REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the company will present at two upcoming investor conferences:
Investor Presentation: SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2020
Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Time: 9:00 am EST
Location: New York, NY
Webcast: A live audio webcast will be accessible under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company's website. The archived audio webcast will be available on the Adverum website following the presentation for 30 days.
Investor Presentation: Cowen & Co. 40th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Time: 8:40 am EST
Location: Boston, MA
Webcast: A live audio webcast will be accessible under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company's website. The archived audio webcast will be available on the Adverum website following the presentation for 30 days.
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of its lead indication, wet age-related macular degeneration. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Investors:
Myesha Lacy
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.
mlacy@adverum.com
1-650-304-3892
Media:
Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.
LifeSci Communications
ccecchini@lifescicomms.com
1-646-876-5196
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.
Redwood, California, UNITED STATES
Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: