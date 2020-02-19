SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in three upcoming investor conferences:



A fireside chat at the SVB Leerink 9 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT on February 26, 2020;



Annual Health Care Conference in Boston at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT on March 3, 2020; and A presentation at the Oppenheimer 30th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York at 10:20 a.m. ET / 7:20 a.m. PT on March 17, 2020.

Live audio webcasts of the fireside chat and presentations will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com , with an archived replay available for 30 days following the event.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s lead drug candidate is tipifarnib, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor, for which the Company is conducting a registration-directed trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinomas and plans to conduct a second registration-directed trial in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced T-cell lymphomas with a follicular helper T-cell phenotype, including angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. Kura’s pipeline also includes KO-947, an ERK inhibitor, and KO-539, a menin-MLL inhibitor, both of which are currently in Phase 1 clinical trials. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com .

