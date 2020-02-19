SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EHP), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing medicines based on cannabinoid science, has been accepted to make two presentations on its lead product candidate, EHP-101, at the upcoming ACTRIMS Forum 2020, in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 27-29, 2020. The ACTRIMS (Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis) Forum is a translational science meeting highlighting novel and rigorous scientific discoveries made in multiple sclerosis (MS) that advance the understanding of research and clinical care of MS patients.

The first presentation (Poster P61), titled “First-in-human Study with EHP-101 Oral Solution of a Synthetic Cannabidiol Derivative Enables the Initiation of a Phase II Study in Multiple Sclerosis,” will provide the topline safety, pharmacokinetic and preliminary biomarker data in the Phase I clinical study after EHP-101 single and multiple ascending doses in 104 healthy volunteers. Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Session: Opening Networking Event; Poster Session 1

Date and Time: Thursday, February 27 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM ET

Location: Palm Beach County Convention Center

The second presentation (Poster 289), titled “Oral Administration of EHP-101 Promotes Remyelination in White Matter in the Cuprizone/Rapamycin Mouse Model of Multiple Sclerosis,” will report positive preclinical proof-of-concept data. Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Session: Luncheon; Poster Session 2

Date and Time: Friday, February 28 from 11:00 PM - 1:00 PM ET

Location: Palm Beach County Convention Center

Further details on these presentations will be provided in upcoming Company communications. For more information about this conference, please visit: https://forum.actrims.org/

About EHP-101

EHP-101 is an oral formulation of a patented fully synthetic aminoquinone derivative of CBD (VCE-004.8), which through rational drug design, has dual peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPARɣ) and cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB 2 ) agonist activity; both receptors are therapeutic targets for anti-inflammation and neuroprotection in multiple sclerosis (MS) and systemic sclerosis (SSc). EHP-101 also targets the hypoxia inducible factor (HIF) pathway, expanding the rationale for its development as a novel drug since the HIF pathway has effects on myelination (for MS) and neo-vascularization (for SSc). EHP has received Orphan Drug Designation for EHP-101 in systemic sclerosis, a form of scleroderma, from both the US FDA and EMA.

About Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals is developing product candidates derived from cannabinoids for the treatment of CNS, autoimmune, and other diseases. The Company has two families of patented new chemical entities, derived from synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG), that it has modified through rational drug design to affect validated receptors and pathways pertinent to targeted diseases. Its first drug candidate, EHP-101, is entering Phase II clinical development for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, a severe form of scleroderma, and multiple sclerosis. Its second product candidate, EHP-102, is in preclinical development and is focused on treating Huntington’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

EHP-101 has received Orphan designation in the US and EU for systemic sclerosis and EHP-102 has received Orphan designation in the US and EU for Huntington’s disease. For more information, visit http://www.emeraldpharma.life or contact info@emeraldpharma.life.

To the extent statements contained in this news release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. they should be considered "forward-looking statements," as described in the private securities litigation reform act of 1995, that reflect management's current beliefs and expectations. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "hope," "hypothesis," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strategy," "will," "would," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the success and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials; (ii) our ability to develop our product candidates; (iii) our plans to research, discover, evaluate and develop additional potential product, technology and business candidates and opportunities; (iv) the anticipated timing of clinical data availability; (v) our ability to meet our milestones; and (vi) our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals' investigational drug products have not been approved or cleared by the FDA.