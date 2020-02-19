New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D & 4D Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797739/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$489.8 Billion by the year 2025, 3D & 4D Technology will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$15.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, 3D & 4D Technology will reach a market size of US$32.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$56.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Continuous Increase in Applications of 3D & 4D Technology

Bolsters Market Growth

Boom in Adoption of 3D & 4D Technology by Industries

Entertainment Industry to Drive 3D & 4D Technology Market

Developed Regions Hold Ground in the 3D & 4D Technology Market

Competition

Leading 3D Printing Companies Worldwide - A Review

Global Competitor Market Shares

3D & 4D Technology Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Governments to Increasingly Use 3D Digital Twin Concept





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



3D Imaging Market: High-Resolution Visualization Features Drive

Adoption in Various Industries

Table: 3D Imaging Technology Market - Revenues in $ Billion for

the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Table: 3D Imaging Technology Market - Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Application for the Years 2019 and 2024

ToF Camera Technology - New Approach to Capture 3D Images

3D Scanning Market Continues to Post Strong Growth

Table: 3D Scanning Application Market - Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by End-Use Market for 2019 and 2025

3D Scanning Offers Tremendous Value to Varied Application Markets

Growing Use of 3D Technology for R&D Process, Props Making and

Animation in Film Industry

3D Printing Revolutionizes Entertainment Industry Beyond

Cameras and Editing Software

Despite Wavering Fortunes of 3D Films at the Box Office in

Developed Regions, 3D Technology?s Sustained Appeal among

Audiences in Overseas Market Favors Growth

3D Technology Set to Transform Manufacturing Industry

3D Printing: A High Growth Market

Industries with High Potential for 3D Printing Application

3D Printing Technology Disruption in Varied Industries - An

Overview

3D Technology in Textile and Apparel Industry - Enormous

Benefits Promote Technology?s Use

3D Technology Opens Up New Growth Avenues for Fashion Industry

Applications of 3D Technology in Healthcare Sector Continue to

Grow

Healthcare Imaging being Transformed with 3D Technology

3D Technology to Facilitate Customized Patient Treatment

Face Transplants with 3D Digital Models Ensures Better Results

Tremendous Potential for 3D Technology in Neurosurgery

3D Printing Revolutionizes Healthcare Industry

3D Printing Advances in Healthcare Industry, 4D Printing in

Innovation Phase

4D Printing Set to innovate Healthcare Industry

New Future For Healthcare Industry with 3D Printing Technology

3D Printing Promises to Improve Hearing

3D Printing Emerging as a Technology with Enormous Potential in

Printing Medical Devices

3D Printed Bones: Providing Assistance to Doctors to Prepare

for Surgeries

Safety and Reliability Advantages Position Polarized 3D as an

Ideal Technology for Surgeries

Innovative 3D Technology Aids in Improving Hip, Joint Implants

Dental 3D Printing - Positive Implications for the Dental Industry

3D Technology Transforms Education & Learning Sector

3D Technology Enables Special Education Students to Focus on

Content

Focus on 3D Technology: A Strategy for Aerospace Industry

Players to Beat Competition

3D Printing - A Game Changing Technology for Aerospace Sector

Retailers and E-Commerce Enterprises Look to Leverage

Disruptive Capabilities of 3D Technology

3D Technology Emerging as an Essential Tool for E-Commerce

Retailers

3D Printers Come to the Rescue of Criminal Investigators

Construction Industry Gradually Makes the Transition from 2D to

3D Models

3D Printing Begins to Impact Housing Sector

Real Estate Industry Warms Up to 3D Technology for Virtual Tours

3D Printing & Prototyping Revolutionizes Automotive Industry

3D Printing Technology Adoption Rises as Auto Makers Look to

Cut Down Material Usage and Manufacturing Time & Costs

Video Games Industry Poised to Benefit from 3D Technology?s

Capabilities

3D Technology in Utility Industry

Indian Government Turns to 3D Technology for Recreating Monuments

3D Technology Comes to the Aid in Recreating Ancient Structure

Movie Theatres Turn to 4D Technology to Draw-in New Audiences

4DX - Potential to Emerge as the Future of Cinema

4D Cinema Market - Increase in New 4DX Screens Reflects the

Strong Growth Potential

4D Printing - A Nascent Market with Tremendous Growth Potential

Growing Need for Modernization in 3D Printing Applications to

Drive Replacement of 3D Printing with 4D Printing

US At the Forefront of Development Efforts in 4D Printing Space

4D Television - The Next Generation Innovation in 4D Technology

Market

Innovations & Advancements

Innovations Drives Growth in the 3D Technology Market

HONOR View20: An Innovation Enabling 3D Motion-Controlled

Gaming in Smartphone

3D ToF Technology in Underwater Surveillance - Resolving Gaps

between Conventional Video and Sonar Systems

Aleph Farms Employs 3D Technology for Growing Slaughter-Free

Steaks

Koffin Uses 3D Printing Technology to Create Biodegradable

Caskets to Cut Down Funeral Costs

New 3D Technology to Play a Critical Role in the Treatment of

Brain Tumors

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What is 3D?

3D Devices & Technologies

3D Input and Output Devices

3D Scanners

3D Cameras

3D Sensors

3D Displays

3D Glasses

3D Printers

3D Projectors

3D Televisions

Head-Mounted Displays

3D Smartphones

3D Imaging Technologies/Solutions

3D Modeling

3D Scanning

3D Layout & Animation

3D Rendering

3D Image Reconstruction

Applications of 3D Technology

4D Technology





