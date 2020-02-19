EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.



Financial Overview

Three months ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In millions, except percentage and per share amounts) Net sales $ 523.0 $ 437.9 $ 1,981.5 $ 1,895.9 Net income 25.3 23.5 141.0 137.3 Net income as a percentage of net sales 4.8 % 5.4 % 7.1 % 7.2 % Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP measure*) 23.0 26.9 130.1 151.5 Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP measure*) as a percentage of net sales 4.4 % 6.1 % 6.6 % 8.0 % Earnings Per Share ("EPS") - Diluted 0.30 0.29 1.69 1.75 Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP measure*) 0.27 0.33 1.56 1.93 Adjusted EBITDAP (Non-GAAP measure*) 60.1 63.8 271.7 304.9 Adjusted EBITDAP (Non-GAAP measure*) as a percentage of net sales 11.5 % 14.6 % 13.7 % 16.1 % Cash provided by operating activities 164.8 155.7 261.2 252.7 Free cash flow (Non-GAAP measure*) 138.2 133.4 218.3 209.5

* The Company provides Non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). A reconciliation of the Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of the release.

“We finished 2019 strong, with record backlog of $5.4 billion, up 32% year over year and record free cash flow of $218 million or 155% of net income – easily exceeding our goal of 100%,” said Eileen Drake, CEO and President of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. “Sales of $2.0 billion were up 5% year over year. Top-line growth was strong in defense programs like PAC-3, which is now 10% of our portfolio, GMLRS and hypersonic propulsion programs. We also saw growth in the RS-25 program which had some great achievements in 2019, including integration of our four engines onto the core stage of the Space Launch System in preparation for the rocket’s first flight. This growth was partially offset by declines from the anticipated wind-down of the AJ-60 program and lower volume on RS-68. EBITDAP, excluding the 2018 gain from a change in environment recovery, was up 4% year over year with solid margins of 13.7%, essentially in line with 2018. I’m very proud of what the Aerojet Rocketdyne team accomplished in 2019 and continue to be excited about our bright future.”

Fourth quarter of 2019 compared with fourth quarter of 2018

The increase in net sales was primarily due to (i) an increase of $61.9 million in defense programs primarily driven by growth in the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (“PAC-3”), Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (“GMLRS”), and hypersonic booster programs and (ii) an increase in space programs of $24.1 million primarily driven by growth in the RS-25 program partially offset by lower sales in the RS-68 program.

The increase in net income was impacted by lower retirement benefits expense partially offset by lower risk retirements in the current period on the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (“THAAD”) and RL10 programs. During the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company had $3.4 million of unfavorable changes in contract estimates on net income compared with favorable changes of $12.9 million during the three months ended December 31, 2018.

2019 compared with 2018

The increase in net sales was primarily due to an increase of $120.6 million in defense program sales primarily driven by the PAC-3, GMLRS, and hypersonic booster programs. The increase in net sales was partially offset by a decrease of $34.7 million in space program sales primarily driven by lower sales in the RS-68 program and the anticipated wind-down of the AJ-60 solid rocket motor program partially offset by growth in the RS-25 program.

The increase in net income was impacted by the following: (i) improved performance on the Commercial Crew Development program offset by lower risk retirements in 2019 on the RS-68, RL10, and THAAD programs; (ii) lower retirement benefits expense; and (iii) a one-time benefit of $43.0 million in 2018 as a result of reaching a determination with the U.S. government that certain environmental expenditures are reimbursable. The Company had $28.2 million of favorable changes in contract estimates on net income in 2019 compared with favorable changes of $43.1 million in 2018.

Backlog

As of December 31, 2019, the Company's total remaining performance obligations, also referred to as backlog, totaled $5.4 billion, compared with $4.1 billion as of December 31, 2018. The increase in backlog was primarily due to large multi-year awards on the Standard Missile and THAAD programs. The Company expects to recognize approximately 36%, or $2.0 billion, of the remaining performance obligations as sales over the next twelve months. A summary of the Company's backlog is as follows:

As of December 31, 2019 2018 (In billions) Funded backlog $ 2.1 $ 1.9 Unfunded backlog 3.3 2.2 Total backlog $ 5.4 $ 4.1

Total backlog includes both funded backlog (unfilled orders for which funding is authorized, appropriated and contractually obligated by the customer) and unfunded backlog (firm orders for which funding has not been appropriated). Indefinite delivery and quantity contracts and unexercised options are not reported in total backlog. Backlog is subject to funding delays or program restructurings/cancellations which are beyond the Company’s control.

Retirement Benefit Plans

The Company’s tax-qualified pension plan assets were as follows:

As of December 31, 2019 2018 (In millions) Tax-qualified pension plan assets $ 932.5 $ 894.8

As of December 31, 2019, the Company’s unfunded pension obligation for the tax-qualified pension plan was $398.9 million. The changes in the pension obligation for the tax-qualified pension plan were as follows (in millions):

Balance as of December 31, 2018 $ 376.7 Interest costs 52.0 Gain on assets (1) (144.8 ) Discount rate decrease (2) 114.7 Other, net 0.3 Balance as of December 31, 2019 $ 398.9

(1) The Company's effective rate of return on plan assets was 18.0% during 2019.

(2) The decrease in the discount rate was due to lower market interest rates used to determine the Company's pension obligation. The discount rate was 3.28% as of December 31, 2019, compared with 4.27% as of December 31, 2018.

In 2020, the Company expects to make contributions of $46.0 million to its tax-qualified defined benefit pension plan, including $13.9 million of cash and $32.1 million of prepayment credits. The Company is generally able to recover contributions related to its tax-qualified defined benefit pension plan as allowable costs on its U.S. government contracts, but there are differences between when the Company contributes to its tax-qualified defined benefit pension plan under pension funding rules and when it is recoverable under Cost Accounting Standards (“CAS”). During 2019, the Company used $38.9 million of prepayment credits to fund its tax-qualified defined benefit pension plan.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In millions, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 523.0 $ 437.9 $ 1,981.5 $ 1,895.9 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 443.5 352.4 1,613.6 1,549.4 Selling, general and administrative expense 9.4 13.0 53.6 43.8 Depreciation and amortization 21.1 18.8 74.5 72.3 Other expense (income), net: Environmental remediation provision adjustments 0.4 0.1 2.1 (36.9 ) Other (0.1 ) (1.1 ) (0.5 ) (3.3 ) Total operating costs and expenses 474.3 383.2 1,743.3 1,625.3 Operating income 48.7 54.7 238.2 270.6 Non-operating: Retirement benefits expense 6.6 14.4 26.1 57.6 Interest income (3.6 ) (3.6 ) (15.5 ) (10.0 ) Interest expense 8.5 8.9 35.7 34.4 Total non-operating expense, net 11.5 19.7 46.3 82.0 Income before income taxes 37.2 35.0 191.9 188.6 Income tax provision 11.9 11.5 50.9 51.3 Net income $ 25.3 $ 23.5 $ 141.0 $ 137.3 Earnings per share of common stock Basic earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.30 $ 1.79 $ 1.80 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 1.69 $ 1.75 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic 77.3 76.8 77.2 74.8 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted 82.4 79.7 81.7 76.8





Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Operating Segment Information Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In millions) Net Sales: Aerospace and Defense $ 520.9 $ 434.9 $ 1,974.0 $ 1,888.1 Real Estate 2.1 3.0 7.5 7.8 Total Net Sales $ 523.0 $ 437.9 $ 1,981.5 $ 1,895.9 Segment Performance: Aerospace and Defense $ 47.9 $ 56.6 $ 249.1 $ 233.4 Environmental remediation provision adjustments (0.4 ) (0.4 ) (1.9 ) 37.2 GAAP/CAS retirement benefits expense difference 4.9 (1.2 ) 22.4 (6.0 ) Unusual items — — (0.3 ) — Aerospace and Defense Total 52.4 55.0 269.3 264.6 Real Estate 0.6 1.0 2.1 2.8 Total Segment Performance $ 53.0 $ 56.0 $ 271.4 $ 267.4 Reconciliation of segment performance to income before income taxes: Segment performance $ 53.0 $ 56.0 $ 271.4 $ 267.4 Interest expense (8.5 ) (8.9 ) (35.7 ) (34.4 ) Interest income 3.6 3.6 15.5 10.0 Stock-based compensation expense (2.8 ) (7.6 ) (27.3 ) (20.5 ) Corporate retirement benefits expense (1.8 ) (3.5 ) (7.2 ) (13.4 ) Corporate and other (6.3 ) (4.6 ) (24.8 ) (20.3 ) Unusual items — — — (0.2 ) Income before income taxes $ 37.2 $ 35.0 $ 191.9 $ 188.6

The Company evaluates its operating segments based on several factors, of which the primary financial measure is segment performance. Segment performance represents net sales less applicable costs, expenses and provisions for unusual items relating to the segment. Excluded from segment performance are: corporate income and expenses, interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and unusual items not related to the segment. The Company believes that segment performance provides information useful to investors in understanding its underlying operational performance.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet As of December 31, 2019 2018 (In millions) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 932.6 $ 735.3 Restricted cash 3.0 5.0 Accounts receivable, net 112.5 141.2 Contract assets 224.1 235.1 Other current assets, net 145.8 117.7 Total Current Assets 1,418.0 1,234.3 Noncurrent Assets Right-of-use assets 48.0 — Property, plant and equipment, net 409.9 399.7 Recoverable environmental remediation costs 234.8 251.1 Deferred income taxes 121.9 116.9 Goodwill 161.4 161.3 Intangible assets 58.2 71.8 Other noncurrent assets, net 255.6 255.0 Total Noncurrent Assets 1,289.8 1,255.8 Total Assets $ 2,707.8 $ 2,490.1 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 284.7 $ 273.1 Accounts payable 127.3 88.7 Reserves for environmental remediation costs 40.1 39.8 Contract liabilities 262.3 272.6 Other current liabilities 155.5 204.1 Total Current Liabilities 869.9 878.3 Noncurrent Liabilities Long-term debt 352.3 352.3 Reserves for environmental remediation costs 269.1 288.1 Pension benefits 398.9 376.7 Operating lease liabilities 39.1 — Other noncurrent liabilities 201.8 173.4 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 1,261.2 1,190.5 Total Liabilities 2,131.1 2,068.8 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 7.7 7.7 Other capital 573.3 561.8 Treasury stock at cost (12.7 ) (12.7 ) Retained earnings 244.9 103.9 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (236.5 ) (239.4 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 576.7 421.3 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,707.8 $ 2,490.1





Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (In millions) Operating Activities Net income $ 141.0 $ 137.3 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 74.5 72.3 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 9.4 8.9 Stock-based compensation 27.3 20.5 Retirement benefits, net 21.6 15.9 Other, net (0.6 ) (2.2 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 28.8 (47.3 ) Contract assets 11.0 10.5 Other current assets, net (27.9 ) 21.5 Recoverable for environmental remediation costs 16.3 (20.0 ) Other noncurrent assets (6.3 ) 5.8 Accounts payable 20.3 (39.4 ) Contract liabilities (10.3 ) 29.2 Other current liabilities (72.5 ) 40.9 Deferred income taxes (5.7 ) 4.7 Reserves for environmental remediation costs (18.7 ) (13.5 ) Other noncurrent liabilities and other 53.0 7.6 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 261.2 252.7 Investing Activities Purchases of marketable securities — (47.7 ) Sale of marketable securities — 68.1 Other 1.1 1.9 Capital expenditures (42.9 ) (43.2 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (41.8 ) (20.9 ) Financing Activities Debt issuance costs — (3.3 ) Debt repayments (20.8 ) (25.3 ) Proceeds from shares issued under equity plans 5.2 5.4 Repurchase of shares for withholding taxes and option costs under employee equity plans (8.5 ) (3.3 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (24.1 ) (26.5 ) Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 195.3 205.3 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year 740.3 535.0 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Year $ 935.6 $ 740.3





Use of Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDAP, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS

The Company provides the Non-GAAP financial measures of its performance called Adjusted EBITDAP, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS. The Company uses these metrics to measure its operating and total Company performance. The Company believes that for management and investors to effectively compare core performance from period to period, the metrics should exclude items that are not indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from the ongoing business operations such as retirement benefits (pension and postretirement benefits), significant non-cash expenses, the impacts of financing decisions on earnings, and items incurred outside the ordinary, ongoing and customary course of business. Accordingly, the Company defines Adjusted EBITDAP as GAAP net income adjusted to exclude interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, retirement benefits net of amounts that are recoverable under the Company’s U.S. government contracts, and unusual items which the Company does not believe are reflective of such ordinary, ongoing and customary activities. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS exclude retirement benefits net of amounts that are recoverable under its U.S. government contracts and unusual items which the Company does not believe are reflective of such ordinary, ongoing and customary activities. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS do not represent, and should not be considered an alternative to, net income or diluted EPS as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In millions, except per share and percentage amounts) Net income $ 25.3 $ 23.5 $ 141.0 $ 137.3 Interest expense 8.5 8.9 35.7 34.4 Interest income (3.6 ) (3.6 ) (15.5 ) (10.0 ) Income tax provision 11.9 11.5 50.9 51.3 Depreciation and amortization 21.1 18.8 74.5 72.3 GAAP retirement benefits expense 6.6 14.4 26.1 57.6 CAS recoverable retirement benefits expense (9.7 ) (9.7 ) (41.3 ) (38.2 ) Unusual items — — 0.3 0.2 Adjusted EBITDAP $ 60.1 $ 63.8 $ 271.7 $ 304.9 Net income as a percentage of net sales 4.8 % 5.4 % 7.1 % 7.2 % Adjusted EBITDAP as a percentage of net sales 11.5 % 14.6 % 13.7 % 16.1 % Net income $ 25.3 $ 23.5 $ 141.0 $ 137.3 GAAP retirement benefits expense 6.6 14.4 26.1 57.6 CAS recoverable retirement benefits expense (9.7 ) (9.7 ) (41.3 ) (38.2 ) Unusual items — — 0.3 0.2 Income tax impact of adjustments (1) 0.8 (1.3 ) 4.0 (5.4 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 23.0 $ 26.9 $ 130.1 $ 151.5 Diluted EPS $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 1.69 $ 1.75 Adjustments (0.03 ) 0.04 (0.13 ) 0.18 Adjusted EPS $ 0.27 $ 0.33 $ 1.56 $ 1.93 Diluted weighted average shares, as reported and as adjusted 82.4 79.7 81.7 76.8

(1) The income tax impact is calculated using the federal and state statutory rates in the corresponding period.

Free Cash Flow

The Company also provides the Non-GAAP financial measure of Free Cash Flow. Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation, as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to cash flows from operations presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Free Cash Flow, both in presenting its results to stakeholders and the investment community, and in the Company’s internal evaluation and management of the business. Management believes that this financial measure is useful because it provides supplemental information to assist investors in viewing the business using the same tools that management uses to evaluate progress in achieving the Company’s goals. The following table summarizes Free Cash Flow:

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In millions) Cash provided by operating activities $ 164.8 $ 155.7 $ 261.2 $ 252.7 Capital expenditures (26.6 ) (22.3 ) (42.9 ) (43.2 ) Free cash flow $ 138.2 $ 133.4 $ 218.3 $ 209.5

Because the Company’s method for calculating these Non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies’ methods, the Non-GAAP measures presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These measures are not recognized in accordance with GAAP, and the Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures.



