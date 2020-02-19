New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D & 4D Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797739/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$489.8 Billion by the year 2025, 3D & 4D Technology will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$15.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, 3D & 4D Technology will reach a market size of US$32.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$56.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Continuous Increase in Applications of 3D & 4D Technology
Bolsters Market Growth
Boom in Adoption of 3D & 4D Technology by Industries
Entertainment Industry to Drive 3D & 4D Technology Market
Developed Regions Hold Ground in the 3D & 4D Technology Market
Competition
Leading 3D Printing Companies Worldwide - A Review
Global Competitor Market Shares
3D & 4D Technology Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Governments to Increasingly Use 3D Digital Twin Concept
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
3D Imaging Market: High-Resolution Visualization Features Drive
Adoption in Various Industries
Table: 3D Imaging Technology Market - Revenues in $ Billion for
the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Table: 3D Imaging Technology Market - Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Application for the Years 2019 and 2024
ToF Camera Technology - New Approach to Capture 3D Images
3D Scanning Market Continues to Post Strong Growth
Table: 3D Scanning Application Market - Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by End-Use Market for 2019 and 2025
3D Scanning Offers Tremendous Value to Varied Application Markets
Growing Use of 3D Technology for R&D Process, Props Making and
Animation in Film Industry
3D Printing Revolutionizes Entertainment Industry Beyond
Cameras and Editing Software
Despite Wavering Fortunes of 3D Films at the Box Office in
Developed Regions, 3D Technology?s Sustained Appeal among
Audiences in Overseas Market Favors Growth
3D Technology Set to Transform Manufacturing Industry
3D Printing: A High Growth Market
Industries with High Potential for 3D Printing Application
3D Printing Technology Disruption in Varied Industries - An
Overview
3D Technology in Textile and Apparel Industry - Enormous
Benefits Promote Technology?s Use
3D Technology Opens Up New Growth Avenues for Fashion Industry
Applications of 3D Technology in Healthcare Sector Continue to
Grow
Healthcare Imaging being Transformed with 3D Technology
3D Technology to Facilitate Customized Patient Treatment
Face Transplants with 3D Digital Models Ensures Better Results
Tremendous Potential for 3D Technology in Neurosurgery
3D Printing Revolutionizes Healthcare Industry
3D Printing Advances in Healthcare Industry, 4D Printing in
Innovation Phase
4D Printing Set to innovate Healthcare Industry
New Future For Healthcare Industry with 3D Printing Technology
3D Printing Promises to Improve Hearing
3D Printing Emerging as a Technology with Enormous Potential in
Printing Medical Devices
3D Printed Bones: Providing Assistance to Doctors to Prepare
for Surgeries
Safety and Reliability Advantages Position Polarized 3D as an
Ideal Technology for Surgeries
Innovative 3D Technology Aids in Improving Hip, Joint Implants
Dental 3D Printing - Positive Implications for the Dental Industry
3D Technology Transforms Education & Learning Sector
3D Technology Enables Special Education Students to Focus on
Content
Focus on 3D Technology: A Strategy for Aerospace Industry
Players to Beat Competition
3D Printing - A Game Changing Technology for Aerospace Sector
Retailers and E-Commerce Enterprises Look to Leverage
Disruptive Capabilities of 3D Technology
3D Technology Emerging as an Essential Tool for E-Commerce
Retailers
3D Printers Come to the Rescue of Criminal Investigators
Construction Industry Gradually Makes the Transition from 2D to
3D Models
3D Printing Begins to Impact Housing Sector
Real Estate Industry Warms Up to 3D Technology for Virtual Tours
3D Printing & Prototyping Revolutionizes Automotive Industry
3D Printing Technology Adoption Rises as Auto Makers Look to
Cut Down Material Usage and Manufacturing Time & Costs
Video Games Industry Poised to Benefit from 3D Technology?s
Capabilities
3D Technology in Utility Industry
Indian Government Turns to 3D Technology for Recreating Monuments
3D Technology Comes to the Aid in Recreating Ancient Structure
Movie Theatres Turn to 4D Technology to Draw-in New Audiences
4DX - Potential to Emerge as the Future of Cinema
4D Cinema Market - Increase in New 4DX Screens Reflects the
Strong Growth Potential
4D Printing - A Nascent Market with Tremendous Growth Potential
Growing Need for Modernization in 3D Printing Applications to
Drive Replacement of 3D Printing with 4D Printing
US At the Forefront of Development Efforts in 4D Printing Space
4D Television - The Next Generation Innovation in 4D Technology
Market
Innovations & Advancements
Innovations Drives Growth in the 3D Technology Market
HONOR View20: An Innovation Enabling 3D Motion-Controlled
Gaming in Smartphone
3D ToF Technology in Underwater Surveillance - Resolving Gaps
between Conventional Video and Sonar Systems
Aleph Farms Employs 3D Technology for Growing Slaughter-Free
Steaks
Koffin Uses 3D Printing Technology to Create Biodegradable
Caskets to Cut Down Funeral Costs
New 3D Technology to Play a Critical Role in the Treatment of
Brain Tumors
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What is 3D?
3D Devices & Technologies
3D Input and Output Devices
3D Scanners
3D Cameras
3D Sensors
3D Displays
3D Glasses
3D Printers
3D Projectors
3D Televisions
Head-Mounted Displays
3D Smartphones
3D Imaging Technologies/Solutions
3D Modeling
3D Scanning
3D Layout & Animation
3D Rendering
3D Image Reconstruction
Applications of 3D Technology
4D Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: 3D and 4D Technology Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: 3D and 4D Technology Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US 3D & 4D Technology Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States 3D and 4D Technology Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian 3D and 4D Technology Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for 3D and 4D Technology: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese 3D and 4D Technology Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European 3D & 4D Technology Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: European 3D and 4D Technology Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European 3D and 4D Technology Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 9: 3D and 4D Technology Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
GERMANY
Table 10: 3D and 4D Technology Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
ITALY
Table 11: Italian 3D and 4D Technology Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for 3D and 4D Technology:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe 3D and 4D Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
3D Printing Technology in India - A Nascent Market
Table 14: 3D and 4D Technology Market in Asia-Pacific:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World 3D and 4D Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
