8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, C/S/X Band will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$85.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$110.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, C/S/X Band will reach a market size of US$102.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$401.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Increasing Application in Defense, Surveillance and Weather
Monitoring Applications to Drive Growth in the Global 3D
Radars Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
3D Radar Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Continuous Rise in Defense Spending amidst Growing Geopolitical
Risks Translates into Growth for 3D Radars Market
Global Military Expenditure in US$ Billion for the Years 2000-2017
Defense Spending Worldwide - Leading Countries Ranked by
Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for the Year 2018
US Defense Budgetary Allocation in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021
and 2023
Defense Spending in Europe - Percentage Breakdown of Defense
Budgets by Country/Region for 2018
Growing Needs of Indian Navy Drives Focus onto Development of
Advanced Radar Systems
Rising Deployment of Missile Defense Systems Grows Presents
Potential for Growth in the Global 3D Radar Market
With Growing Civilian Drone/UAV Usage Posing Threat to Critical
National Infrastructure and Other Facilities, 3D Radar Systems
Gain Significance as Counter Detection Systems
Growing Threat of Civilian Drones in the Skies to Spur 3D
Market: Sales of Civil, Commercial and Consumer Drones in $
Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Significant Benefits of 3D Radar Technology over Radar Systems
Present Growth Opportunity from Upgrade Initiatives
Achieving Radar Processing and Target Tracking Capabilities
with 2D Marine Radar Hardware
3D Radar Finds Use in Surveillance of Humans for Ensuring
Safety and Security
3D Weather Radar Gains Importance in Broadcasting Application
Innovations & Advancements
Miltronix Creates 3D Avian Detection Radar System to Enable
Tracking and Detection of Birds
3D Holographic Radar?: An Advanced Tracking and Surveillance Radar
Submillimetre Wave 3D Imaging Radars Developed for Security
Applications
Honeywell Develops RDR-4000 3D Weather Radar System
Role of 3D Radars in Identifying Structural Issues with Roads
and Bridges
Product Overview
3D Radar
Short Range and Long Range 3D Radars
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: 3D Radar Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: 3D Radar Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: 3D Radar Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: C/S/X Band (Frequency Band) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: C/S/X Band (Frequency Band) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: C/S/X Band (Frequency Band) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: L Band (Frequency Band) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: L Band (Frequency Band) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: L Band (Frequency Band) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: E/F Band (Frequency Band) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: E/F Band (Frequency Band) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: E/F Band (Frequency Band) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Frequency Bands (Frequency Band) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Other Frequency Bands (Frequency Band) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Frequency Bands (Frequency Band) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Long (Range) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Long (Range) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Long (Range) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Medium (Range) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Medium (Range) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Medium (Range) Market Percentage Share Distribution
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Short (Range) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Short (Range) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Short (Range) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Airborne (Platform) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Airborne (Platform) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Airborne (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Ground (Platform) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Ground (Platform) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Ground (Platform) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Naval (Platform) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Naval (Platform) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Naval (Platform) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US 3D Radar Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States 3D Radar Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Frequency Band: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: 3D Radar Market in the United States by Frequency
Band: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States 3D Radar Market Share Breakdown by
Frequency Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States 3D Radar Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Range: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: 3D Radar Market in the United States by Range: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States 3D Radar Market Share Breakdown by
Range: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: 3D Radar Market in US$ Thousand in the United States
by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 41: United States 3D Radar Market Retrospective Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 42: United States 3D Radar Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian 3D Radar Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Frequency Band: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian 3D Radar Historic Market Review by Frequency
Band in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 45: 3D Radar Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Frequency Band for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian 3D Radar Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Range: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian 3D Radar Historic Market Review by Range in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 48: 3D Radar Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Range for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: 3D Radar Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand by
Platform: 2018-2025
Table 50: 3D Radar Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$
Thousand by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian 3D Radar Market Share Breakdown by Platform:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for 3D Radar: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Frequency Band for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: 3D Radar Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Frequency Band for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese 3D Radar Market Share Analysis by Frequency
Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Market for 3D Radar: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Range for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: 3D Radar Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Range for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese 3D Radar Market Share Analysis by Range:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for 3D Radar
Market in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 59: 3D Radar Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by Platform:
2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese 3D Radar Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese 3D Radar Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Frequency Band for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: 3D Radar Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Frequency Band: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese 3D Radar Market by Frequency Band: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese 3D Radar Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Range for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: 3D Radar Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Range: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese 3D Radar Market by Range: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: 3D Radar Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in
US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 68: Chinese 3D Radar Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 69: 3D Radar Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis
by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European 3D Radar Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European 3D Radar Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 71: 3D Radar Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: European 3D Radar Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European 3D Radar Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Frequency Band: 2018-2025
Table 74: 3D Radar Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Frequency Band: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European 3D Radar Market Share Breakdown by Frequency
Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European 3D Radar Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Range: 2018-2025
Table 77: 3D Radar Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Range:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European 3D Radar Market Share Breakdown by Range:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European 3D Radar Market Assessment in US$ Thousand
by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 80: European 3D Radar Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 81: 3D Radar Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
FRANCE
Table 82: 3D Radar Market in France by Frequency Band:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: French 3D Radar Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Frequency Band: 2009-2017
Table 84: French 3D Radar Market Share Analysis by Frequency
Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: 3D Radar Market in France by Range: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: French 3D Radar Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Range: 2009-2017
Table 87: French 3D Radar Market Share Analysis by Range: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: French 3D Radar Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 89: French 3D Radar Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 90: French 3D Radar Market Share Breakdown by Platform:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 91: 3D Radar Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Frequency Band for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German 3D Radar Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Frequency Band: 2009-2017
Table 93: German 3D Radar Market Share Breakdown by Frequency
Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: 3D Radar Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Range for the Period
2018-2025
Table 95: German 3D Radar Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Range: 2009-2017
Table 96: German 3D Radar Market Share Breakdown by Range: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: German 3D Radar Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 98: 3D Radar Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective by
Platform in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: German 3D Radar Market Share Breakdown by Platform:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 100: Italian 3D Radar Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Frequency Band for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: 3D Radar Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Frequency Band: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian 3D Radar Market by Frequency Band:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian 3D Radar Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Range for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: 3D Radar Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Range: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian 3D Radar Market by Range: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: 3D Radar Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 107: Italian 3D Radar Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 108: 3D Radar Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis
by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for 3D Radar: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Frequency Band for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: 3D Radar Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Frequency Band for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom 3D Radar Market Share Analysis by
Frequency Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for 3D Radar: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Range for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: 3D Radar Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Range for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom 3D Radar Market Share Analysis by
Range: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for 3D
Radar Market in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 116: 3D Radar Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom 3D Radar Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 118: Rest of Europe 3D Radar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Frequency Band: 2018-2025
Table 119: 3D Radar Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by
Frequency Band: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Europe 3D Radar Market Share Breakdown by
Frequency Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Europe 3D Radar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Range: 2018-2025
Table 122: 3D Radar Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by
Range: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Europe 3D Radar Market Share Breakdown by
Range: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Europe 3D Radar Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 125: Rest of Europe 3D Radar Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 126: 3D Radar Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: 3D Radar Market in Asia-Pacific by Frequency Band:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 128: Asia-Pacific 3D Radar Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Frequency Band: 2009-2017
Table 129: Asia-Pacific 3D Radar Market Share Analysis by
Frequency Band: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: 3D Radar Market in Asia-Pacific by Range: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Asia-Pacific 3D Radar Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Range: 2009-2017
Table 132: Asia-Pacific 3D Radar Market Share Analysis by
Range: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Asia-Pacific 3D Radar Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 134: Asia-Pacific 3D Radar Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific 3D Radar Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 136: Rest of World 3D Radar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Frequency Band: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of World 3D Radar Historic Market Review by
Frequency Band in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 138: 3D Radar Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Frequency Band for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Rest of World 3D Radar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Range: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Rest of World 3D Radar Historic Market Review by
Range in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 141: 3D Radar Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Range for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: 3D Radar Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 143: 3D Radar Market in Rest of World: Historic Review in
US$ Thousand by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of World 3D Radar Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AIRBUS GROUP SAS
ASELSAN A.S.
BAE SYSTEMS PLC
ELTA SYSTEMS
HARRIS CORPORATION
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
LEONARDO SPA
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
RAYTHEON COMPANY
RHEINMETALL AG
SAAB SEAEYE
THALES GROUP
V. CURATED RESEARCH
