easy as booking a flight or hotel. Through our online marketplace, patients can connect with doctors while bypassing almost all of the insurance headaches. With a cash-paying customer forefront in the design, the user experience mirrors other online booking sites found in other markets, providing consumers with user reviews, transparent pricing, and comparative shopping. The MediXall platform is all about making it easier for consumers to learn, decide, and pay for healthcare, without intruding on the important relationship with trusted doctors. With our tools, people can search for the treatment they need, find out how much it will cost them, schedule the appointment, pay for the service, and follow up as needed – all in one place. For more information, please visit www.medixall.com or call (954) 908-3481.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “MDXL.” The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much-needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call (954) 908-3481.

Media Contact Information:



Carly Todd

CTodd@medixall.com