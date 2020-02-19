Information on the financial conditions surrounding the departure of Mr Philippe Crouzet
Boulogne-Billancourt (France), 19 February 2020 – Today, in accordance with the recommendations of the Afep-Medef Corporate Governance Code, Vallourec is publishing information on the departure conditions of Mr Philippe Crouzet, Chairman of the Management Board, whose term of office ends on 15 March 2020.
Mr Philippe Crouzet will receive for the current financial year and until the effective date of the end of his term of office, i.e. until 15 March 2020:
Arrangements relating to the termination of the functions of Chairman of the Management Board:
With regard to supplementary pension schemes:
Mr Philippe Crouzet has no employment contract with any entity of the Vallourec group.
In accordance with the provisions of the regulations of the plans for retirement-related cases, Mr Philippe Crouzet, like all the beneficiaries of these plans, will retain the benefit of all the 265,520 stock subscription or purchase options not yet exercisable and the 265,520 performance shares not yet vested at the date of his departure, valued together at €740,651.1 The performance conditions will be applied over the entire performance appraisal period provided for in each plan.
1 Based on the IFRS fair value, taking into account a discounted share price of €2.396.
