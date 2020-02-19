New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 360-Degree Camera Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797738/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$941.9 Million by the year 2025, Wired will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 28.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$56.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$77.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wired will reach a market size of US$67.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$288.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

360fly, Inc.

Aitbot (Shenzhen Hatoa Technology Co., Ltd.)

Bubl Technology

Digital Domain 3.0, Inc.

Eastman Kodak Company

Facebook, Inc.

Freedom360 LLC

GoPro, Inc.

HumanEyes Technologies Ltd.

ImmerVision Enables

insta360.com

Jaunt Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Professional360 GmbH

Ricoh Co., Ltd.

Rylo Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Xiaomi, Inc.

YI Technologies, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

360-Degree Camera Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

360-Degree Camera Market - A Prelude

Rising Significance of 360-Degree Video Content in Varied

Applications Augurs Well for the 360-Degree Camera Market

Global 360-Degree Camera Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales

by End-User for 2019 and 2025

Americas Leads the Global 360-Degree Camera Market

Competition

Leading Vendors in the Consumer 360-Degree Camera Market

A Review of Most Popular 360-Degree Cameras





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Sustained Growth of VR Market and Consequent Focus on VR

Content Augurs Well for 360-Degree Camera Market

Global Virtual Reality Market - Market Size of VR Hardware and

Software in $ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Rising Significance of 360-Degree Cameras in Creating VR

Content for Healthcare Industry

Popular 360-Degree Cameras for Shooting VR Content

Growing Significance of Augmented Reality (AR) Propels Demand

for 360-Degree Camera to Create AR Content

Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market - Market Size in US$

Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Sustained Growth in Sales of VR/AR Headsets Boosts Demand for

360-Degree Cameras

Global AR/VR Headset Market - Shipments in Millions for the

Years 2018 through 2022

Increased Focus on Surveillance of Public Places Drives Demand

for 360-Degree Cameras

A Glance at Select Popular 360-Degree Surveillance Cameras

Growing Prominence of 360-Degree Cameras in Cars

Popular 360-Degree Cameras/Camera Technologies for Cars - A Review

360-Degree Selfie Cameras: The Latest Innovation in the Camera

Space

Tremendous Potential for 360-Degree Content in Marketing -

Opportunities for 360-Degree Cameras Market

Rising Importance of 360-Degree Video Content in Social Media

Marketing

Travel Industry and Hotels Explore Potential of 360-Degree VR

Video

A Glance at Creative Use of 360-Degree Video by Leading Brands

360-Degree Cameras Confront Unique Challenges in Filming

Miniature Sets

Product Overview

360-Degree Camera (or Omnidirectional Camera) - Introduction

Types of Omnidirectional Cameras

Applications of Omnidirectional Cameras





