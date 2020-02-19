Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Military Power Supply Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global next generation military power supply market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. It predicts the global next generation military power supply market to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The study on next generation military power supply market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025. It is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global next generation military power supply market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global next generation military power supply market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What Does This Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the next generation military power supply market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the next generation military power supply market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global next generation military power supply market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising adoption of next generation power supply in the military sector owing to its features such as the ability to perform seamlessly

Increasing need to protect sensitive data from downtime issues and grid power instability

Significant adoption of commercial off the shelf technology

Restraints

Lack of stability in next generation memory solutions

Opportunities

Growing adoption of universal memory devices

Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Company Profiles



Intel Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

Adesto Technologies Corp.

International Business Machines Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Everspin Technologies

Rambus Inc.

Spin Memory, Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Other Companies



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Next Generation Military Power Supply Market Highlights

2.2. Next Generation Military Power Supply Market Projection

2.3. Next Generation Military Power Supply Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Next Generation Military Power Supply Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End Use

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Next Generation Military Power Supply Market



4. Next Generation Military Power Supply Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Next Generation Military Power Supply Market by Type

5.1. Programmable

5.2. Non-programmable



6. Global Next Generation Military Power Supply Market by Component

6.1. Hardware

6.1.1. AC/DC Converter

6.1.2. DC/AC Converter

6.1.3. DC/DC Converter

6.1.4. EMI Filters

6.1.5. Other Hardware

6.2. Software

6.3. System Type

6.3.1. Discrete Power Supply System

6.3.2. Integrated Power Modules

6.3.3. System Type Comparison Matrix



7. Global Next Generation Military Power Supply Market by End Use

7.1. Aerial

7.2. Naval

7.3. Land



8. Global Next Generation Military Power Supply Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Next Generation Military Power Supply Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Next Generation Military Power Supply Market by Component

8.1.3. North America Next Generation Military Power Supply Market by End Use

8.1.4. North America Next Generation Military Power Supply Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Next Generation Military Power Supply Market by Type

8.2.2. Europe Next Generation Military Power Supply Market by Component

8.2.3. Europe Next Generation Military Power Supply Market by End Use

8.2.4. Europe Next Generation Military Power Supply Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Next Generation Military Power Supply Market by Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Next Generation Military Power Supply Market by Component

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Next Generation Military Power Supply Market by End Use

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Next Generation Military Power Supply Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Next Generation Military Power Supply Market by Type

8.4.2. RoW Next Generation Military Power Supply Market by Component

8.4.3. RoW Next Generation Military Power Supply Market by End Use

8.4.4. RoW Next Generation Military Power Supply Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Next Generation Military Power Supply Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Intel Corporation

9.2.2. Fujitsu Ltd.

9.2.3. Adesto Technologies Corp.

9.2.4. International Business Machines Corporation

9.2.5. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

9.2.6. Everspin Technologies

9.2.7. Rambus Inc.

9.2.8. Spin Memory, Inc.

9.2.9. Texas Instruments Inc.

9.2.10. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

9.2.11. Other Companies



10. Appendix

10.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



