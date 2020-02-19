NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Press release 2020-02-19

The board of directors of C-RAD AB (”C-RAD” or the ”Company”) has, in accordance with the Company’s press release earlier today, with support of the authorization granted by the annual general meeting 8 May 2019, resolved on and carried out a new share issue of 2,500,000 series B shares (the "Directed New Share Issue"). The subscription price of the shares in the Directed New Share Issue amounts to SEK 43.00 per share. Through the Directed New Share Issue, which was multiple times oversubscribed, C-RAD will receive proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 108 million before deduction of transaction costs. Investors in the new share issue are a number of Swedish and international institutional investors, including TIN Fonder, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg)1, Humle Småbolagsfond and Alfred Berg Kapitalförvaltning.



The subscription price in the Directed New Share Issue amounts to SEK 43.00 and has been determined through a so called bookbuilding procedure carried out by the Company’s financial advisor Pareto Securities AB (“Pareto Securities”), why it is the board of directors’ assessment that the subscription price is in accordance with market conditions. The subscription price in the Directed New Share Issue constitutes a discount of approximately 7.9 percent compared to the closing price on Nasdaq Stockholm on 19 February 2020 and 0.7 percent compared to the 10-day volume weighted average price (VWAP). Through the Directed New Share Issue, the Company will receive approximately SEK 108 million before deduction of transaction costs.

The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights are mainly to diversify the shareholder base in the Company among institutional investors and at the same time take advantage of the opportunity to raise capital in a time- and cost-efficient manner.

The net proceeds from the Directed New Share Issue will primarily be used to support the Company’s growth, which includes investments in expanding C-RAD’s product portfolio to increase efficiency and safety within radiation therapy.

The Directed New Share Issue entails a dilution of approximately 7.5 percent of the number of shares and votes in the Company. Through the Directed New Share Issue, the number of outstanding shares and votes will increase by 2,500,000 from 31,021,036 to 33,521,036. The share capital will increase by approximately SEK 375,000.11, from SEK 4,653,156.72 to SEK 5,028,156.83.

“I’m happy to see that there has been a big interest among the larger institutions and that there are major investors willing to support our continued growth," said Tim Thurn, CEO of C-RAD.

In connection with the Directed New Share Issue, the Company has undertaken, with customary exceptions, not to issue additional shares for a period of 180 calendar days starting from today.

Board members and persons of the management holding shares and/or warrants have undertaken, with customary exceptions, not to sell any shares in C-RAD for a period of 90 calendar days starting from today.

Advisers

Pareto Securities is acting as Sole Manager and Bookrunner and Baker & McKenzie Advokatbyrå KB is legal adviser to the Company in connection with the Directed New Share Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB

Phone +46-18-666930

Email investors@c-rad.com

This information is information that C-RAD AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 21:30 CET on 19 February 2020.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD (Shanghai) Medical Device Co Ltd in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com

1 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG mandated as portfolio manager on behalf of certain investment funds.





