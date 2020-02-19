TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (the “Company”), the AIM and TSXV quoted gold producer and explorer with a 100% interest in Northern Ireland’s Omagh gold mine, announces the results of the Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held February 18th, 2020.



At the Meeting, shareholders were asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass a special resolution (the "Consolidation Resolution"), with or without variation, authorizing certain amendments to the Company's articles to consolidate the Common Shares(the "Share Consolidation") on such terms as may be approved by the directors of the Company and regulatory authorities on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Common Share for up to ten (10) pre-consolidated Common Shares.

Shareholders voted 144,526,849 Common Shares at the Meeting of which 99.3% were in favour of the Consolidation Resolution.

The Board of Directors will now consider the appropriate timeline for implementation of the Share Consolidation and will update the market in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

