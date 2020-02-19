Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Internet connection increase and social media shopping result in more online shoppers
Thailand's constant rate of growth of internet connectivity and the growing comfort of connected individuals in making purchases online have made the country the second largest B2C E-Commerce market in the Southeast Asia region, after Indonesia. The trends of mobile and social shopping combine to a degree that forecasts cited in the report reflect an annual grow rate of online retail sales above 20% through 2025.
Thai online shoppers buy from regional merchants as well as global providers
The top two online shopping sites in Thailand, have their home base in regional neighbor Singapore. Lazada and Shopee are the most visited destinations from both fixed computers and mobile screens, according to the publication. Thailand's leading retail conglomerate, Central group, is partnering with China's JD.com to provide locally flavored competition for the attention of the nation's growing number of online shoppers.
Questions Answered in the Report
- What are the main drivers of the B2C E-Commerce growth in Thailand?
- What are the key online retail trends in Thailand?
- How are M-Commerce sales in Thailand projected to grow by 2021?
- How large are Thailand's B2C E-Commerce sales predicted to be by 2025?
- How many consumers in Thailand, by age group and gender, make purchases online and how much do they spend annually?
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Overview & International Comparisons
- B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, May 2019
- M-Commerce Share of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, by China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, the UK and the USA, in % of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, 2018
- B2C E-Commerce Sales by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, in USD billion, 2015, 2018e & 2025f, and CAGR, in %, 2018e - 2025f
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, 2018e & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2018e - 2023f
- Digital Payment Service Penetration, in % of Respondents, by Country, Q2 2018
- Top 10 Most Visited E-Commerce Platforms by Country, Q1 2019
- Top 10 Shopping Apps by Most Active Monthly Users, by Country, Q1 2019
3. Trends
- Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018
- Devices Used to Access the Internet, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018
- Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Internet Users, 2018
- M-Commerce Sales, in USD million, and Penetration, in %, 2017-2021f
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2018
- Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, 2018
- Top Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018
- Share of Internet Users Who Consider Social Media as the Top Channel for Product Discovery, in %, and Share of Online Shoppers Who Made Purchases via This Channel, in %, 2018
4. Sales & Shares
- B2C E-Commerce Sales of Companies in Thailand, in THB billion, 2014-2018e
- Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2016, 2018e, 2025f
- B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2018
5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
- Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2018e
- Internet Penetration, by Age Group, in % of Individuals, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018
- Activities Carried Out Online, incl. Shopping, in % of Internet Users, July 2018
- Number of Online Shoppers, in thousands, and Penetration, in % of Internet Users, by Location, Gender, and Age Group, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018
- Breakdown of Online Shoppers, by Age Group and Gender, in %, Q1 2018
- Breakdown of Average Online Spending Amount per Year, in % of Online Shoppers, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018
6. Products
- Breakdown of Product Category Purchased Online, in % Online Shoppers, 2018e
- Product Categories Purchased in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, Q1 2018
7. Payment
- Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, by Number of Online Shoppers and Percentage of Online Shoppers, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018
8. Delivery
- Breakdown of Positive Aspects of Lazada and Shopee, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2018
- Top Barriers to Cross-Border Online Shopping, incl. Delivery-Related, in % of Non Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018
9. Players
- Overview of E-Commerce Players, May 2019
- Top 10 E-Commerce Websites, by Average Monthly Visits, in millions, Q1 2019
- Top 5 E-Commerce Players by Market Share, in %, 2018
- Breakdown of Online Shoppers of Lazada and Shopee by Age Group, in %, 2018e
Companies Mentioned
- Lazada Group S.A.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- CP Group
- Shopee TH
- Sea Group
- Amazon.com Inc.
- JD.com Inc.
- JD Central
- Tesco PLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3bzvmd
