New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global T-Cell Therapy Market is forecast to reach USD 8.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The T-cell therapy involves isolating the T-cells from the body and equipping them with new T-cell receptors; once the T-cells are activated and expanded, they are infused back into the body to fight off the cancerous cells. In the most common form of T-cell therapy, T-cells are hijacked from the body and the natural functions of those t-cells are augmented in the laboratory to steer them towards the tumorous or the cancerous cells particularly. The Global T-Cell Therapy market is growing at a substantial pace as the number of cancerous diseases and the implementation of T-cell therapeutic immunity system are drastically being propelled. An increased awareness about healthcare & wellness, changing disease patterns, government supports, and escalating volumes of implementation of the T-Cell therapies in various cancer research centers is expected to accelerate the further rapid growth of this market.
The North American market is expected to retain its domination in the global market, owing to its adoption of advanced research & development for cancer immunotherapy, coupled with the increasing extensive demand for t-cell adoptive immunotherapy in the oncology departments in all the hospitals and cancer research centers. Asia Pacific, with its elevated advancement in the healthcare industry and escalating volumes of patients with cancers in China, and India, is likely to achieve a significant market share. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States and the United Kingdom hold some of the most prominent players in the market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global T-Cell Therapy market on the basis of type, type of therapy, end-users, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Type of Imaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
