REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the company will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



Investor Presentation: SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2020

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Time: 9:00 am EST

Location: New York, NY

Webcast: A live audio webcast will be accessible under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company's website. The archived audio webcast will be available on the Adverum website following the presentation for 30 days.

Investor Presentation: Cowen & Co. 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Time: 8:40 am EST

Location: Boston, MA

Webcast: A live audio webcast will be accessible under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company's website. The archived audio webcast will be available on the Adverum website following the presentation for 30 days.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of its lead indication, wet age-related macular degeneration. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com .

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Investors:

Myesha Lacy

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

mlacy@adverum.com

1-650-304-3892