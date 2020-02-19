Toronto, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society Toronto and CFA Society Ottawa have selected four Ontario university teams as finalists for the annual local CFA Institute Research Challenge, a global equity research competition among student teams from elite business and finance programs.
The CFA Institute Research Challenge is a competition between university-sponsored teams that research a designated publicly traded company, prepare a written report on that selected company and then present their findings to a panel of judges. The competition has three levels: local, regional, and global. Winners at the local level advance to compete against teams within their geographic region at the regional level. Winning teams at the regional level advance to compete at the global level. Only one team will be awarded as the global winner.
On 20 February, student teams from the following universities will present their research and analysis of the subject company, Descartes Systems Group Inc.:
| University of Toronto Mississauga
Faculty Advisor
Akash Chattopadhyay, PhD
Team Members
Massil Beguenane
Nicolas Bendici
Dylan Gervais
Vladyslav Kovalenko
Morgan Sattler
| Queen’s University
Faculty Advisor
Sean Cleary, MBA, PhD, CFA
Team Members
Xinran Cai
Bryan Mitchell
Mobeen Rahman
Eric Stephenson
Vanessa Taylor
| University of Toronto St. George
Faculty Advisor
Craig Geoffrey, CFA
Team Members
Nicholas Cortellucci
Amanda Ljustina
Ivan Thang
Patrick Thang
Cheryl Zhang
| University of Waterloo
Faculty Advisor
Steve Balaban, CFA
Team Members
Logan Fraser
John Eli Guttmann
Mitchell Ho
Isaac Wong
Pamela Zeng
The local level of the Research Challenge provides students with a unique opportunity to develop and present an equity research report and compete with other academic institutions on a global basis. Students learn from leading industry experts and their peers from the world’s top business schools.
"This is my second year grading the reports, and I’m very impressed by the quality of each submission. The quality and originality demonstrated by the participating students illustrate the high-resolution way of critical thinking that is required to make a significant long term sustainable impact in the finance profession,” said Yadwinder Garg, CFA, CFA Institute Research Challenge Report Grader.
Note to editors: The winning team will be announced at our Annual Awards Ceremony. The event is open to the media who can register by emailing eventregistration@cfatoronto.ca and interviews are available upon request by emailing media@cfatoronto.ca. The Awards Ceremony will be held on 20 February 2020 from 2:15 PM to 7:30 PM at TMX Broadcast Centre, TMX Gallery, The Exchange Tower, 130 King Street West, Toronto, ON.
The local winner will compete in the CFA Institute Research Challenge Americas Regional level in New York, USA on 20-21 April 2020. Winners from each of the regional level competitions (Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Americas) will then advance to the Global Final in New York, USA on 22 April 2020.
For more information visit CFA Institute Research Challenge
Media contacts
Jonathan Mai
CFA Society Toronto
Marketing & Communications Specialist
Phone: (416) 366-5755 X 235
E-mail: media@cfatoronto.ca
Twitter: @cfatoronto
Graham Edwards, CFA
CFA Society Ottawa
Board Secretary & Chair of Public Awareness
Phone: 613-695-5517
Email: edwardsgraham8@gmail.com
Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
-30-
CFA Society Toronto
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
