8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.3 Billion by the year 2025, Healthcare Provider Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$886 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Healthcare Provider Solutions will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Accountable Care Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Accountable Care Solutions: An Introduction
Growing Need to Curb Healthcare Costs Drives the Adoption of
ACO Healthcare Model
Accountable Care Organizations (ACO): A Prelude
Accountable Care in Healthcare Industry
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for Accountable Care Solutions on Rise as the Healthcare
Industry Shifts towards Value based Care Models
Analytics Aid in Improving ACO Measures
Growing Need for Effective RCM Solutions to Reduce Costs
Rise in Demand for Simpler EHR Solutions
Ascending Healthcare Costs Drive Adoption of Accountable Care
Organizations
Industry Witnesses Rise in Number of Medicare ACOs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Accountable Care Solutions Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Accountable Care Solutions Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Healthcare Payer Solutions (Product & Service)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Healthcare Payer Solutions (Product & Service) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Healthcare Provider Solutions (Product & Service)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Healthcare Provider Solutions (Product & Service)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Services (Product & Service) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Services (Product & Service) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: On-Premise (Delivery Mode) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: On-Premise (Delivery Mode) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Web & Cloud (Delivery Mode) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Web & Cloud (Delivery Mode) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Provider (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: Provider (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Payer (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Payer (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Accoun
Care Solutions Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
US Healthcare Expenditure Outlook
US Healthcare Expenditure as a Percentage of GDP 2000-2019
US Healthcare Costs Trend: 2007-2019
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Accountable Care Solutions Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product & Service:
2018 to 2025
Table 18: United States Accountable Care Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Product & Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Accountable Care Solutions Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: United States Accountable Care Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: United States Accountable Care Solutions Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Accountable Care Solutions Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 23: Canadian Accountable Care Solutions Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Accountable Care Solutions Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for
2019 and 2025
Table 25: Canadian Accountable Care Solutions Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Accountable Care Solutions Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Mode for 2019
and 2025
Table 27: Canadian Accountable Care Solutions Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 28: Canadian Accountable Care Solutions Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Market for Accountable Care Solutions:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product & Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Japanese Accountable Care Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Product & Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Market for Accountable Care Solutions:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Delivery Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Japanese Accountable Care Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Accountable Care Solutions in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 34: Accountable Care Solutions Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 35: Chinese Accountable Care Solutions Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product & Service for the Period
2018-2025
Table 36: Chinese Accountable Care Solutions Market by Product &
Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Accountable Care Solutions Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: Chinese Accountable Care Solutions Market by Delivery
Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 39: Chinese Demand for Accountable Care Solutions in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Chinese Accountable Care Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Facts & Figures
Care Solutions Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Rise in Adoption of e-Health in Europe Drives Demand for
Accountable Care Solutions
Market Analytics
Table 41: European Accountable Care Solutions Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Accountable Care Solutions Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Accountable Care Solutions Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Accountable Care Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Product & Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: European Accountable Care Solutions Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2018-2025
Table 46: European Accountable Care Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: European Accountable Care Solutions Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 48: European Accountable Care Solutions Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Accountable Care Solutions Market in France by
Product & Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: French Accountable Care Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Product & Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: Accountable Care Solutions Market in France by
Delivery Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 52: French Accountable Care Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Accountable Care Solutions Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 54: French Accountable Care Solutions Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Accountable Care Solutions Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product &
Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: German Accountable Care Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Product & Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Accountable Care Solutions Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery
Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: German Accountable Care Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Accountable Care Solutions Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 60: Accountable Care Solutions Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Accountable Care Solutions Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product & Service for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Italian Accountable Care Solutions Market by Product &
Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 63: Italian Accountable Care Solutions Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period
2018-2025
Table 64: Italian Accountable Care Solutions Market by Delivery
Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 65: Italian Demand for Accountable Care Solutions in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Italian Accountable Care Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Accountable Care Solutions:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product & Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: United Kingdom Accountable Care Solutions Market
Share Analysis by Product & Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Accountable Care Solutions:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Delivery Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Accountable Care Solutions Market
Share Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Accountable Care Solutions in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 72: Accountable Care Solutions Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Accountable Care Solutions Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service:
2018-2025
Table 74: Rest of Europe Accountable Care Solutions Market
Share Breakdown by Product & Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Rest of Europe Accountable Care Solutions Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode:
2018-2025
Table 76: Rest of Europe Accountable Care Solutions Market
Share Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Rest of Europe Accountable Care Solutions Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 78: Rest of Europe Accountable Care Solutions Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Accountable Care Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product & Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Accountable Care Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Product & Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Accountable Care Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific by
Delivery Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Accountable Care Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Accountable Care Solutions Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Accountable Care Solutions Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 85: Rest of World Accountable Care Solutions Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service:
2018 to 2025
Table 86: Accountable Care Solutions Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for
2019 and 2025
Table 87: Rest of World Accountable Care Solutions Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2018
to 2025
Table 88: Accountable Care Solutions Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Mode for 2019
and 2025
Table 89: Rest of World Accountable Care Solutions Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 90: Rest of World Accountable Care Solutions Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS
CERNER CORPORATION
EPIC SYSTEMS CORPORATION
IBM CORPORATION
MCKESSON CORPORATION
ZEOMEGA
ECLINICALWORKS
THE ADVISORY BOARD COMPANY
AETNA, INC.
ATHENAHEALTH, INC.
EVOLENT HEALTH
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE
OPTUM
ORACLE CORPORATION
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, INC.
REDBRICK HEALTH CORPORATION
ACCOUNTable CARE SOLUTIONS GROUP LLC
ALLEGEANT
CIPHERHEALTH, INC.
COTIVITI, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797752/?utm_source=GNW
