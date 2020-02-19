New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Laser Scanner Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797743/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Short will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$61.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$63.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Short will reach a market size of US$136 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$232.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797743/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
3D Laser Scanners Market: Expanding Applications Boost Market
Prospects
Global Outdoor 3D Laser Scanner Market - Percentage Market
Share Breakdown by Application for 2019
Competition
Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market - Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Leading Players for 2019
Global Indoor 3D Laser Scanner Market - Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Leading Players for 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
3D Laser Scanner Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Improvement in Product Development, Reduced Time-to-Market and
Lower Costs - Key Advantages Driving Use of 3D Laser Scanners
in Manufacturing Sector
3D Laser Scanners Ensures Better Quality Control of
Manufacturing Operations
3D Laser Scanning Presents Tremendous Advantages for Plant
Engineering
Industrial Plant Design - Using 3D Laser Scanning to Improve
Engineering Accuracy and Reduce Project Schedules
Portable 3D Laser Scanners Aid in Faster Inspection in the
Factory Floor
Issues Confronting Use of 3D Scanners in Manufacturing Sector
Metal Fabrication and Sheet Metal Industry Leverages 3D
Scanning Technology to Cut Costs and Save Time
Need for High Speed and Accuracy Drives Consumer Electronics
Makers towards 3D Scanning Technology
3D Terrestrial Laser Scanner Market - Rising 3D Applications
Favor Growth
3D Laser Scanning Provides Significant Advantages for Surveying
of Construction Sites
Need for Precision Components Drives Aerospace Industry towards
3D Laser Scanners
3D Laser Scanners Revolutionize Aerospace Investment Castings
Marketplace
Non-Contact 3D Laser Scanning Plays a Vital Role in Recreation
of Organic Shapes in Dental Application
Creating Accurate and Safe Free-Form Turbine Blades Using 3D
Laser Scanning Technology
AEC Industry Adopts 3D Laser Scanners to Capitalize on the
Advantages of Technology
Preserving Old Buildings with 3D Scanners
Rising Prominence of 3D Laser Scanning in Reverse Engineering
Research Supports Usefulness of Moving 3D Laser Scanner
Automated Inspection of Underbridge
3D Laser Scanners Enable Measurement and Inspection of Medical
Parts
3D Scanners Promise to Eliminate Tedious Measurement and
Documentation of Crime Scenes
Product Overview
3D Laser Scanning - An Introduction
Functioning of 3D Laser Scanner
Types of 3D Laser Scanners
Applications of 3D Laser Scanners
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: 3D Laser Scanner Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Short (Range) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Short (Range) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Medium (Range) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Medium (Range) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Long (Range) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Long (Range) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Industrial Manufacturing (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Industrial Manufacturing (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Architecture & Construction (End-Use) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 12: Architecture & Construction (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US 3D Laser Scanner Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States 3D Laser Scanner Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Range: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: United States 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Breakdown
by Range: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: United States 3D Laser Scanner Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian 3D Laser Scanner Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Range: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: 3D Laser Scanner Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Range for 2019 and 2025
Table 21: Canadian 3D Laser Scanner Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Canadian 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Market for 3D Laser Scanner: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Range for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Japanese 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Analysis by
Range: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for 3D Laser
Scanner in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese 3D Laser Scanner Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Range for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Chinese 3D Laser Scanner Market by Range: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 29: Chinese Demand for 3D Laser Scanner in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Chinese 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European 3D Laser Scanner Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European 3D Laser Scanner Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European 3D Laser Scanner Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Range: 2018-2025
Table 34: European 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Breakdown by
Range: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European 3D Laser Scanner Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 36: European 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: 3D Laser Scanner Market in France by Range: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: French 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Analysis by
Range: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: 3D Laser Scanner Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 40: French 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 41: 3D Laser Scanner Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Range for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 42: German 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Breakdown by
Range: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: 3D Laser Scanner Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 45: Italian 3D Laser Scanner Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Range for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Italian 3D Laser Scanner Market by Range: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 47: Italian Demand for 3D Laser Scanner in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Italian 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for 3D Laser Scanner: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Range for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: United Kingdom 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Analysis
by Range: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for 3D
Laser Scanner in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe 3D Laser Scanner Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Range: 2018-2025
Table 54: Rest of Europe 3D Laser Scanner Market Share
Breakdown by Range: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Rest of Europe 3D Laser Scanner Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: Rest of Europe 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 57: 3D Laser Scanner Market in Asia-Pacific by Range:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Analysis
by Range: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: 3D Laser Scanner Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Rest of World 3D Laser Scanner Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Range: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: 3D Laser Scanner Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Range for 2019 and 2025
Table 63: Rest of World 3D Laser Scanner Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Rest of World 3D Laser Scanner Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3D DIGITAL CORP.
BASIS SOFTWARE INC. - SURPHASER
CARL ZEISS OPTOTECHNIK GMBH
CREAFORM
DEWALT CORPORATION
FARO TECHNOLOGIES
HEXAGON AB
NEXTENGINE, INC.
NIKON METROLOGY NV
PERCEPTRON
RIEGL LASER MEASUREMENT SYSTEMS GMBH
SHAPEGRABBER INC.
TOPCON CORPORATION
TRIMBLE
WENZEL AMERICA, LTD.
ARTEC EUROPE, S.à.R.L (ARTEC 3D)
CARL ZEISS INDUSTRIELLE MESSTECHNIK GMBH
HI-TARGET SURVEYING INSTRUMENT CO.LTD
MAPTEK PTY LTD.
NIKON CORPORATION
PROTO3000
RENISHAW PLC
SHINING 3D TECH. CO., LTD.
TELEDYNE OPTECH, INC.
TRIMBLE NAVIGATION
KREON TECHNOLOGY
LASER DESIGN
MITUTOYO EUROPE GMBH
BENCHMARK SURVEYS
JOESCAN
LASER SCANNING AUSTRALIA PTY LTD.
MIDWEST AERO TECHNOLOGIES
PRECISE VISUAL TECHNOLOGIES
RAPID3D LTD.
SHENZHEN HOLON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797743/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: