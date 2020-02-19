GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (n/k/a UFP Industries)   (Nasdaq: UFPI), today announced record net sales and profits for the fourth quarter of 2019, as well as record EPS of $2.91 per diluted share for fiscal 2019 compared to $2.40 for fiscal 2018, a 21 percent increase.

“The hard-working employees of UFP Industries marked our 65th year in business by producing the best fourth quarter and year in our history,” stated CEO Matthew J. Missad.  “Our record profitability is the result of increased unit sales, our ability to leverage fixed costs, and increased sales of our higher-margin, value-added products, which continue to comprise a greater portion of our product mix. We also generated record operating cash flow, allowing us to fund our strategic growth initiatives, further strengthen our balance sheet and return even more capital to our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights (comparisons on a year-over-year basis):

  • Earnings from operations of $51.8 million were up 14 percent and net earnings attributable to controlling interest of $37.7 million were up 24 percent
  • EBITDA of $70.9 million increased by 12 percent
  • Net sales of $998 million represent a 1 percent increase; lower lumber prices reduced gross sales by 5 percent

Fiscal 2019 Highlights (comparisons on a year-over-year basis):

  • Earnings from operations of $244.9 million were up 18 percent, and net earnings attributable to controlling interest of $179.7 million were up 21 percent
  • EBITDA of $317.3 million was up 19 percent, exceeding the company’s unit sales increase of 6 percent
  • New product sales were $540 million, up 13 percent. For 2020, the company has removed $126 million of 2019 sales from its new products classification, although it will continue to sell those products.
  • Net sales of $4.42 billion were down 2 percent; lower lumber prices reduced gross sales by 8 percent
  • Net cash flow from operating activities of $349.3 million was up 199% 

By market, the Company reported the following 2019 results:

Retail

  • Fourth Quarter: $323.3 million in gross sales, up 7 percent over the fourth quarter of 2018. Retail unit sales increased 10 percent due to new product growth and market share gains. Lower selling prices reduced gross sales by 3 percent.
  • Full Year: $1.64 billion in gross sales, down 1 percent from 2018, due to a 7 percent increase in unit sales and an 8 percent decrease in selling prices.

Industrial

  • Fourth Quarter: $309.7 million in gross sales, down 4 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018; unit sales increased 2 percent, while lower lumber prices reduced gross sales by 6 percent.  Acquisitions accounted for all the unit sales growth.
  • Full Year: $1.33 billion in gross sales, up 2 percent over the previous year. Unit sales increased 7 percent; 5 percent came from acquisitions and 2 percent from organic growth.

Construction

  • Fourth Quarter: $379.0 million in gross sales, up 1 percent over the fourth quarter of 2018, due to a 5 percent increase in unit sales and a 4 percent decrease in selling prices. Unit sales to commercial, manufactured housing and residential customers rose 9, 4, and 3 percent, respectively.
  • Full Year: $1.52 billion in gross sales, down 5 percent from the previous year due to a 10 percent decrease in lumber prices and a 5 percent increase in unit sales. Unit sales to commercial and residential customers rose 11 and 5 percent, respectively. Manufactured housing sales were flat for the year.

On January 1, 2020, the company began doing business as UFP Industries to better reflect its growing diversity of products and markets. (The company will seek shareholder approval for the change to its corporate name at its annual meeting of shareholders in April.) The company also realigned its organizational structure, creating three market-focused segments: UFP Construction, UFP Industrial and UFP Retail.

“Although our results indicate we are performing well, we believe we can continue to improve and have made changes to do so,” added Missad. “Our new structure is intended to bring even greater alignment with our customers and allow for quicker introduction of new, value-added products. It also will help us more effectively allocate capital to grow and improve our business. We are truly excited about the future of UFP Industries.”

On February 3, 2020, UFP Industries announced it changed the frequency of its dividend payments from semi-annual to quarterly. The company also announced a 25 percent pro-rated increase in its dividend payment.

CONFERENCE CALL

UFP Industries will conduct a conference call to discuss information included in this news release and related matters at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The call will be hosted by CEO Matthew J. Missad and CFO Michael Cole, and will be available for analysts and institutional investors domestically at 866-518-4547 and internationally at 213-660-0879. Use conference pass code 8194375. The conference call will be available simultaneously and in its entirety to all interested investors and news media through a webcast at http://www.ufpi.com. A replay of the call will be available through March 21, 2020, at 855-859-2056, 404-537-3406 or 800-585-5367.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (d/b/a UFP Industries)

UFP Industries is a holding company whose subsidiaries supply wood, wood composite and other products to three robust markets: retail, construction and industrial.  Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like “anticipates,” “believes,” “confident,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “likely,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.  Management considers EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, an alternative performance measure which may provide useful information to investors.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 2019/2018
  Quarter Period   Year to Date  
(In thousands, except per share data)  2019    2018    2019    2018  
             
             
             
NET SALES $998,041  100% $988,181  100% $4,416,009  100% $4,489,180  100.0%
                 
COST OF GOODS SOLD   840,786  84.2   850,538  86.1   3,730,491  84.5   3,896,286  86.8 
                 
GROSS PROFIT  157,255  15.8   137,643  13.9   685,518  15.5   592,894  13.2 
                 
SELLING, GENERAL AND                 
  ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES  104,154  10.4   92,387  9.3   438,320  9.9   392,679  8.7 
FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE LOSS   610  0.1   (657) (0.1)  727  -   (444) - 
NET LOSS (GAIN) ON DISPOSITION AND IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS  735  0.1   475  -   1,565  -   (6,604) (0.1)
                 
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS  51,756  5.2   45,438  4.6   244,906  5.5   207,263  4.6 
                 
OTHER EXPENSE, NET  150  -   4,548  0.5   4,232  0.1   9,410  0.2 
                 
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES  51,606  5.2   40,890  4.1   240,674  5.5   197,853  4.4 
                 
INCOME TAXES  12,930  1.3   9,258  0.9   58,270  1.3   45,441  1.0 
                 
NET EARNINGS  38,676  3.9   31,632  3.2   182,404  4.1   152,412  3.4 
                 
LESS NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO                
  NONCONTROLLING INTEREST   (940) (0.1)  (1,130) (0.1)  (2,754) (0.1)  (3,814) (0.1)
                 
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO                
  CONTROLLING INTEREST $37,736  3.8  $30,502  3.1  $179,650  4.1  $148,598  3.3 
                 
                 
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC  $0.61    $0.50    $2.91    $2.41   
                 
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $0.61    $0.50    $2.91    $2.40   
                 
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME  39,545     29,726     183,917     147,336   
                 
LESS COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE                
  TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST  (1,383)    (577)    (3,218)    (3,873)  
                 
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME                
  ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $38,162    $29,149    $180,699    $143,463   
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL SALES DATA                
  Quarter Period Year to Date
Market Classification  2019     2018  %  2019     2018  %
Retail $323,342    $302,414  7% $1,638,885    $1,659,503  -1%
Industrial  309,709     321,101  -4%  1,329,245     1,307,350  2%
Construction  378,990     376,508  1%  1,524,053     1,598,896  -5%
Total Gross Sales  1,012,041     1,000,023  1%  4,492,183     4,565,749  -2%
Sales Allowances  (14,000)    (11,842) -18%  (76,174)    (76,569) 1%
Total Net Sales $998,041    $988,181  1% $4,416,009    $4,489,180  -2%
                 
   2019  % of
Sales		  2018  % of
Sales		  2019  % of
Sales		  2018  % of
Sales
SG&A, Excluding Bonus Expense $88,592  8.9  $82,495  8.3  $369,491  8.4  $344,877  7.7 
Bonus Expense  15,562  1.6   9,892  1.0   68,829  1.6   47,802  1.1 
Total SG&A $104,154  10.4  $92,387  9.3  $438,320  9.9  $392,679  8.7 
                 
SG&A, Excluding Bonus Expense, as a Percentage of Gross Profit  56.3%    59.9%    53.9%    58.2%  
                         


CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
DECEMBER 2019/2018
 
(In thousands)           
ASSETS  2019  2018 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  2019  2018
            
CURRENT ASSETS      CURRENT LIABILITIES    
Cash and cash equivalents $168,336 $27,316 Cash overdraft $- $27,367
Restricted cash  330  882 Accounts payable  142,479  136,901
Investments  18,527  14,755 Accrued liabilities  208,747  145,754
Accounts receivable  364,027  343,450 Current portion of debt  2,816  148
Inventories  486,874  556,220      
Other current assets  54,978  52,655      
            
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS  1,093,072  995,278 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES  354,042  310,170
            
OTHER ASSETS  124,028  24,597 LONG-TERM DEBT AND    
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET  285,203  272,963 CAPITAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS  160,867  202,130
PROPERTY, PLANT      OTHER LIABILITIES  116,835  46,564
AND EQUIPMENT, NET  387,174  354,710 EQUITY  1,257,733  1,088,684
            
            
TOTAL ASSETS $1,889,477 $1,647,548 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $1,889,477 $1,647,548
               


CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 2019/2018
(In thousands)    2019   2018 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:    
Net earnings   $182,404  $152,412 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:    
        
Depreciation    60,494   54,949 
Amortization of intangibles   6,325   6,393 
Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements  4,007   3,574 
Deferred income taxes   7,176   857 
Unrealized loss (gain) on investments and other   (2,523)  1,888 
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairment of assets  1,565   (6,604)
Changes in:      
Accounts receivable   (16,872)  (8,512)
Inventories    73,120   (84,304)
Accounts payable and cash overdraft   (24,132)  (5,213)
Accrued liabilities and other   57,727   1,245 
NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES  349,291   116,685 
        
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:    
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment   (84,933)  (95,862)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   1,777   38,373 
Acquisitions and purchase of noncontrolling interest, net of cash received  (39,122)  (54,017)
Investment in life insurance contracts   (15,253)  - 
Purchases of investments   (13,352)  (13,338)
Proceeds from sale of investments   9,828   3,678 
Other     (982)  (66)
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES  (142,037)  (121,232)
        
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:    
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities   422,057   732,370 
Repayments under revolving credit facilities   (460,537)  (748,496)
Borrowings of debt    -   927 
Repayments of debt    (3,136)  (5,540)
Issuance of long-term debt   -   75,000 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock   1,093   1,026 
Distributions to noncontrolling interest   (2,216)  (3,139)
Dividends paid to shareholders   (24,549)  (22,072)
Repurchase of common stock   -   (24,629)
Other     20   (1,054)
NET CASH FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES  (67,268)  4,393 
        
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   482   (464)
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  140,468   (618)
        
ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD  28,198   28,816 
        
ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $168,666  $28,198 
        
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:    
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  $27,316  $28,339 
Restricted cash, beginning of period   882   477 
All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  $28,198  $28,816 
        
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period  $168,336  $27,316 
Restricted cash, end of period   330   882 
All cash and cash equivalents, end of period  $168,666  $28,198 
        
        


EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 2019/2018
  Quarter PeriodYear to Date
(In thousands) 2019201820192018
Net earnings 38,676  31,632  182,404  152,412  
Interest expense 1,933  2,921  8,700  8,893  
Interest and investment income (871) (262) (1,945) (1,371) 
Income taxes 12,930  9,258  58,270  45,441  
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements 902  813  4,007  3,574  
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairment of assets 735  475  1,565  (6,604) 
Unrealized loss (gain) on investments (912) 1,888  (2,523) 1,888  
Depreciation expense 15,842  14,459  60,494  54,949  
Amortization of intangibles 1,635  2,119  6,325  6,393  
EBITDA 70,870  63,303  317,297  265,575  
          


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES
CURRENT YEAR'S SALES STATED AT LAST YEAR'S SELLING PRICES (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED - DECEMBER 2019/2018
 Quarter Period
 ActualSales Adjusted to
Last Year's
Selling Price		Actual
 2019
2019
2018
          
NET SALES 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %
COST OF GOODS SOLD  84.2   85.0   86.1  
GROSS PROFIT 15.8   15.0   13.9  
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 10.5   9.9   9.3  
NET LOSS ON DISPOSITION AND IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS 0.1   0.1   -  
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS 5.2   4.9   4.6  
OTHER EXPENSE, NET -   -   0.5  
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5.2   4.9   4.1  
INCOME TAXES 1.3   1.2   0.9  
NET EARNINGS 3.9   3.7   3.2  
LESS NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO         
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST  (0.1)  (0.1)  (0.1) 
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO         
CONTROLLING INTEREST 3.8 % 3.6 % 3.1 %
          
Note: Actual percentages are calculated and may not sum to total due to rounding.         
          
          
2018 NET SALES$988,181        
2019 SELL PRICE DECLINE 5.00 %      
DECREASE IN 2019 NET SALES DUE TO SELL PRICE DECLINE$49,409        
ACTUAL 2019 NET SALES 998,041        
ADJUSTED 2019 NET SALES$1,047,450        
          
ACTUAL 2019 COST OF GOODS SOLD$840,786        
PLUS DIFFERENCE IN NET SALES (ABOVE) 49,409        
ADJUSTED 2019 COST OF GOODS SOLD$890,195        
          

---------------AT THE COMPANY---------------

Dick Gauthier
VP, Business Outreach
(616) 365-1555