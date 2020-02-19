New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797761/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.7 Billion by the year 2025, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$576.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$587.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators will reach a market size of US$978.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Active Implantable Medical Devices: A Snapshot
Active Implantable Medical Device Technology Spurring Demand in
Healthcare Industry
Global Competitor Market Shares
Active Implantable Medical Devices Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Active Implantable Medical Devices Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Active Implantable Medical Devices Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (Product)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (Product)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 6: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (Product)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers (Product) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers (Product) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Implantable Heart Monitors/Insertable Loop Recorders
(Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million:
2018 to 2025
Table 11: Implantable Heart Monitors/Insertable Loop Recorders
(Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Implantable Heart Monitors/Insertable Loop Recorders
(Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Ventricular Assist Device (Product) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Ventricular Assist Device (Product) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Ventricular Assist Device (Product) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Neurostimulator (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Neurostimulator (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Neurostimulator (Product) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Implantable Hearing Devices (Product) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Implantable Hearing Devices (Product) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Implantable Hearing Devices (Product) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Active Implan
Medical Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Active Implantable Medical Devices
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
2018 to 2025
Table 23: Active Implantable Medical Devices Market in the
United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 24: United States Active Implantable Medical Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Active Implantable Medical Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Active Implantable Medical Devices Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Active Implantable Medical Devices Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Active Implantable Medical
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Active Implantable Medical Devices Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Active Implantable Medical Devices Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Active Implantable Medical Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: Active Implantable Medical Devices Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 33: Chinese Active Implantable Medical Devices Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Active Implan
Medical Devices Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Active Implantable Medical Devices Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Active Implantable Medical Devices Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Active Implantable Medical Devices Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Active Implantable Medical Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 38: Active Implantable Medical Devices Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: European Active Implantable Medical Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 40: Active Implantable Medical Devices Market in France
by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: French Active Implantable Medical Devices Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 42: French Active Implantable Medical Devices Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Active Implantable Medical Devices Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Active Implantable Medical Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 45: German Active Implantable Medical Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Active Implantable Medical Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 47: Active Implantable Medical Devices Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 48: Italian Active Implantable Medical Devices Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Active Implantable Medical
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Active Implantable Medical Devices Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: United Kingdom Active Implantable Medical Devices
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Active Implantable Medical Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:
2018-2025
Table 53: Active Implantable Medical Devices Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Active Implantable Medical Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Active Implantable Medical Devices Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Active Implantable Medical Devices
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Active Implantable Medical Devices
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 58: Rest of World Active Implantable Medical Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018
to 2025
Table 59: Rest of World Active Implantable Medical Devices
Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Active Implantable Medical Devices Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
ADVANCED BIONICS AG
ALLERGAN PLC
BARD, A BECTON, DICKINSON COMPANY
BIOTRONIK
BIOTRONIK SE & CO. KG
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
COCHLEAR
CONMED CORPORATION
DENTSPLY SIRONA, INC.
GLOBUS MEDICAL
GN RESOUND A/S
INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
LIVANOVA PLC
MED-EL ELEKTROMEDIZINISCHE GERÄTE GESELLSCHAFT M.B.H.
MEDTRONIC PLC
MEDTRONIC, INC.
MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
NUROTRON BIOTECHNOLOGY
NUVASIVE
NUVECTRA CORPORATION
OTICON MEDICAL A/S
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
SONOVA HOLDING AG
STRAUMANN
STRYKER CORPORATION
WIDEX A/S
WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING A/S
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.
MICROPORT ORTHOPEDICS, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
