New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 360-Degree Camera Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797738/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$941.9 Million by the year 2025, Wired will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 28.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$56.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$77.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wired will reach a market size of US$67.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$288.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797738/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
360-Degree Camera Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
360-Degree Camera Market - A Prelude
Rising Significance of 360-Degree Video Content in Varied
Applications Augurs Well for the 360-Degree Camera Market
Global 360-Degree Camera Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales
by End-User for 2019 and 2025
Americas Leads the Global 360-Degree Camera Market
Competition
Leading Vendors in the Consumer 360-Degree Camera Market
A Review of Most Popular 360-Degree Cameras
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sustained Growth of VR Market and Consequent Focus on VR
Content Augurs Well for 360-Degree Camera Market
Global Virtual Reality Market - Market Size of VR Hardware and
Software in $ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Rising Significance of 360-Degree Cameras in Creating VR
Content for Healthcare Industry
Popular 360-Degree Cameras for Shooting VR Content
Growing Significance of Augmented Reality (AR) Propels Demand
for 360-Degree Camera to Create AR Content
Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market - Market Size in US$
Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Sustained Growth in Sales of VR/AR Headsets Boosts Demand for
360-Degree Cameras
Global AR/VR Headset Market - Shipments in Millions for the
Years 2018 through 2022
Increased Focus on Surveillance of Public Places Drives Demand
for 360-Degree Cameras
A Glance at Select Popular 360-Degree Surveillance Cameras
Growing Prominence of 360-Degree Cameras in Cars
Popular 360-Degree Cameras/Camera Technologies for Cars - A Review
360-Degree Selfie Cameras: The Latest Innovation in the Camera
Space
Tremendous Potential for 360-Degree Content in Marketing -
Opportunities for 360-Degree Cameras Market
Rising Importance of 360-Degree Video Content in Social Media
Marketing
Travel Industry and Hotels Explore Potential of 360-Degree VR
Video
A Glance at Creative Use of 360-Degree Video by Leading Brands
360-Degree Cameras Confront Unique Challenges in Filming
Miniature Sets
Product Overview
360-Degree Camera (or Omnidirectional Camera) - Introduction
Types of Omnidirectional Cameras
Applications of Omnidirectional Cameras
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: 360-Degree Camera Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: 360-Degree Camera Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Wired (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Wired (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Wireless (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Wireless (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Consumer (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Consumer (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Military & Defense (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Military & Defense (Vertical) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Travel & Tourism (Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Travel & Tourism (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Other Verticals (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US 360-Degree Camera Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States 360-Degree Camera Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: United States 360-Degree Camera Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States 360-Degree Camera Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: 360-Degree Camera Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 21: Canadian 360-Degree Camera Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: 360-Degree Camera Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 23: Canadian 360-Degree Camera Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Canadian 360-Degree Camera Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for 360-Degree Camera: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Japanese 360-Degree Camera Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
360-Degree Camera in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: 360-Degree Camera Market Share Shift in Japan by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 29: Chinese 360-Degree Camera Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Chinese 360-Degree Camera Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 31: Chinese Demand for 360-Degree Camera in US$ Thousand
by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Chinese 360-Degree Camera Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European 360-Degree Camera Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 33: European 360-Degree Camera Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: European 360-Degree Camera Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European 360-Degree Camera Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 36: European 360-Degree Camera Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European 360-Degree Camera Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 38: European 360-Degree Camera Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 39: 360-Degree Camera Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: French 360-Degree Camera Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: 360-Degree Camera Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 42: French 360-Degree Camera Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: 360-Degree Camera Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German 360-Degree Camera Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: 360-Degree Camera Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 46: 360-Degree Camera Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 47: Italian 360-Degree Camera Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Italian 360-Degree Camera Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 49: Italian Demand for 360-Degree Camera in US$ Thousand
by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Italian 360-Degree Camera Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for 360-Degree Camera: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 52: United Kingdom 360-Degree Camera Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
360-Degree Camera in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: 360-Degree Camera Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe 360-Degree Camera Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Rest of Europe 360-Degree Camera Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Rest of Europe 360-Degree Camera Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 58: Rest of Europe 360-Degree Camera Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: 360-Degree Camera Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 360-Degree Camera Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: 360-Degree Camera Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific 360-Degree Camera Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World 360-Degree Camera Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: 360-Degree Camera Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 65: Rest of World 360-Degree Camera Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Rest of World 360-Degree Camera Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
360FLY, INC.
AITBOT (SHENZHEN HATOA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.)
BUBL TECHNOLOGY
DIGITAL DOMAIN 3.0
DIGITAL DOMAIN HOLDINGS
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY
FACEBOOK
FREEDOM360
GOPRO
HUMANEYES TECHNOLOGIES
IMMERVISION ENABLES
INSTA360.COM
JAUNT
JK IMAGING LTD.
LG ELECTRONICS, INC.
NIKON CORPORATION
ONVU TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
PANASONIC CORPORATION
PANASONIC SECURITY SOLUTIONS
PROFESSIONAL360 GMBH
RICOH
RYLO INC.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SONY CORPORATION
SPHERICAM, INC.
XIAOMI
YI TECHNOLOGIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797738/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: