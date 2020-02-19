ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage , the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced Sage X3, was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Product-Centric Cloud ERP in Q1 2020 . The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.



“Customers often face excessive marketing hype during vendor selection. The Constellation ShortList portfolio identifies the top vendors to consider based on technology investment, use cases, strategic vision, customer value, executive leadership and price,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “Combined with a time bound, accelerated vendor selection engagement, we have guided clients in successful selections and contract negotiations of disruptive technologies. The vendors on this list represent the best of the best.”

“Our goal is to develop products that help our customers and partners on their journey to the cloud,” said Rob Sinfield, Sage X3 Vice President, Sage. “We’re honored to have been named to the Constellation ShortList and recognized as a leading ERP vendor that helps customers in complex markets thrive.”

In FY19, Sage launched Sage Business Cloud X3 V12, an intuitive and customizable ERP solution that can be hosted in the cloud, on premises or in a hybrid model, attracting top manufacturing customers Cerro Wire, LLC, Butterball Farms, United Dairy Farmers, among others. Sage Business Cloud X3 has grown its customer base by 30% in the last three years.

Blount Fine Foods, a US-based prepared foods and soup manufacturer that produces wholesale frozen and fresh soups for leading brands such as Panera Bread, has chosen Sage Business Cloud X3 to help solve supply chain complexity, increase productivity and reduce waste.

“We are implementing the newest version of Sage X3 to create a single source of truth with our data,” said Mike Backus, Director, Enterprise Information Systems, Blount Fine Foods. “With this implementation, we’ll have the forecasting insights to know what foods and soups are needed and when they need to be ready, so we can have products on-hand for our customers, at the right location and the right time they are needed.”

Sage Business Cloud X3 offers flexible configuration options and applications to support your industry-specific processes, and can be operated in the cloud, managed by Sage, or in a company data center, giving companies total control over IT strategy and data. Sage X3 now boasts 650,000 users globally, with more than 70 percent of customers representing manufacturing and distribution services.

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions. For more information, click here .

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

