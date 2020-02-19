BLUFFDALE, Utah, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listen Technologies , the leading provider of assistive listening systems for 22 years, is collaborating with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products to develop advanced technology that provides a more inclusive experience for guests. Listen Technologies will develop assistive technologies and tour solutions utilizing the Disney MagicALL suite of Disney SyncLink® Technologies .



MagicALL is an accessibility platform featuring a suite of proprietary technologies, intellectual property and patents that enable all guests to experience the magic of Disney. MagicALL is for guests with hearing loss, who are deaf or blind, or guests who speak a different language. Disney licenses MagicALL to other organizations so they can use this technology to enable magical guest experiences everywhere.

In collaboration with Disney, Listen Technologies solutions will pave the way to bring products to market that dramatically improve experiences and increase inclusion for users whether they are in a theme park, a performing arts center, on a tour or other destination.

In 2018, Listen Technologies entered into a technology agreement with Walt Disney Parks and Resorts to use Disney SyncLink, a synchronization technology that delivers customized content and information. Together, the technology and solutions will deliver the right information at the right time and place to the right person, seamlessly.

“Imagine entering an immersive ride, exhibit, or performance and being able to listen in real-time to synchronized audio in your native language or hear clearly despite having hearing loss,” said Maile Keone, president of Listen Technologies. “Disney and Listen Technologies are making this possible. Our solutions, combined with Disney’s SyncLink Technology, will provide inclusive experiences for guests with hearing, visual or translation needs.”

“Disney is synonymous with delivering magical experiences to guests so Listen Technologies is thrilled to team with Disney on its MagicALL initiative and bring greater accessibility, inclusion and engagement to all people,” said Russ Gentner, CEO of Listen Technologies. “Listen Technologies is committed to improving life’s experiences by providing exceptional, personalized audio and content on any platform at any venue.”

Listen Technologies products provide a new level of connectivity by utilizing a variety of advanced solutions for assistive listening as well as customized content for guided and self-guided tours. Listen Technologies will extend the inclusive, Disney MagicALL experience to concert halls, museums, houses of worship, stadiums, walking tours, and more, providing the technology to allow all types of venues to offer immersive experiences.

“We have a commitment to share our accessibility know-how and technology with companies around the world to help enhance experiences for everyone,” said Chief Safety Officer and Vice President for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Greg Hale. “We are pleased to license Disney SyncLink® Technology to Listen Technologies to further develop seamless synchronized Disney© MagicALL experiences for guests with hearing, visual or language needs.”

About Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company’s powerful brands and franchises—including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, Twentieth Century Studios and National Geographic—into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create magical memories that last a lifetime.



When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955, he created a unique destination built around storytelling and immersive experiences, ushering in a new era of family entertainment. More than 60 years later, Disney has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences, with iconic businesses, including six resort destinations with 12 theme parks and 53 resorts in the United States, Europe and Asia with more than 170,000 cast members; a top-rated cruise line with four ships and plans for three more to be completed in 2021, 2022 and 2023; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawaii; a popular vacation ownership program; and an award-winning guided family adventure business. Disney’s global consumer products operations include the world’s leading licensing business; one of the world’s largest children’s publishing brands; one of the world’s largest licensors of games across platforms; more than 300 Disney store locations around the world; and the shop Disney e-commerce platform.

These experiences are created by Disney Imagineers, the creative force behind experiences found in Disney theme parks, resort hotels, cruise ships and consumer products—including books, games and merchandise.

To learn more about Disney’s MagicALL initiative, visit https://disneysynclink.com/accessibility/

About Listen Technologies

Venues, theme parks, and tour operators lose business when people struggle to hear and engage. Listen Technologies enriches lives by delivering audio directly to the individual so everyone can hear clearly and share in the same great experience. We help people listen and participate in environments where hearing is difficult, whether on a guided or self-guided tour, in a house of worship, a theme park, theater, or other venue. Our solutions provide technology and storytelling services that help venues and tour operators increase business. Our vision is to improve life’s experiences through sound by providing exceptional audio and content anytime, anywhere, on any platform. To learn more about how Listen Technologies provides a better way to hear the world, visit www.listentech.com . For more about our tour solutions, visit www.audioconexus.com .

Media Contacts:

Kim Spencer

Listen Technologies

801-542-7720

kim.spencer@listentech.com