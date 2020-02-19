--Strong 2019 Performance Driven by Organic Gross Profit Growth and Bags Acquisition--

--Expects 2020 Reported and Adjusted EPS Growth of 13% and 10% at the Midpoints--

--Projects 2020 Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $77-$88 Million and Free Cash Flow of $65-$70 Million--

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (“SP+”) (Nasdaq:SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results.

Fourth Quarter / Full Year Commentary

G Marc Baumann, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Fourth quarter operating results represented a strong finish to an excellent year for SP+. We’ve successfully integrated the Bags acquisition, which we see as transformational in terms of the long-term growth opportunities. Additionally, our team executed well on key business development initiatives, including building out our national accounts and group purchasing organization relationships, and leveraging our position in key high potential verticals.

“In 2019, Bags continued to benefit from first-mover advantage in the nascent Remote Airline Check-In (RAC) market, establishing its remote check-in services for passengers traveling on major airlines, most recently at Boston’s Logan International Airport. Similarly, we achieved early success in our cross-selling initiatives, notably winning business for Bags’ RAC services at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and Portland International Airport, and for SP+ Transportation Services at Orlando International Airport.

“Reported and adjusted earnings per diluted share for full-year 2019 came in at or above the high end of our guidance range and free cash flow outpaced our guidance thanks to our strong operating performance coupled with working capital improvements. Strong free cash flow was used to return value to stockholders in the form of repurchases totaling $48 million during 2019.”

Financial Summary

In millions except per share Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Reported Adjusted (1) Reported Adjusted (1) Gross profit (2) $54.3 $54.3 $48.5 $48.5 General and administrative expenses (2) $28.2 $28.2 $27.7 $23.1 Net income attributable to SP Plus(2) $8.8 $11.8 $9.1 $14.8 Earnings per share (EPS) (2) $0.41 $0.55 $0.40 $0.65 EBITDA (1),(2) $25.4 $25.4 $20.0 $24.6 Net cash provided by operating activities $21.0 NA $35.3 NA Free cash flow (1) $16.0 NA $33.1 NA





In millions except per share Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Reported Adjusted (1) Reported Adjusted (1) Gross profit (2) $228.1 $228.1 $184.0 $184.1 General and administrative expenses (2) $109.0 $107.7 $91.0 $83.0 Net income attributable to SP Plus(2) $48.8 $60.5 $53.2 $57.6 Earnings per share (EPS) (2) $2.20 $2.73 $2.35 $2.55 EBITDA (1),(2) $116.2 $117.5 $89.8 $97.9 Net cash provided by operating activities $76.0 NA $70.9 NA Free cash flow (1) $60.3 NA $62.2 NA

(1) Refer to the disclosure regarding use of non-GAAP financial measures and the accompanying financial tables for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP.

(2) Adjusted gross profit, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income attributable to SP Plus, adjusted earnings per share attributable to SP Plus (“adjusted EPS"), and adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA") are all non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, for the periods presented, (a) restructuring, acquisition and integration costs, (b) the amortization of acquired intangible assets, (c) the net loss or gains and the financial results related to sold businesses, (d) the equity in income or losses from investment in unconsolidated entities, and (e) non-routine tax items. Please refer to the accompanying financial tables for a reconciliation of these adjusted measures to U.S. GAAP.

Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 12% to $54.3 million, up from $48.5 million, in the same quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase in gross profit was due to the Bags acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2018 and organic growth of 1%. Relative to a strong 2018 fourth quarter, year-over-year gross profit from existing business (i.e., same operating locations) was up, and new business added during this period outpaced the impact of contract terminations.

Reported general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $28.2 million as compared to $27.7 million in the same period of 2018, an increase of $0.5 million, or 2%. Adjusted G&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $28.2 million, an increase of $5.1 million, or 22%, from the same quarter of 2018. Adjusted G&A was higher primarily due to the acquisition of Bags late in the fourth quarter of 2018, as well as higher compensation and benefit costs, including costs related to the Company’s performance-based compensation programs.

Reported net income attributable to SP Plus and reported earnings per share were $8.8 million and $0.41, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $9.1 million and $0.40 per share, respectively, in the same period of 2018. Adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $0.55 per share, compared to $0.65 for the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings per share for both periods excludes amortization of all recognized intangible assets from completed acquisitions. Higher interest expense on debt used to fund the Bags acquisition and share repurchases, higher depreciation and amortization costs related to capital investments, and a higher effective tax rate contributed to the decline in adjusted earnings per share.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA were both $25.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 27% and 3% from $20.0 million and $24.6 million earned in fourth quarter of 2018, respectively, due to the above-identified factors that affected gross profit and reported and adjusted G&A.

Full-Year Operating Results

Reported and adjusted gross profit in 2019 increased 24% to $228.1 million, as compared to $184.0 million and $184.1 million, respectively, in 2018. The increase in gross profit was due to the acquisition of Bags in the fourth quarter of 2018 as well as strong organic growth of 5%. Organic gross profit growth was due to improved performance from existing business and strong net new business, as well as the favorable impact from a lease termination that contributed 1% to organic growth.

Reported G&A expenses in 2019 were $109.0 million as compared to $91.0 million in 2018, an increase of $18.0 million, or 20%. Adjusted G&A expenses in 2019 were $107.7 million, an increase of $24.7 million, or 30%, from the same period of 2018. Adjusted G&A was higher than the prior year primarily due to the Bags acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2018, higher compensation and benefit costs, as well as the non-recurrence of a $1.7 million cost recovery received from a vendor partner that reduced G&A in 2018.

Reported net income attributable to SP Plus and reported earnings per share were $48.8 million and $2.20 per share, respectively, in 2019 as compared to $53.2 million and $2.35 per share, respectively, in the same period of 2018, with $0.33 per share of the decrease attributable to the net gain from the first quarter 2018 sale of a joint venture interest. Adjusted earnings per share increased by $0.18, or 7%, to $2.73 in 2019 from $2.55 in 2018. This increase was driven by the Bags acquisition and strong organic gross profit growth which were partially offset by higher interest expense on debt used to fund the Bags acquisition and share repurchases, higher depreciation and amortization costs related to new capital investments, and a higher effective tax rate. Lower weighted average shares outstanding in 2019 due to share repurchases benefitted earnings per share by $0.06.

Reported and adjusted EBITDA increased 29% and 20%, respectively, over 2018 due to the above-identified factors that affected reported and adjusted gross profit and reported and adjusted G&A.

Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow in 2019 was $76.0 million and $60.3 million, respectively, as compared to $70.9 million and $62.2 million in 2018, respectively.

2020 Outlook

Mr. Baumann commented, “Looking ahead to 2020, we expect SP+ to continue to benefit from the positive momentum that drove significant growth in 2019. We have a leading position in a business with significant expansion opportunities, our ongoing investments in technology solutions serve as competitive differentiators, and there is substantial runway ahead to further capitalize on growth synergies associated with our December 2018 acquisition of Bags.

“We expect 2020 gross profit growth to be in-line with our long-term targets of 3%-4%, and similar to our 2019 organic gross profit growth. GAAP earnings per diluted share for full-year 2020 is expected to be in the range of $2.44 to $2.54 and adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to range from $2.95 to $3.05, which represents approximately 13% and 10% year-on-year growth, respectively, at the midpoints. Full-year cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $77 to $88 million and $65 to $70 million, respectively, equivalent to 9% and 12% year-on-year growth at the midpoints. Additional assumptions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the nearest GAAP measures are presented in the tables accompanying this release.”

Mr. Baumann concluded, “Our 2020 capital allocation strategy will be similar to that of 2019, prioritizing investments in organic growth projects and potential acquisitions, complemented by opportunistic share repurchases.”

Conference Call

About SP+

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information visit www.spplus.com.

SP Plus Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (millions, except for share and per share data) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 24.1 $ 39.9 Notes and accounts receivable, net 162.3 150.7 Prepaid expenses and other 24.7 17.2 Total current assets 211.1 207.8 Leasehold improvements, equipment, and construction in progress, net 47.9 40.3 Right-of-use assets 431.7 — Other assets Advances and deposits 4.0 4.2 Other intangible assets, net 152.2 166.0 Favorable acquired lease contracts, net — 17.6 Equity investments in unconsolidated entities 10.2 9.8 Other assets, net 21.6 17.3 Deferred taxes 10.6 14.6 Cost of contracts, net 4.3 9.2 Goodwill 586.0 585.5 Total other assets 788.9 824.2 Total assets $ 1,479.6 $ 1,072.3 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable $ 115.3 $ 110.1 Accrued rent 18.1 23.5 Compensation and payroll withholdings 28.7 25.8 Property, payroll and other taxes 6.8 9.5 Accrued insurance 19.2 19.7 Accrued expenses 48.6 45.1 Short-term lease liabilities 115.2 — Current portion of long-term obligations under Senior Credit Facility and other long-term borrowings 17.9 13.2 Total current liabilities 369.8 246.9 Long-term borrowings, excluding current portion Obligations under Senior Credit Facility 335.5 360.9 Other long-term borrowings 15.6 12.6 351.1 373.5 Long-term lease liabilities 327.7 — Unfavorable acquired lease contracts, net — 24.7 Other long-term liabilities 57.1 58.6 Total noncurrent liabilities 735.9 456.8 Stockholders' equity Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2019 and 2018; 24,591,127 issued and 22,950,360 outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 23,089,159 issued and 22,783,976 outstanding as of December 31, 2018, respectively — — Treasury stock at cost, 1,640,767 and 305,183 shares at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively (55.3 ) (7.5 ) Additional paid-in capital 262.6 257.7 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2.7 ) (2.4 ) Retained earnings 169.5 120.7 Total SP Plus Corporation stockholders' equity 374.1 368.5 Noncontrolling interest (0.2 ) 0.1 Total stockholders' equity 373.9 368.6 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,479.6 $ 1,072.3





SP Plus Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (millions, except for share and per share data) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Services revenue (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Lease type contracts $ 101.3 $ 102.3 $ 408.9 $ 413.9 Management type contracts 130.6 96.8 526.0 361.5 231.9 199.1 934.9 775.4 Reimbursed management type contract revenue 189.6 178.2 728.8 693.0 Total services revenue 421.5 377.3 1,663.7 1,468.4 Cost of services Lease type contracts 92.4 94.3 366.9 377.6 Management type contracts 85.2 56.3 339.9 213.8 177.6 150.6 706.8 591.4 Reimbursed management type contract expense 189.6 178.2 728.8 693.0 Total cost of services 367.2 328.8 1,435.6 1,284.4 Gross profit Lease type contracts 8.9 8.0 42.0 36.3 Management type contracts 45.4 40.5 186.1 147.7 Total gross profit 54.3 48.5 228.1 184.0 General and administrative expenses 28.2 27.7 109.0 91.0 Depreciation and amortization 7.6 5.2 29.4 17.9 Operating income 18.5 15.6 89.7 75.1 Other expense (income) Interest expense 4.2 3.2 18.9 9.6 Interest income — (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (0.4 ) Equity in (earnings) from investment in unconsolidated entity — — — (10.1 ) Total other expenses (income) 4.2 3.1 18.6 (0.9 ) Earnings before income taxes 14.3 12.5 71.1 76.0 Income tax expense 4.8 2.7 19.4 19.6 Net income 9.5 9.8 51.7 56.4 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 0.7 0.7 2.9 3.2 Net income attributable to SP Plus Corporation $ 8.8 $ 9.1 $ 48.8 $ 53.2 Common stock data Net income per common share Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.40 $ 2.21 $ 2.38 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.40 $ 2.20 $ 2.35 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 21,490,882 22,465,834 22,080,025 22,394,542 Diluted 21,600,568 22,607,102 22,208,032 22,607,223





SP Plus Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Twelve Months Ended

(millions) December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Operating activities (unaudited) Net income $ 51.7 $ 56.4 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29.3 18.8 Net accretion of acquired lease contracts — (1.1 ) Net equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (net of distributions) (0.4 ) (0.4 ) Gain on sale of equity method investment in unconsolidated entity — (10.1 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.5 0.7 Amortization of original discount on borrowings 0.4 0.5 Non-cash stock-based compensation 4.9 3.1 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 1.1 1.5 Deferred income taxes 4.2 1.3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Notes and accounts receivable (12.7 ) (16.7 ) Prepaid expenses and other (6.9 ) 0.1 Other assets (4.8 ) 2.1 Accounts payable 5.2 0.8 Accrued liabilities 3.5 13.9 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 76.0 $ 70.9 Investing activities Purchase of leasehold improvements and equipment (10.2 ) (8.9 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment and contract terminations 0.3 0.2 Proceeds from sale of equity method investee's sale of assets — 19.3 Cost of contracts purchased (2.6 ) (1.1 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (277.9 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (12.5 ) (268.4 ) Financing activities Proceeds from credit facility revolver 455.6 333.5 Payments on credit facility revolver (470.6 ) (186.3 ) Proceeds from credit facility term loan — 225.0 Payments on credit facility term loan (11.3 ) (150.0 ) Payments of debt issuance costs and original discount on borrowings — (3.2 ) Payments on other long-term borrowings (2.3 ) (0.5 ) Distribution to noncontrolling interest (3.2 ) (3.3 ) Repurchase of common stock (47.6 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (79.4 ) 215.2 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.1 (0.6 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (15.8 ) 17.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 39.9 22.8 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 24.1 $ 39.9 Supplemental Disclosures Cash paid during the period for Interest $ 17.9 $ 8.5 Income taxes, net $ 15.3 $ 15.3









SP Plus Corporation Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted G&A, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income Per Share (millions, except for share and per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Gross profit Gross profit, as reported $54.3 $48.5 $228.1 $184.0 Add: Gross profit related to asset sales or dispositions — — — 0.1 Adjusted gross profit $54.3 $48.5 $228.1 $184.1 General and administrative expenses General and administrative expenses, as reported $28.2 $27.7 $109.0 $91.0 Subtract: Restructuring, acquisition and integration costs — (4.6 ) (1.3 ) (8.0 ) Adjusted G&A $28.2 $23.1 $107.7 $83.0 Net income attributable to SP Plus Net income attributable to SP Plus, as reported $8.8 $9.1 $48.8 $53.2 Add: Restructuring, acquisition and integration costs — 4.6 1.3 8.0 Add: EBITDA related to asset sales or dispositions — — — 0.1 Subtract: Equity in earnings from investment in unconsolidated entity — — — (10.1 ) Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 3.8 2.1 15.1 6.1 Net tax effect of adjustments (1.0 ) (1.8 ) (4.4 ) (1.1 ) Non-routine tax 0.1 0.8 (0.3 ) 1.3 Other, rounding 0.1 — — 0.1 Adjusted net income attributable to SP Plus $11.8 $14.8 $60.5 $57.6 Net income per share, as reported Basic $0.41 $0.40 $2.21 $2.38 Diluted $0.41 $0.40 $2.20 $2.35 Adjusted net income per share Basic $0.55 $0.66 $2.74 $2.57 Diluted $0.55 $0.65 $2.73 $2.55 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 21,490,882 22,465,834 22,080,025 22,394,542 Diluted 21,600,568 22,607,102 22,208,032 22,607,223





SP Plus Corporation Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Organic Gross Profit Growth Year-over-Year for Three months ended Year-over-Year fo Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Total gross profit growth (decline) 12% 17% 24% (1%) less: Decline due to sale of Joint Venture interest in 2017 0% 0% 0% (5%) less: Growth due to Bags Acquisition 11 % 8 % 19 % 2 % Organic gross profit growth 1% 9% 5% 2%





SP Plus Corporation Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net income attributable to SP Plus, as reported $8.8 $9.1 $48.8 $53.2 Add (subtract): Income tax expense 4.8 2.7 19.4 19.6 Interest expense, net 4.2 3.1 18.6 9.2 Equity in earnings from investment in unconsolidated entity — — — (10.1 ) Depreciation and amortization 7.6 5.2 29.4 17.9 Other, rounding — (0.1 ) — — Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $25.4 $20.0 $116.2 $89.8 Add: Restructuring, acquisition and integration costs — 4.6 1.3 8.0 Add: EBITDA related to asset sales or dispositions — — — 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $25.4 $24.6 $117.5 $97.9





SP Plus Corporation Free Cash Flow (millions) (unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $21.0 $35.3 $76.0 $70.9 Net cash (used in) investing activities (4.2) (280.4) (12.5) (268.4) plus: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — 277.9 — 277.9 less: Proceeds from sale of equity method investee's sale of assets, net (a) — 1.3 — (14.1) less: Distribution to noncontrolling interest (0.9) (0.7) (3.2) (3.3) plus (less): Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.1 (0.2) 0.1 (0.6) Other, rounding — (0.1) (0.1) (0.2) Free cash flow $16.0 $33.1 $60.3 $62.2 (a) Net of cash income taxes paid





SP Plus Corporation Commercial Segment Facilities December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Leased facilities 609 628 644 Managed facilities 2,560 2,514 2,722 Total Commercial Segment facilities 3,169 3,142 3,366







SP Plus Corporation Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted measures to their comparable GAAP measures 2020 Outlook Per Share Net income attributable to SP Plus, as reported $2.44 - $2.54 plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets, after tax $0.51 Adjusted net income $2.95 - $3.05 2020 Outlook Net cash from operating activities Approx. $77 - $88 million less: Purchase of equipment, leasehold improvements and cost of contracts, net Approx. $10 - $15 million less: Distributions to noncontrolling interest Approx. $2 - $3 million Free cash flow $65 - $70 million Assumptions: • Annual amortization of acquired intangibles of approx. $15 million ($11 million, after tax) • Weighted average fully-diluted shares outstanding during 2020 of approx. 21.5 million • Effective book income tax rate of approx. 27%-28% and cash tax rate of approx. 22%-24% • Does not contemplate any stock repurchases in 2020 • Does not contemplate any acquisitions, dispositions, or asset sales outside of the normal course of business



