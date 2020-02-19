LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was announced this week that the Port of Los Angeles, in partnership with Fenix Marine Services (“Fenix Marine”), has been awarded an $18.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) as part of the Department’s “Port Infrastructure Development Program”. The grant funds have been awarded for construction of the “Intermodal Railyard Expansion and Modernization Project” at Fenix’s marine terminal facility at the Port of Los Angeles.

“I’m pleased to see the Ports awarded grants to modernize their operations,” said US Senator Diane Feinstein in an earlier release. Feinstein’s office, along with US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chow, Senator Kamala Harris and members of the California Congressional Delegation, were critical in securing the funding.

The project will entail expansion of an existing on-dock railyard at Fenix Marine Services, adding five new working tracks just north and parallel to the terminal’s existing railyard. The 11,500 ft. of new track will enable more cargo to load trains via the on-dock railyard, instead of via off-dock railyards located as far as 27 miles away. The project is expected to increase the terminal’s on-dock rail capacity by a projected 520,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), reduce cargo dwell and transit times by as much as two days, and mean 2,000 fewer truck trips per day.

“Fenix is thrilled to be partnering with both the Port of Los Angles and the Federal DOT on this critical infrastructure expansion. Fenix already handles more on-dock rail volume than any terminal in the country and has invested more than $90M in equipment, systems and light infrastructure, over the past two years. These investments will ensure ever-increasing levels of service both on the rail and road, and will assist the Port in meeting its Clean Air Action Plan goals,” said Scott Schoenfeld, General Manager for Terminal Development at Fenix Marine Services.

With close to 40% of its cargo moving direct by rail to and from the Midwest and Southeast U.S., Fenix Marine Services is an important link in the USDOT designated National Multimodal Freight Network.

The $40.5 million project is currently in the design phase. Pending project approval by the Los Angeles Harbor Commission, the construction will last approximately 18 months and create nearly 320 direct and indirect jobs.

Fenix Marine Service

Fenix operates one of the largest container terminals in the Port of Los Angeles, in a prime location adjacent to the deep-sea channel and the ship-turning basin. With advanced information systems, a skilled workforce, and a commitment to continuous innovation, we’re on the leading edge of terminal performance today and tomorrow, at the heart of the busiest container port in the Western Hemisphere.