NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (Nasdaq: AXGT) ("Axovant") today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase its common shares. In connection with this offering, Axovant expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the aggregate number of common shares plus the common shares underlying the pre-funded warrants in the offering on the same terms and conditions. All of the common shares and pre-funded warrants are being offered by Axovant.



SVB Leerink is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the securities described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and was declared effective on January 13, 2017. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov . Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus together with other documents that Axovant has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Axovant and the offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor Boston, MA, 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6218, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com .

This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale is unlawful.

About Axovant

Axovant Gene Therapies, part of the Roivant family of companies, is a clinical-stage company focused on developing a pipeline of innovative gene therapy product candidates for debilitating neurological diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis (including Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease), and Parkinson’s disease. Axovant is focused on accelerating product candidates into and through clinical trials with a team of experts in gene therapy development and through external partnerships with leading gene therapy organizations.

