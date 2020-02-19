GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (n/k/a UFP Industries) (Nasdaq: UFPI), today announced record net sales and profits for the fourth quarter of 2019, as well as record EPS of $2.91 per diluted share for fiscal 2019 compared to $2.40 for fiscal 2018, a 21 percent increase.



“The hard-working employees of UFP Industries marked our 65th year in business by producing the best fourth quarter and year in our history,” stated CEO Matthew J. Missad. “Our record profitability is the result of increased unit sales, our ability to leverage fixed costs, and increased sales of our higher-margin, value-added products, which continue to comprise a greater portion of our product mix. We also generated record operating cash flow, allowing us to fund our strategic growth initiatives, further strengthen our balance sheet and return even more capital to our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights (comparisons on a year-over-year basis):

Earnings from operations of $51.8 million were up 14 percent and net earnings attributable to controlling interest of $37.7 million were up 24 percent

EBITDA of $70.9 million increased by 12 percent

Net sales of $998 million represent a 1 percent increase; lower lumber prices reduced gross sales by 5 percent

Fiscal 2019 Highlights (comparisons on a year-over-year basis):

Earnings from operations of $244.9 million were up 18 percent, and net earnings attributable to controlling interest of $179.7 million were up 21 percent

EBITDA of $317.3 million was up 19 percent, exceeding the company’s unit sales increase of 6 percent

New product sales were $540 million, up 13 percent. For 2020, the company has removed $126 million of 2019 sales from its new products classification, although it will continue to sell those products.

Net sales of $4.42 billion were down 2 percent; lower lumber prices reduced gross sales by 8 percent

Net cash flow from operating activities of $349.3 million was up 199%

By market, the Company reported the following 2019 results:

Retail

Fourth Quarter: $323.3 million in gross sales, up 7 percent over the fourth quarter of 2018. Retail unit sales increased 10 percent due to new product growth and market share gains. Lower selling prices reduced gross sales by 3 percent.

Full Year: $1.64 billion in gross sales, down 1 percent from 2018, due to a 7 percent increase in unit sales and an 8 percent decrease in selling prices.

Industrial

Fourth Quarter: $309.7 million in gross sales, down 4 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018; unit sales increased 2 percent, while lower lumber prices reduced gross sales by 6 percent. Acquisitions accounted for all the unit sales growth.

Full Year: $1.33 billion in gross sales, up 2 percent over the previous year. Unit sales increased 7 percent; 5 percent came from acquisitions and 2 percent from organic growth.

Construction

Fourth Quarter: $379.0 million in gross sales, up 1 percent over the fourth quarter of 2018, due to a 5 percent increase in unit sales and a 4 percent decrease in selling prices. Unit sales to commercial, manufactured housing and residential customers rose 9, 4, and 3 percent, respectively.

Full Year: $1.52 billion in gross sales, down 5 percent from the previous year due to a 10 percent decrease in lumber prices and a 5 percent increase in unit sales. Unit sales to commercial and residential customers rose 11 and 5 percent, respectively. Manufactured housing sales were flat for the year.

On January 1, 2020, the company began doing business as UFP Industries to better reflect its growing diversity of products and markets. (The company will seek shareholder approval for the change to its corporate name at its annual meeting of shareholders in April.) The company also realigned its organizational structure, creating three market-focused segments: UFP Construction, UFP Industrial and UFP Retail.

“Although our results indicate we are performing well, we believe we can continue to improve and have made changes to do so,” added Missad. “Our new structure is intended to bring even greater alignment with our customers and allow for quicker introduction of new, value-added products. It also will help us more effectively allocate capital to grow and improve our business. We are truly excited about the future of UFP Industries.”

On February 3, 2020, UFP Industries announced it changed the frequency of its dividend payments from semi-annual to quarterly. The company also announced a 25 percent pro-rated increase in its dividend payment.

CONFERENCE CALL

UFP Industries will conduct a conference call to discuss information included in this news release and related matters at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The call will be hosted by CEO Matthew J. Missad and CFO Michael Cole, and will be available for analysts and institutional investors domestically at 866-518-4547 and internationally at 213-660-0879. Use conference pass code 8194375. The conference call will be available simultaneously and in its entirety to all interested investors and news media through a webcast at http://www.ufpi.com. A replay of the call will be available through March 21, 2020, at 855-859-2056, 404-537-3406 or 800-585-5367.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (d/b/a UFP Industries)

UFP Industries is a holding company whose subsidiaries supply wood, wood composite and other products to three robust markets: retail, construction and industrial. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like “anticipates,” “believes,” “confident,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “likely,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management considers EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, an alternative performance measure which may provide useful information to investors.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2019/2018 Quarter Period Year to Date (In thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET SALES $ 998,041 100 % $ 988,181 100 % $ 4,416,009 100 % $ 4,489,180 100.0 % COST OF GOODS SOLD 840,786 84.2 850,538 86.1 3,730,491 84.5 3,896,286 86.8 GROSS PROFIT 157,255 15.8 137,643 13.9 685,518 15.5 592,894 13.2 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 104,154 10.4 92,387 9.3 438,320 9.9 392,679 8.7 FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE LOSS 610 0.1 (657 ) (0.1 ) 727 - (444 ) - NET LOSS (GAIN) ON DISPOSITION AND IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS 735 0.1 475 - 1,565 - (6,604 ) (0.1 ) EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS 51,756 5.2 45,438 4.6 244,906 5.5 207,263 4.6 OTHER EXPENSE, NET 150 - 4,548 0.5 4,232 0.1 9,410 0.2 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 51,606 5.2 40,890 4.1 240,674 5.5 197,853 4.4 INCOME TAXES 12,930 1.3 9,258 0.9 58,270 1.3 45,441 1.0 NET EARNINGS 38,676 3.9 31,632 3.2 182,404 4.1 152,412 3.4 LESS NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST (940 ) (0.1 ) (1,130 ) (0.1 ) (2,754 ) (0.1 ) (3,814 ) (0.1 ) NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $ 37,736 3.8 $ 30,502 3.1 $ 179,650 4.1 $ 148,598 3.3 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.61 $ 0.50 $ 2.91 $ 2.41 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.61 $ 0.50 $ 2.91 $ 2.40 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 39,545 29,726 183,917 147,336 LESS COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST (1,383 ) (577 ) (3,218 ) (3,873 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $ 38,162 $ 29,149 $ 180,699 $ 143,463 SUPPLEMENTAL SALES DATA Quarter Period Year to Date Market Classification 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % Retail $ 323,342 $ 302,414 7 % $ 1,638,885 $ 1,659,503 -1 % Industrial 309,709 321,101 -4 % 1,329,245 1,307,350 2 % Construction 378,990 376,508 1 % 1,524,053 1,598,896 -5 % Total Gross Sales 1,012,041 1,000,023 1 % 4,492,183 4,565,749 -2 % Sales Allowances (14,000 ) (11,842 ) -18 % (76,174 ) (76,569 ) 1 % Total Net Sales $ 998,041 $ 988,181 1 % $ 4,416,009 $ 4,489,180 -2 % 2019 % of

Sales 2018 % of

Sales 2019 % of

Sales 2018 % of

Sales SG&A, Excluding Bonus Expense $ 88,592 8.9 $ 82,495 8.3 $ 369,491 8.4 $ 344,877 7.7 Bonus Expense 15,562 1.6 9,892 1.0 68,829 1.6 47,802 1.1 Total SG&A $ 104,154 10.4 $ 92,387 9.3 $ 438,320 9.9 $ 392,679 8.7 SG&A, Excluding Bonus Expense, as a Percentage of Gross Profit 56.3 % 59.9 % 53.9 % 58.2 %





CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) DECEMBER 2019/2018 (In thousands) ASSETS 2019 2018 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2019 2018 CURRENT ASSETS CURRENT LIABILITIES Cash and cash equivalents $ 168,336 $ 27,316 Cash overdraft $ - $ 27,367 Restricted cash 330 882 Accounts payable 142,479 136,901 Investments 18,527 14,755 Accrued liabilities 208,747 145,754 Accounts receivable 364,027 343,450 Current portion of debt 2,816 148 Inventories 486,874 556,220 Other current assets 54,978 52,655 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,093,072 995,278 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 354,042 310,170 OTHER ASSETS 124,028 24,597 LONG-TERM DEBT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 285,203 272,963 CAPITAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS 160,867 202,130 PROPERTY, PLANT OTHER LIABILITIES 116,835 46,564 AND EQUIPMENT, NET 387,174 354,710 EQUITY 1,257,733 1,088,684 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,889,477 $ 1,647,548 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 1,889,477 $ 1,647,548





CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2019/2018 (In thousands) 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 182,404 $ 152,412 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 60,494 54,949 Amortization of intangibles 6,325 6,393 Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements 4,007 3,574 Deferred income taxes 7,176 857 Unrealized loss (gain) on investments and other (2,523 ) 1,888 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairment of assets 1,565 (6,604 ) Changes in: Accounts receivable (16,872 ) (8,512 ) Inventories 73,120 (84,304 ) Accounts payable and cash overdraft (24,132 ) (5,213 ) Accrued liabilities and other 57,727 1,245 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 349,291 116,685 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (84,933 ) (95,862 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,777 38,373 Acquisitions and purchase of noncontrolling interest, net of cash received (39,122 ) (54,017 ) Investment in life insurance contracts (15,253 ) - Purchases of investments (13,352 ) (13,338 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 9,828 3,678 Other (982 ) (66 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (142,037 ) (121,232 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 422,057 732,370 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (460,537 ) (748,496 ) Borrowings of debt - 927 Repayments of debt (3,136 ) (5,540 ) Issuance of long-term debt - 75,000 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,093 1,026 Distributions to noncontrolling interest (2,216 ) (3,139 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (24,549 ) (22,072 ) Repurchase of common stock - (24,629 ) Other 20 (1,054 ) NET CASH FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (67,268 ) 4,393 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 482 (464 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 140,468 (618 ) ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 28,198 28,816 ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 168,666 $ 28,198 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 27,316 $ 28,339 Restricted cash, beginning of period 882 477 All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 28,198 $ 28,816 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 168,336 $ 27,316 Restricted cash, end of period 330 882 All cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 168,666 $ 28,198





EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2019/2018 Quarter Period Year to Date (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net earnings 38,676 31,632 182,404 152,412 Interest expense 1,933 2,921 8,700 8,893 Interest and investment income (871 ) (262 ) (1,945 ) (1,371 ) Income taxes 12,930 9,258 58,270 45,441 Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements 902 813 4,007 3,574 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairment of assets 735 475 1,565 (6,604 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on investments (912 ) 1,888 (2,523 ) 1,888 Depreciation expense 15,842 14,459 60,494 54,949 Amortization of intangibles 1,635 2,119 6,325 6,393 EBITDA 70,870 63,303 317,297 265,575





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES CURRENT YEAR'S SALES STATED AT LAST YEAR'S SELLING PRICES (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED - DECEMBER 2019/2018 Quarter Period Actual Sales Adjusted to

Last Year's

Selling Price Actual 2019

2019

2018

NET SALES 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % COST OF GOODS SOLD 84.2 85.0 86.1 GROSS PROFIT 15.8 15.0 13.9 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 10.5 9.9 9.3 NET LOSS ON DISPOSITION AND IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS 0.1 0.1 - EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS 5.2 4.9 4.6 OTHER EXPENSE, NET - - 0.5 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5.2 4.9 4.1 INCOME TAXES 1.3 1.2 0.9 NET EARNINGS 3.9 3.7 3.2 LESS NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST 3.8 % 3.6 % 3.1 % Note: Actual percentages are calculated and may not sum to total due to rounding. 2018 NET SALES $ 988,181 2019 SELL PRICE DECLINE 5.00 % DECREASE IN 2019 NET SALES DUE TO SELL PRICE DECLINE $ 49,409 ACTUAL 2019 NET SALES 998,041 ADJUSTED 2019 NET SALES $ 1,047,450 ACTUAL 2019 COST OF GOODS SOLD $ 840,786 PLUS DIFFERENCE IN NET SALES (ABOVE) 49,409 ADJUSTED 2019 COST OF GOODS SOLD $ 890,195

---------------AT THE COMPANY---------------



Dick Gauthier

VP, Business Outreach

(616) 365-1555