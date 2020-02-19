New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Cell Culture Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797741/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Cancer & Stem Cell Research will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$82.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$106.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cancer & Stem Cell Research will reach a market size of US$135.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$386.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
3D Cell Culture Transforms Life Sciences Industry
Expanding Applications Fuel Growth in the Global 3D Cell
Culture Market
3D Cell Culture Emerge as New Tool for Biotech and
Pharmaceutical Companies
Global 3D Cell Culture Market - Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Product Category for 2018 and 2025
Global 3D Cell Culture System Market - Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by End-Use
A Glance at Few Examples of Commercial 3D Cell Culture Methods
Competition
Global 3D Cell Culture Market - Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Leading Players
Global Scaffold Free 3D Cell Culture Market - Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players
Global Competitor Market Shares
3D Cell Culture Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
3D Cell Culture Scores Over 2D Cell Culture Model in Drug
Discovery and Research
Spheroids Rapidly Gaining as a Preferred 3D Cell Culture Format
Potential Role of Spheroid-based 3D Cell Cultures in Drug
Discovery and Personalized Therapy Testing in Head and Neck
Cancer
Rising Prominence of Microfluidics-based 3D Cell Culture Models
in Drug Discovery and Delivery Research
Magnetic 3D Cell Culturing Market - An Overview
Growing Significance of 3D Cell Culture for Cancer Research
3D Stem Cell Culture - A Promising Area of Growth
With Organ Shortage Becoming Severe, 3D Bioprinting Holds
Potential to Transform Organ Transplantation Space
Organ Transplant Statistics in the US - In a Nutshell
Increase in R&D Investments in Life Sciences Sector - An
Opportunity for 3D Cell Culture Market
Global R&D Spending (in US$ Billion) of Pharmaceutical and
Biotech Market for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
Innovations & Advancements
Advanced 3D Cell Culture Models to Play Vital Role in
Development of Effective Anti-Cancer Drugs
Researchers Develop 3D Cell Culture Model to Assist in Drugs
Testing for Breast Cancer
Researchers Use Lab-on-a-CD Technology to Generate Spheroid 3D
Cell Cultures
KIT Researchers Focus on Developing Novel 3D Cell Culture
Systems for Pharmaceutical Testing
Research Use 3D Cell Cultures to Counter Anti-Cancer Therapy
Resistance
Product Overview
What is Cell Culture?
Types of Cell Culture
3D Cell Culture
Classification of 3D Cell Culture
3D Cell Culture Applications
2D Vs 3D Cell Culture
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
