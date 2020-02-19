New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oleochemicals market is forecast to reach USD 35.87 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rapid growth in the production of kernel oil and palm oil is one of the significant factors in oleochemicals market growth. Reliable, efficient, and cost-effective oleochemical plants are ready to cater to incrementing demands. There is a rise in the acceptance of bio-based lubricants and they are replacing the traditional and synthetic lubricants, which in turn is improving the efficiency of vehicles.
Waste vegetable oils as a low-cost, sustainable, and low-toxicity feedstock are garnering more interests for the production of oleochemicals, which are ideal substitutes for petroleum-based chemicals widely prevalent in the petroleum industry. The compounds resulting from transesterification-epoxidation-sulfonation of waste vegetable oils have great potential as bio-based surface-active agents with extensive application in the petroleum industry. The oleo-surfactant from vegetable oils is gaining attention as an alternative to the costlier and non-biodegradable petrochemical-based surfactants currently in use.
These economic and ecological advantages are responsible for the growing demand for oleochemicals as energy resources and intermediates for manufacturing in industrial chemicals. This is responsible for the renewed research interest in oleochemicals as one of the most cost-effective and widely available substitutes for a number of industrial chemicals and fuels currently derived from fossil fuels.
