- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$61.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$63.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Short will reach a market size of US$136 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$232.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3D Digital Corp.

Basis Software Inc. - Surphaser

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

Creaform, Inc.

DeWalt Corporation

FARO Technologies, Inc.

Hexagon AB

NextEngine, Inc.

Nikon Metrology NV

Perceptron, Inc.

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

ShapeGrabber Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Trimble, Inc.

Wenzel America, Ltd.







3D Laser Scanners Market: Expanding Applications Boost Market

Prospects

Global Outdoor 3D Laser Scanner Market - Percentage Market

Share Breakdown by Application for 2019

Competition

Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market - Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Leading Players for 2019

Global Indoor 3D Laser Scanner Market - Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Leading Players for 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

3D Laser Scanner Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





Improvement in Product Development, Reduced Time-to-Market and

Lower Costs - Key Advantages Driving Use of 3D Laser Scanners

in Manufacturing Sector

3D Laser Scanners Ensures Better Quality Control of

Manufacturing Operations

3D Laser Scanning Presents Tremendous Advantages for Plant

Engineering

Industrial Plant Design - Using 3D Laser Scanning to Improve

Engineering Accuracy and Reduce Project Schedules

Portable 3D Laser Scanners Aid in Faster Inspection in the

Factory Floor

Issues Confronting Use of 3D Scanners in Manufacturing Sector

Metal Fabrication and Sheet Metal Industry Leverages 3D

Scanning Technology to Cut Costs and Save Time

Need for High Speed and Accuracy Drives Consumer Electronics

Makers towards 3D Scanning Technology

3D Terrestrial Laser Scanner Market - Rising 3D Applications

Favor Growth

3D Laser Scanning Provides Significant Advantages for Surveying

of Construction Sites

Need for Precision Components Drives Aerospace Industry towards

3D Laser Scanners

3D Laser Scanners Revolutionize Aerospace Investment Castings

Marketplace

Non-Contact 3D Laser Scanning Plays a Vital Role in Recreation

of Organic Shapes in Dental Application

Creating Accurate and Safe Free-Form Turbine Blades Using 3D

Laser Scanning Technology

AEC Industry Adopts 3D Laser Scanners to Capitalize on the

Advantages of Technology

Preserving Old Buildings with 3D Scanners

Rising Prominence of 3D Laser Scanning in Reverse Engineering

Research Supports Usefulness of Moving 3D Laser Scanner

Automated Inspection of Underbridge

3D Laser Scanners Enable Measurement and Inspection of Medical

Parts

3D Scanners Promise to Eliminate Tedious Measurement and

Documentation of Crime Scenes

Product Overview

3D Laser Scanning - An Introduction

Functioning of 3D Laser Scanner

Types of 3D Laser Scanners

Applications of 3D Laser Scanners





UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US 3D Laser Scanner Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European 3D Laser Scanner Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

3D DIGITAL CORP.

BASIS SOFTWARE INC. - SURPHASER

CARL ZEISS OPTOTECHNIK GMBH

CREAFORM

DEWALT CORPORATION

FARO TECHNOLOGIES

HEXAGON AB

NEXTENGINE, INC.

NIKON METROLOGY NV

PERCEPTRON

RIEGL LASER MEASUREMENT SYSTEMS GMBH

SHAPEGRABBER INC.

TOPCON CORPORATION

TRIMBLE

WENZEL AMERICA, LTD.

ARTEC EUROPE, S.à.R.L (ARTEC 3D)

CARL ZEISS INDUSTRIELLE MESSTECHNIK GMBH

HI-TARGET SURVEYING INSTRUMENT CO.LTD

MAPTEK PTY LTD.

NIKON CORPORATION

PROTO3000

RENISHAW PLC

SHINING 3D TECH. CO., LTD.

TELEDYNE OPTECH, INC.

TRIMBLE NAVIGATION

KREON TECHNOLOGY

LASER DESIGN

MITUTOYO EUROPE GMBH

BENCHMARK SURVEYS

JOESCAN

LASER SCANNING AUSTRALIA PTY LTD.

MIDWEST AERO TECHNOLOGIES

PRECISE VISUAL TECHNOLOGIES

RAPID3D LTD.

SHENZHEN HOLON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

