TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: HFC) (TSXV: HFC.PR.A) is pleased to announce that it intends to enter into a non-convertible debenture (a “Debenture") with each of Peter M. Deeb and Axium Capital Corp. for the principal amount of $175,000 CAD and $1,000,000 CAD, respectively (the “Loans”).

Each Debenture shall bear interest at the rate of 9.0% per annum payable in equal payments quarterly in arrears on the last day of March, June, September and December in each year, commencing at the end of the first calendar quarter following the issue date (the “Initial Interest Payment”) until the Maturity Date. The Initial Interest Payment will include accrued and unpaid interest for the period from the issue date to the end of the first calendar quarter following the issue date. Interest will be payable in cash only. The principal amount owing under each Debenture, and any accrued and unpaid interest thereon, will be payable in cash on the date that is 60 months from the issue date.

In connection with the Loans, the Corporation will issue: (a) to Peter M. Deeb, 87,500 warrants; and (b) to Axium Capital Corp., 500,000 warrants, under TSXV Policy 5.1 – Loans, Loan Bonuses, Finder's Fees and Commissions, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share of the Corporation at the exercise price of $0.60 per share for a period of 60 months.

The proceeds from the Loans will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

The loan from Peter M. Deeb to the Corporation (the “Related Party Loan”) will constitute a “related party transaction” for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ― Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) and Policy 5.9 ― Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions of the TSXV. The Corporation is not required to obtain a formal valuation for the Related Party Loan as it is not a related party transaction described in any of paragraphs (a) to (g) of the definition of “related party transaction” in MI 61-101. The Corporation expects to rely on an exemption from the minority approval requirements available under MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Related Party Loan, insofar as it involves interested parties, is expected to exceed 25% of the Corporation’s market capitalization. The Corporation expects to file a material change report less than 21 days before the expected date of the closing of the Related Party Loan, which shorter period the Corporation deems reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of the proceeds of the Related Party Loan in a timely manner.

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton Financial Corporation is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on a recognized securities exchange in Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Peter M. Deeb

Executive Chairman & CEO

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8651

