NEODESHA, Kan., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium luxury manufacturer Cobalt Boats has announced that in 2019 it achieved the distinction of compiling more than one million hours worked without a lost-time injury. Cobalt’s approximately 708 employees at its factory in Neodesha, KS, reached the million-hour milestone just before Christmas, providing further confirmation of the company’s commitment to workplace safety. This is a first in Cobalt’s long distinguished history.



To mark the event, Cobalt hosted its entire workforce at a celebratory barbeque luncheon on Feb. 18, 2020, led by Shane Stanfill, President of Cobalt Boats, and Jack Springer, Chief Executive Officer of Cobalt’s corporate parent, Malibu Boats Inc. An employee prize drawing resulted in winners receiving a variety of personal electronics and lifestyle items, including a grand prize of a 65-in. TV, and all were given custom ‘1 Million Hour’ t-shirts to commemorate the event.

“It’s my pleasure to recognize the high level of capability and safety awareness that Cobalt’s employees bring to their jobs each day, and I was gratified to be able to join the entire team and celebrate this historic event,” said Jack Springer. “The safety of our people is our core value, and this achievement demonstrates the high standards that Cobalt puts into every aspect of their boats and their business,” he noted.

“I echo Jack’s comments, and want to add how proud I am of every one of our teammates, who continue to embody the long-standing Cobalt traditions of outstanding craftsmanship, pride of workmanship and a high level of commitment to each other, as shown by this impressive achievement,” said Shane Stanfill. “Midwest values are alive and well here at Cobalt,” he added.

Cobalt’s injury rate dropped to its lowest level ever during the 2019 streak, while at the same time its employment reached an all-time high, further emphasizing the significance of the company’s safety efforts.

About Cobalt : Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com .

