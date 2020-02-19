Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Internet connection increase and social media shopping result in more online shoppers



Thailand's constant rate of growth of internet connectivity and the growing comfort of connected individuals in making purchases online have made the country the second largest B2C E-Commerce market in the Southeast Asia region, after Indonesia. The trends of mobile and social shopping combine to a degree that forecasts cited in the report reflect an annual grow rate of online retail sales above 20% through 2025.



Thai online shoppers buy from regional merchants as well as global providers



The top two online shopping sites in Thailand, have their home base in regional neighbor Singapore. Lazada and Shopee are the most visited destinations from both fixed computers and mobile screens, according to the publication. Thailand's leading retail conglomerate, Central group, is partnering with China's JD.com to provide locally flavored competition for the attention of the nation's growing number of online shoppers.

Questions Answered in the Report

What are the main drivers of the B2C E-Commerce growth in Thailand?

What are the key online retail trends in Thailand?

How are M-Commerce sales in Thailand projected to grow by 2021?

How large are Thailand's B2C E-Commerce sales predicted to be by 2025?

How many consumers in Thailand, by age group and gender, make purchases online and how much do they spend annually?

Key Topics Covered



1. Management Summary

2. Overview & International Comparisons

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, May 2019

M-Commerce Share of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, by China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, the UK and the USA, in % of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, 2018

B2C E-Commerce Sales by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, in USD billion, 2015, 2018e & 2025f, and CAGR, in %, 2018e - 2025f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, 2018e & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2018e - 2023f

Digital Payment Service Penetration, in % of Respondents, by Country, Q2 2018

Top 10 Most Visited E-Commerce Platforms by Country, Q1 2019

Top 10 Shopping Apps by Most Active Monthly Users, by Country, Q1 2019

3. Trends

Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018

Devices Used to Access the Internet, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018

Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Internet Users, 2018

M-Commerce Sales, in USD million, and Penetration, in %, 2017-2021f

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2018

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, 2018

Top Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018

Share of Internet Users Who Consider Social Media as the Top Channel for Product Discovery, in %, and Share of Online Shoppers Who Made Purchases via This Channel, in %, 2018

4. Sales & Shares

B2C E-Commerce Sales of Companies in Thailand, in THB billion, 2014-2018e

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2016, 2018e, 2025f

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2018

5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2018e

Internet Penetration, by Age Group, in % of Individuals, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018

Activities Carried Out Online, incl. Shopping, in % of Internet Users, July 2018

Number of Online Shoppers, in thousands, and Penetration, in % of Internet Users, by Location, Gender, and Age Group, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018

Breakdown of Online Shoppers, by Age Group and Gender, in %, Q1 2018

Breakdown of Average Online Spending Amount per Year, in % of Online Shoppers, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018

6. Products

Breakdown of Product Category Purchased Online, in % Online Shoppers, 2018e

Product Categories Purchased in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, Q1 2018

7. Payment

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, by Number of Online Shoppers and Percentage of Online Shoppers, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018

8. Delivery

Breakdown of Positive Aspects of Lazada and Shopee, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2018

Top Barriers to Cross-Border Online Shopping, incl. Delivery-Related, in % of Non Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018

9. Players

Overview of E-Commerce Players, May 2019

Top 10 E-Commerce Websites, by Average Monthly Visits, in millions, Q1 2019

Top 5 E-Commerce Players by Market Share, in %, 2018

Breakdown of Online Shoppers of Lazada and Shopee by Age Group, in %, 2018e

Companies Mentioned



Lazada Group S.A.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

CP Group

Shopee TH

Sea Group

Amazon.com Inc.

JD.com Inc.

JD Central

Tesco PLC

