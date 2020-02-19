New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ablation Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797750/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.8 Billion by the year 2025, Radiofrequency will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$156 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$161.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Radiofrequency will reach a market size of US$235.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$591.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AngioDynamics, Inc.

AtriCure, Inc.

Biosense Webster, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

ConMed Corporation

Galil Medical Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC

St. Jude Medical, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797750/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Overview of Ablation Technologies

Global Ablation Technologies Market Set for a Rapid Growth,

backed by Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases and

Cancer

Global Cancer Incidence Rates by Disease Type, Age, and Sex (2018)

Global Cancer Incidence Rates (In Numbers and Percentage) by

Disease Type, Age, and Sex (2018)

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ablation Technologies Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Aging Population - A Key Growth Propeller for Ablation

Technologies Market

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Set for a Burgeoning Growth

Growing Adoption of Ablation in Atrial Fibrillation Bodes Well

for the Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market

New Ablation Technologies Increase Procedural Success Rates and

Minimize Time

Ablation Technology for Supra-venticular Tachycardia

Increasing Demand for Endometrial Ablation Devices

Laser Ablation: The New First-Line Treatment for Epilepsy

Backed by Rising Cancer Cases, Microwave Ablation Devices

Poised for a Rapid Expansion

Technological Advancements





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Ablation Technologies Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Ablation Technologies Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Ablation Technologies Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Radiofrequency (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Radiofrequency (Technology) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Radiofrequency (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Ultrasound (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Ultrasound (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Ultrasound (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Laser (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Laser (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Laser (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Electrical (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Electrical (Technology) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Electrical (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Cryotherapy (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Cryotherapy (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Cryotherapy (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Microwave (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Microwave (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Microwave (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Hydrothermal (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Hydrothermal (Technology) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Hydrothermal (Technology) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Cardiovascular (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Cardiovascular (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Cardiovascular (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Cancer (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Cancer (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Cancer (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Pain Management (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Pain Management (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Pain Management (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Orthopedics (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Orthopedics (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Orthopedics (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 38: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 39: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ablation Technologies Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: Ablation Technologies Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 41: United States Ablation Technologies Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Ablation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Ablation Technologies Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Ablation Technologies Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Ablation Technologies Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: Ablation Technologies Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 47: Ablation Technologies Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Ablation Technologies Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian Ablation Technologies Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Ablation Technologies Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Ablation Technologies Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Ablation

Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 53: Ablation Technologies Market in Japan in US$ Million

by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Ablation Technologies Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ablation

Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Ablation Technologies Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Ablation Technologies Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Ablation Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts

in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 59: Chinese Ablation Technologies Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 60: Ablation Technologies Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Chinese Demand for Ablation Technologies in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Ablation Technologies Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Ablation Technologies Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ablation Technologies Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Ablation Technologies Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 65: Ablation Technologies Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Ablation Technologies Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Ablation Technologies Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 68: European Ablation Technologies Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 69: Ablation Technologies Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: European Ablation Technologies Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: Ablation Technologies Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: European Ablation Technologies Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 73: French Ablation Technologies Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 74: French Ablation Technologies Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Ablation Technologies Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Ablation Technologies Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: French Ablation Technologies Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: French Ablation Technologies Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 79: German Ablation Technologies Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 80: Ablation Technologies Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: German Ablation Technologies Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Ablation Technologies Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: German Ablation Technologies Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Ablation Technologies Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 85: Ablation Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 86: Italian Ablation Technologies Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 87: Ablation Technologies Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Italian Demand for Ablation Technologies in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Ablation Technologies Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Italian Ablation Technologies Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Ablation Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 92: Ablation Technologies Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 93: United Kingdom Ablation Technologies Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ablation Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 95: United Kingdom Ablation Technologies Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Ablation Technologies Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Ablation Technologies Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 98: Rest of Europe Ablation Technologies Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 99: Ablation Technologies Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Ablation Technologies Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Ablation Technologies Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Ablation Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Ablation Technologies Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Ablation Technologies Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Ablation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Ablation Technologies Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Ablation Technologies Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Ablation Technologies Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 109: Ablation Technologies Market Analysis in Rest of

World in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 110: Ablation Technologies Market in Rest of World:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of World Ablation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Rest of World Ablation Technologies Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 113: Ablation Technologies Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of World Ablation Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ANGIODYNAMICS

ATRICURE, INC.

BIOSENSE WEBSTER

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

CONMED CORPORATION

GALIL MEDICAL

MEDTRONIC PLC

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

ST. JUDE MEDICAL

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797750/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001