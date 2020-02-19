New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Cell Culture Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797741/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Cancer & Stem Cell Research will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$82.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$106.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cancer & Stem Cell Research will reach a market size of US$135.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$386.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



3D Cell Culture Transforms Life Sciences Industry

Expanding Applications Fuel Growth in the Global 3D Cell

Culture Market

3D Cell Culture Emerge as New Tool for Biotech and

Pharmaceutical Companies

Global 3D Cell Culture Market - Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Product Category for 2018 and 2025

Global 3D Cell Culture System Market - Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by End-Use

A Glance at Few Examples of Commercial 3D Cell Culture Methods

Competition

Global 3D Cell Culture Market - Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Leading Players

Global Scaffold Free 3D Cell Culture Market - Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players

Global Competitor Market Shares

3D Cell Culture Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



3D Cell Culture Scores Over 2D Cell Culture Model in Drug

Discovery and Research

Spheroids Rapidly Gaining as a Preferred 3D Cell Culture Format

Potential Role of Spheroid-based 3D Cell Cultures in Drug

Discovery and Personalized Therapy Testing in Head and Neck

Cancer

Rising Prominence of Microfluidics-based 3D Cell Culture Models

in Drug Discovery and Delivery Research

Magnetic 3D Cell Culturing Market - An Overview

Growing Significance of 3D Cell Culture for Cancer Research

3D Stem Cell Culture - A Promising Area of Growth

With Organ Shortage Becoming Severe, 3D Bioprinting Holds

Potential to Transform Organ Transplantation Space

Organ Transplant Statistics in the US - In a Nutshell

Increase in R&D Investments in Life Sciences Sector - An

Opportunity for 3D Cell Culture Market

Global R&D Spending (in US$ Billion) of Pharmaceutical and

Biotech Market for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Innovations & Advancements

Advanced 3D Cell Culture Models to Play Vital Role in

Development of Effective Anti-Cancer Drugs

Researchers Develop 3D Cell Culture Model to Assist in Drugs

Testing for Breast Cancer

Researchers Use Lab-on-a-CD Technology to Generate Spheroid 3D

Cell Cultures

KIT Researchers Focus on Developing Novel 3D Cell Culture

Systems for Pharmaceutical Testing

Research Use 3D Cell Cultures to Counter Anti-Cancer Therapy

Resistance

Product Overview

What is Cell Culture?

Types of Cell Culture

3D Cell Culture

Classification of 3D Cell Culture

3D Cell Culture Applications

2D Vs 3D Cell Culture





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



V. CURATED RESEARCH

