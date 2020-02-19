New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global T-Cell Therapy Market is forecast to reach USD 8.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The T-cell therapy involves isolating the T-cells from the body and equipping them with new T-cell receptors; once the T-cells are activated and expanded, they are infused back into the body to fight off the cancerous cells. In the most common form of T-cell therapy, T-cells are hijacked from the body and the natural functions of those t-cells are augmented in the laboratory to steer them towards the tumorous or the cancerous cells particularly. The Global T-Cell Therapy market is growing at a substantial pace as the number of cancerous diseases and the implementation of T-cell therapeutic immunity system are drastically being propelled. An increased awareness about healthcare & wellness, changing disease patterns, government supports, and escalating volumes of implementation of the T-Cell therapies in various cancer research centers is expected to accelerate the further rapid growth of this market.

The North American market is expected to retain its domination in the global market, owing to its adoption of advanced research & development for cancer immunotherapy, coupled with the increasing extensive demand for t-cell adoptive immunotherapy in the oncology departments in all the hospitals and cancer research centers. Asia Pacific, with its elevated advancement in the healthcare industry and escalating volumes of patients with cancers in China, and India, is likely to achieve a significant market share. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States and the United Kingdom hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CAR) T-cell therapy is a type of adoptive cell immunotherapy that uses specially altered CAR T-cells to fight cancer cells. Certain amount of T-cells are collected and boosted with the special chimeric antigen receptors structures and then re-infused into the body to fight off the tumor or cancerous cells. CAR T-cells are highly effective for blood cancers. CAR T-cell therapy is growing at a CAGR of 15.7% throughout the forecast period.

Ambulatory centers & clinical healthcare facilities are focused on providing immediate therapeutic care and releasing the patients right after the therapy. The ambulatory centers have a more convenient outpatient procedure alternative to the hospital based inpatient systems, maintaining a strong track record of quality care. Clinics & ambulatory centers, incorporating all the required and modern t-cell therapeutic techniques & oncologists, are expected to grow fastest at a rate of 13.2% throughout the forecast period.

The hospitals around the world have been incorporating the t-cell therapeutic systems for cancers in all the oncology departments. Owing to the highest number of patient counts coupled with a handful amount of investment in the research & development in immune-oncology, the hospitals sub-segment is expected to retain its domination with a market share of 49.8% by 2027, and the CAGR is forecasted to be 15.0% during the period 2019 – 2027.

Key participants include Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics Inc., Novartis International AG, AbbVie Inc., Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC, Bluebird Bio, TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and DiaCarta, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global T-Cell Therapy market on the basis of type, type of therapy, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hematologic Malignancies

Solid Tumors

Type of Imaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

CAR T Cell Therapy

TCR Therapy

TIL Therapy

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics & Ambulatory Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



