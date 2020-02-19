NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSXV: GTWO) (the “Company” or “G2”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s ongoing drilling project at the OKO property, Guyana. During 2019, G2 completed twenty drill holes totalling 3,179 meters. Modelling the results of the 2019 drill program showed a north – south trending zone of mineralization 1.1 km long and approximately sixty meters wide. A program of drill holes designed to test this model commenced on the 12th of January and, to date, seven holes have been completed totalling 1093 meters. This drilling supports the geological and gold mineralization model with visible gold (vg) being noted within the predicted host horizons in all seven new holes to date. All of the mineralized sections lie above 100m vertical from surface. G2’s geological team notes that the style of mineralization and the geological setting has similarities to the Obuasi gold deposit in Ghana; 62 million ounces Au past production + resources; (Fourgerous et al ‘Economic Geology (2017 112 (1): 3 -22’) such that Orogenic gold mineralisation occurs as native gold in quartz veins and disseminated gold bearing sulphides within poly-deformed carbonaceous basin sediments within a Paleo-Proterozoic greenstone terrane.

Mineralisation hosted in similar or nearby deposits is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation hosted at Oko.

Figure 1 below shows the location of 2020 holes OKD-20 through to OKD – 26 relative to the drill holes of the 2019 program.

Oko Drill Hole Plan Highlights Fig. 1

Click here

Drilling is ongoing at the 18,000-acre property and, as noted in the press release of November 20, 2019, G2 is mobilizing a second drill to the property.

Proposed Financing

The Company proposes issuing 5,000,000 units priced at $0.20 for net proceeds of $1,000,000. Each unit is comprised of one common share and a one-half share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at $0.35 for a period of eighteen months after closing.

Participation of Robert Cudney and Insiders in Proposed Financing

G2 has received an initial order from mining investor Robert Cudney for $250,000 (25%) of the proposed financing. Additionally, insiders of the Company may subscribe for an additional $400,000 (40%) of the proposed financing.

The offering is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Securities issued under the offering will be subject to a four-month-plus-a-day statutory hold period in Canada.

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located on the Oko project site, Guyana. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to MS Analytical Guyana, in Georgetown, Guyana, which is an accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis. All samples are analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA (atomic absorption) techniques. Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard fire assay gravimetric methods. Certified gold reference standards, blanks and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of G2 Goldfield’s quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC). No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

About G2 Goldfields Inc.

G2 Goldfields Inc. is focused on the discovery of large gold deposits in the Guiana Shield. The Company owns a 100% interest in two past gold producing mines, as well as a regional portfolio of highly prospective projects.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Dan Noone (Director of G2 Goldfields Inc.), a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc. Geology, MBA) is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

Forward Looking Statements

