Newark, NJ, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global electron probe microanalyzer (EPMA) market is expected to grow from USD 196.93 million in 2017 to USD 283.09 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

Electron probe microanalyzers are useful in the environment studies, as it has capacity to deliver analytical results with high accuracy and analytical precision. In addition to this, rising need for the robust, precise, and consistent analytical system is driving the growth of market. Electron probe microanalyzers are utilized in materials science and earth & planetary science, which covers mineral energy research and address novel material research, thus contributing to various cutting-edge research. As electron probe microanalyzers applications are increasing, the demand for electron probe microanalyzers is increasing for fast and simple analysis with high operability while maintaining high quality performance to trace element analysis in defined regions of interest, further driving the growth of market.

Electron probe microanalyzers are scanning electron magnifying lens assigned to perform quantitative examination of X-rays utilizing a wavelength dispersive (WDS) spectrometer and vitality dispersive spectrometers. It helps to distinguish and analyze components present in the periodic table aside from hydrogen and helium in solid any specimen. This instrument is used for basic research in a diverse range of fields, such as steel, medical and dental materials, medicine, and biology, minerals, semiconductors, ceramics, textiles, as well as for application research and product quality management. Electron Probe Microanalyzers (EPMAs) are used as tools for quality control and research & development in a wide range of industrial fields, such as electronic parts, automobiles, and battery materials.

Global electron probe microanalyzer (EPMA) market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing usage in micro-analysing multiple elements in metallurgy and geological samples. In addition to this, additional factors propelling the growth of the market include increasing demand for robust, precise and stable analytical systems, high demand for electron probe microanalyzers from emerging markets of high strength steel, and strict quality control requirements from different industrial sectors. However, the high cost of electron probe microanalyzers may limit the growth of market. On the flip side, requirement of high performance metals like advanced high strength steel and high demand from environmental, chemical, electronics and concrete industries is expected to boost the electron probe microanalyzer (EPMA) market over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global electron probe microanalyzer (EPMA) market include Shimadzu Corporation, CAMECA, JEOL Ltd., and IHI Inspection & Instrumentation among others. To enhance their market position in the global electron probe microanalyzer (EPMA) market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in February 2019, JEOL Ltd. has agreed with FUJIFILM Corporation to promote sales tie-up on biochemical test fields for overseas market. This is the first tie-up between the companies to launch a clinical chemistry analyzer in the Middle East and Africa, and to introduce products that meet regional characteristics in the Asian region particularly emerging markets.

In November 2019, JEOL Ltd. announced the launch of new Schottky field emission electron probe microanalyzer JXA-iHP200F and a new tungsten/LaB6 electron probe microanalyzer JXA-iSP100, for research & development and quality control in a wide range of industrial fields, such as steels, electronic parts, automobiles, and battery materials.

In August 2018, CAMECA, a world leader in scientific instrumentation and metrology solutions, announced the launch of SXFive-TACTIS, a high-end microanalytical instruments, and the only Electron Probe Microanalyzer (EPMA) in the world with a touch-screen interface.

The benchtop type segment held highest market size around USD 113.67 million in 2017

Type segment covers benchtop type and portable type. The benchtop type segment held highest market size around USD 113.67 million in 2017. The benchtop type provides high resolution and large depth of field complement optical microscopes or scanning electron microscopy (SEM) instruments in the lab.

Microelectronics segment is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR 5.33% during the forecast period

Application segment includes geochemistry, biochemistry, microelectronics, mineralogy, geochronology, and other. Microelectronics segment is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR 5.33% during the forecast period. Microelectronics is a subdivision of the field of electronics that deals with microscopic and very small elements to manufacture electronic components. EPMA is primarily utilized to determine the elemental composition of various materials on a micro scale, further driving the growth of market.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Electron Probe Microanalyzer (EPMA) Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global electron probe microanalyzer (EPMA) market with USD 72.92 million in 2017 where as the Europe region held the second dominant position in the market. This is mainly due to the stringent quality control requirements across different industrial sectors, adoption of EPMA, and high analytical precision and accuracy are creating opportunity for the growth of the market. Europe region registered a noticeable growth in electron probe microanalyzer (EPMA) market due to rising industrial output, need for precise quantitative analysis and imaging in metals, glass, ceramic, and advanced high strength steel.

About the report:

The global electron probe microanalyzer (EPMA) market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Thousand Units), export (Thousand Units), and import (Thousand Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

